VP Disciplined Core Value Fund Buys Alphabet Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp, T. Rowe Price Group Inc, Sells iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Intel Corp, Northrop Grumman Corp

- New Purchases: GOOG, TROW, OVV, WM, KR, AAPL, CRL, EA, A, NOKIA, MPC, NRG, REGN, COP, UMC, ANTM, ABT, HZNP, EME, GOOGL, HIG, CARR, SYK, IPG, ULVR, ROG, KEYS, HSIC, COST, LBTYK, OLN, JEF, WMB, BNS, BIP, HRB, CM, ATVI, DKS, VOD, SNA, SNPS, TRGP, AN, WAL, ZION, CMA, EWBC, APA, SFM, PAG, DAR, HON, GRMN, CLH, LPX, HBI, BERY, AAWW, HOLX, ZNGA, AXTA, VRTX, JHG, BCC, ATKR, EW, GEF, ADBE,
- Added Positions: KMB, LDOS, AGCO, CTSH, AMN, CSL, ALSN, ALL, SPG, YUM, BAC, BLMN, JPM, MMM, PKI, OMF, AVGO,
- Reduced Positions: IWD, F, JNJ, BX, MRNA, HCA, MSFT, BBY, ABBV, OC, WFC, MTZ, TGT, ACN, PFE, WMT, CMI, UNH, TAP, QCOM, CSCO, SYF, TSN, STLD, IBM, SLB, LH, RRX, UGI, AMG, ORCL, PWR, BMY, CMCSA, PANW, NXPI, BRK/B, MCK, PLD, C, FDX, WBA, LUMN, CBOE, CE, CRM, NUE, MS, GS, STX, R,
- Sold Out: INTC, CVS, NOC, CVX, GIS, BA, PGR, ETN, DOW, AMAT, CHTR, AKAM, FB, VMW, TKR, ATUS, MHK, MRO, GM, XOM, HRC, SCHW, DOX, HUM, MGA, DXC, EMN, HUBB, SNX, MU, LAD, SWKS, HD, CFG, NVT, DVN, MSCI, CNC, AMCX, BWA, PHM, FUL, IRM, CNHI, FOXA,
These are the top 5 holdings of VP Disciplined Core Value Fund
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 58,126 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.56%
- HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) - 28,683 shares, 1.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.05%
- Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 161,565 shares, 1.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.55%
- AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 59,457 shares, 1.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.17%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 22,505 shares, 1.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.78%
VP Disciplined Core Value Fund initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2527.37 and $2916.84, with an estimated average price of $2756.72. The stock is now traded at around $2942.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 1,959 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)
VP Disciplined Core Value Fund initiated holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $196.7 and $223.87, with an estimated average price of $210.6. The stock is now traded at around $195.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 23,769 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Ovintiv Inc (OVV)
VP Disciplined Core Value Fund initiated holding in Ovintiv Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.64 and $33.45, with an estimated average price of $27.7. The stock is now traded at around $32.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 138,635 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Waste Management Inc (WM)
VP Disciplined Core Value Fund initiated holding in Waste Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.17 and $155.85, with an estimated average price of $149.62. The stock is now traded at around $161.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 29,620 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: The Kroger Co (KR)
VP Disciplined Core Value Fund initiated holding in The Kroger Co. The purchase prices were between $37.41 and $47.31, with an estimated average price of $42. The stock is now traded at around $43.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 107,451 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)
VP Disciplined Core Value Fund initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.27 and $156.69, with an estimated average price of $147.22. The stock is now traded at around $176.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 30,062 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)
VP Disciplined Core Value Fund added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 623.67%. The purchase prices were between $132.43 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $136.06. The stock is now traded at around $138.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 41,770 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS)
VP Disciplined Core Value Fund added to a holding in Leidos Holdings Inc by 286.43%. The purchase prices were between $90.9 and $107.11, with an estimated average price of $99.2. The stock is now traded at around $87.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 32,862 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: AGCO Corp (AGCO)
VP Disciplined Core Value Fund added to a holding in AGCO Corp by 76.77%. The purchase prices were between $119.79 and $143.48, with an estimated average price of $130.92. The stock is now traded at around $115.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 36,972 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)
VP Disciplined Core Value Fund added to a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 52.55%. The purchase prices were between $66.46 and $78.03, with an estimated average price of $73.76. The stock is now traded at around $86.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 72,789 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: AMN Healthcare Services Inc (AMN)
VP Disciplined Core Value Fund added to a holding in AMN Healthcare Services Inc by 189.06%. The purchase prices were between $94.51 and $116.73, with an estimated average price of $106.06. The stock is now traded at around $122.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 24,553 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Carlisle Companies Inc (CSL)
VP Disciplined Core Value Fund added to a holding in Carlisle Companies Inc by 86.27%. The purchase prices were between $189.7 and $214.16, with an estimated average price of $201.71. The stock is now traded at around $240.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 15,675 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)
VP Disciplined Core Value Fund sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $52.01 and $56.87, with an estimated average price of $54.24.Sold Out: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
VP Disciplined Core Value Fund sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $80.05 and $87.47, with an estimated average price of $83.8.Sold Out: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)
VP Disciplined Core Value Fund sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $345.14 and $371.82, with an estimated average price of $361.61.Sold Out: General Mills Inc (GIS)
VP Disciplined Core Value Fund sold out a holding in General Mills Inc. The sale prices were between $56.79 and $60.86, with an estimated average price of $59.09.Sold Out: Chevron Corp (CVX)
VP Disciplined Core Value Fund sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $94.29 and $106.21, with an estimated average price of $99.81.Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)
VP Disciplined Core Value Fund sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $206.99 and $239.73, with an estimated average price of $223.15.
