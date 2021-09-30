VP Disciplined Core Value Fund Buys Alphabet Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp, T. Rowe Price Group Inc, Sells iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Intel Corp, Northrop Grumman Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

VP Disciplined Core Value Fund Buys Alphabet Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp, T. Rowe Price Group Inc, Sells iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Intel Corp, Northrop Grumman Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company VP Disciplined Core Value Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Alphabet Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp, T. Rowe Price Group Inc, Ovintiv Inc, Waste Management Inc, sells iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Intel Corp, Northrop Grumman Corp, CVS Health Corp, General Mills Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, VP Disciplined Core Value Fund. As of 2021Q3, VP Disciplined Core Value Fund owns 158 stocks with a total value of $427 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of VP Disciplined Core Value Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vp+disciplined+core+value+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of VP Disciplined Core Value Fund
  1. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 58,126 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.56%
  2. HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) - 28,683 shares, 1.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.05%
  3. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 161,565 shares, 1.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.55%
  4. AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 59,457 shares, 1.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.17%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 22,505 shares, 1.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.78%
New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

VP Disciplined Core Value Fund initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2527.37 and $2916.84, with an estimated average price of $2756.72. The stock is now traded at around $2942.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 1,959 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)

VP Disciplined Core Value Fund initiated holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $196.7 and $223.87, with an estimated average price of $210.6. The stock is now traded at around $195.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 23,769 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Ovintiv Inc (OVV)

VP Disciplined Core Value Fund initiated holding in Ovintiv Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.64 and $33.45, with an estimated average price of $27.7. The stock is now traded at around $32.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 138,635 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Waste Management Inc (WM)

VP Disciplined Core Value Fund initiated holding in Waste Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.17 and $155.85, with an estimated average price of $149.62. The stock is now traded at around $161.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 29,620 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: The Kroger Co (KR)

VP Disciplined Core Value Fund initiated holding in The Kroger Co. The purchase prices were between $37.41 and $47.31, with an estimated average price of $42. The stock is now traded at around $43.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 107,451 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)

VP Disciplined Core Value Fund initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.27 and $156.69, with an estimated average price of $147.22. The stock is now traded at around $176.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 30,062 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)

VP Disciplined Core Value Fund added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 623.67%. The purchase prices were between $132.43 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $136.06. The stock is now traded at around $138.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 41,770 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS)

VP Disciplined Core Value Fund added to a holding in Leidos Holdings Inc by 286.43%. The purchase prices were between $90.9 and $107.11, with an estimated average price of $99.2. The stock is now traded at around $87.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 32,862 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: AGCO Corp (AGCO)

VP Disciplined Core Value Fund added to a holding in AGCO Corp by 76.77%. The purchase prices were between $119.79 and $143.48, with an estimated average price of $130.92. The stock is now traded at around $115.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 36,972 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

VP Disciplined Core Value Fund added to a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 52.55%. The purchase prices were between $66.46 and $78.03, with an estimated average price of $73.76. The stock is now traded at around $86.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 72,789 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: AMN Healthcare Services Inc (AMN)

VP Disciplined Core Value Fund added to a holding in AMN Healthcare Services Inc by 189.06%. The purchase prices were between $94.51 and $116.73, with an estimated average price of $106.06. The stock is now traded at around $122.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 24,553 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Carlisle Companies Inc (CSL)

VP Disciplined Core Value Fund added to a holding in Carlisle Companies Inc by 86.27%. The purchase prices were between $189.7 and $214.16, with an estimated average price of $201.71. The stock is now traded at around $240.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 15,675 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)

VP Disciplined Core Value Fund sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $52.01 and $56.87, with an estimated average price of $54.24.

Sold Out: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

VP Disciplined Core Value Fund sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $80.05 and $87.47, with an estimated average price of $83.8.

Sold Out: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)

VP Disciplined Core Value Fund sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $345.14 and $371.82, with an estimated average price of $361.61.

Sold Out: General Mills Inc (GIS)

VP Disciplined Core Value Fund sold out a holding in General Mills Inc. The sale prices were between $56.79 and $60.86, with an estimated average price of $59.09.

Sold Out: Chevron Corp (CVX)

VP Disciplined Core Value Fund sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $94.29 and $106.21, with an estimated average price of $99.81.

Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)

VP Disciplined Core Value Fund sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $206.99 and $239.73, with an estimated average price of $223.15.



Here is the complete portfolio of VP Disciplined Core Value Fund. Also check out:

1. VP Disciplined Core Value Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. VP Disciplined Core Value Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. VP Disciplined Core Value Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that VP Disciplined Core Value Fund keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus