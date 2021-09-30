VP Disciplined Core Value Fund Buys Alphabet Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp, T. Rowe Price Group Inc, Sells iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Intel Corp, Northrop Grumman Corp

New Purchases: GOOG, TROW, OVV, WM, KR, AAPL, CRL, EA, A, NOKIA, MPC, NRG, REGN, COP, UMC, ANTM, ABT, HZNP, EME, GOOGL, HIG, CARR, SYK, IPG, ULVR, ROG, KEYS, HSIC, COST, LBTYK, OLN, JEF, WMB, BNS, BIP, HRB, CM, ATVI, DKS, VOD, SNA, SNPS, TRGP, AN, WAL, ZION, CMA, EWBC, APA, SFM, PAG, DAR, HON, GRMN, CLH, LPX, HBI, BERY, AAWW, HOLX, ZNGA, AXTA, VRTX, JHG, BCC, ATKR, EW, GEF, ADBE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alphabet Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp, T. Rowe Price Group Inc, Ovintiv Inc, Waste Management Inc, sells iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Intel Corp, Northrop Grumman Corp, CVS Health Corp, General Mills Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, VP Disciplined Core Value Fund. As of 2021Q3, VP Disciplined Core Value Fund owns 158 stocks with a total value of $427 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 58,126 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.56% HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) - 28,683 shares, 1.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.05% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 161,565 shares, 1.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.55% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 59,457 shares, 1.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.17% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 22,505 shares, 1.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.78%

VP Disciplined Core Value Fund initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2527.37 and $2916.84, with an estimated average price of $2756.72. The stock is now traded at around $2942.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 1,959 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VP Disciplined Core Value Fund initiated holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $196.7 and $223.87, with an estimated average price of $210.6. The stock is now traded at around $195.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 23,769 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VP Disciplined Core Value Fund initiated holding in Ovintiv Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.64 and $33.45, with an estimated average price of $27.7. The stock is now traded at around $32.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 138,635 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VP Disciplined Core Value Fund initiated holding in Waste Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.17 and $155.85, with an estimated average price of $149.62. The stock is now traded at around $161.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 29,620 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VP Disciplined Core Value Fund initiated holding in The Kroger Co. The purchase prices were between $37.41 and $47.31, with an estimated average price of $42. The stock is now traded at around $43.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 107,451 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VP Disciplined Core Value Fund initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.27 and $156.69, with an estimated average price of $147.22. The stock is now traded at around $176.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 30,062 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VP Disciplined Core Value Fund added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 623.67%. The purchase prices were between $132.43 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $136.06. The stock is now traded at around $138.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 41,770 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VP Disciplined Core Value Fund added to a holding in Leidos Holdings Inc by 286.43%. The purchase prices were between $90.9 and $107.11, with an estimated average price of $99.2. The stock is now traded at around $87.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 32,862 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VP Disciplined Core Value Fund added to a holding in AGCO Corp by 76.77%. The purchase prices were between $119.79 and $143.48, with an estimated average price of $130.92. The stock is now traded at around $115.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 36,972 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VP Disciplined Core Value Fund added to a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 52.55%. The purchase prices were between $66.46 and $78.03, with an estimated average price of $73.76. The stock is now traded at around $86.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 72,789 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VP Disciplined Core Value Fund added to a holding in AMN Healthcare Services Inc by 189.06%. The purchase prices were between $94.51 and $116.73, with an estimated average price of $106.06. The stock is now traded at around $122.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 24,553 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VP Disciplined Core Value Fund added to a holding in Carlisle Companies Inc by 86.27%. The purchase prices were between $189.7 and $214.16, with an estimated average price of $201.71. The stock is now traded at around $240.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 15,675 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VP Disciplined Core Value Fund sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $52.01 and $56.87, with an estimated average price of $54.24.

VP Disciplined Core Value Fund sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $80.05 and $87.47, with an estimated average price of $83.8.

VP Disciplined Core Value Fund sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $345.14 and $371.82, with an estimated average price of $361.61.

VP Disciplined Core Value Fund sold out a holding in General Mills Inc. The sale prices were between $56.79 and $60.86, with an estimated average price of $59.09.

VP Disciplined Core Value Fund sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $94.29 and $106.21, with an estimated average price of $99.81.

VP Disciplined Core Value Fund sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $206.99 and $239.73, with an estimated average price of $223.15.