Mutual Fund & Variable Insurance Trust Buys The Walt Disney Co, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, RH, Sells Mastercard Inc, Tencent Holdings, IAC/InterActiveCorp

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Mutual Fund & Variable Insurance Trust (Current Portfolio) buys The Walt Disney Co, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, RH, adidas AG, Ulta Beauty Inc, sells Mastercard Inc, Tencent Holdings, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Alibaba Group Holding, Spotify Technology SA during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mutual Fund & Variable Insurance Trust. As of 2021Q3, Mutual Fund & Variable Insurance Trust owns 32 stocks with a total value of $106 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Rational Dynamic Brands Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rational+dynamic+brands+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Rational Dynamic Brands Fund
  1. RH (RH) - 13,250 shares, 8.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.60%
  2. adidas AG (ADDYY) - 40,500 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 76.09%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,741 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.77%
  4. Target Corp (TGT) - 23,850 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.29%
  5. Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) - 44,300 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.75%
New Purchase: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Mutual Fund & Variable Insurance Trust initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $169.17 and $185.91, with an estimated average price of $178.27. The stock is now traded at around $153.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.12%. The holding were 19,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Mutual Fund & Variable Insurance Trust initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $354.72 and $419.69, with an estimated average price of $390.6. The stock is now traded at around $385.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 7,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)

Mutual Fund & Variable Insurance Trust initiated holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The purchase prices were between $323.67 and $389.9, with an estimated average price of $361.38. The stock is now traded at around $392.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 7,350 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Mutual Fund & Variable Insurance Trust initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $317.05 and $341.41, with an estimated average price of $328.29. The stock is now traded at around $397.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 7,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Mutual Fund & Variable Insurance Trust initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.03 and $75.81, with an estimated average price of $69.81. The stock is now traded at around $73.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 35,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV)

Mutual Fund & Variable Insurance Trust initiated holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.79 and $93.64, with an estimated average price of $84.28. The stock is now traded at around $118.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 22,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: RH (RH)

Mutual Fund & Variable Insurance Trust added to a holding in RH by 45.60%. The purchase prices were between $651.88 and $738.52, with an estimated average price of $688.15. The stock is now traded at around $546.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 13,250 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: adidas AG (ADDYY)

Mutual Fund & Variable Insurance Trust added to a holding in adidas AG by 76.09%. The purchase prices were between $156.3 and $198.68, with an estimated average price of $179.52. The stock is now traded at around $142.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 40,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)

Mutual Fund & Variable Insurance Trust added to a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc by 232.20%. The purchase prices were between $364.23 and $432.61, with an estimated average price of $399.87. The stock is now traded at around $391.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 7,511 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Mutual Fund & Variable Insurance Trust added to a holding in Apple Inc by 57.72%. The purchase prices were between $137.27 and $156.69, with an estimated average price of $147.22. The stock is now traded at around $176.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 34,156 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Target Corp (TGT)

Mutual Fund & Variable Insurance Trust added to a holding in Target Corp by 40.29%. The purchase prices were between $228.77 and $264.07, with an estimated average price of $250.36. The stock is now traded at around $221.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 23,850 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: KKR & Co Inc (KKR)

Mutual Fund & Variable Insurance Trust added to a holding in KKR & Co Inc by 104.55%. The purchase prices were between $57.37 and $67.58, with an estimated average price of $62.78. The stock is now traded at around $75.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Mutual Fund & Variable Insurance Trust sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $337.38 and $393.26, with an estimated average price of $363.45.

Sold Out: Tencent Holdings Ltd (TCEHY)

Mutual Fund & Variable Insurance Trust sold out a holding in Tencent Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $53.74 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $62.79.

Sold Out: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

Mutual Fund & Variable Insurance Trust sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $124.28 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $134.57.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Mutual Fund & Variable Insurance Trust sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.

Sold Out: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)

Mutual Fund & Variable Insurance Trust sold out a holding in Spotify Technology SA. The sale prices were between $205.08 and $268.63, with an estimated average price of $236.42.

Sold Out: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

Mutual Fund & Variable Insurance Trust sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $85.4 and $126.43, with an estimated average price of $110.52.

Reduced: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Mutual Fund & Variable Insurance Trust reduced to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 26.34%. The sale prices were between $259 and $308.53, with an estimated average price of $283.9. The stock is now traded at around $192.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.4%. Mutual Fund & Variable Insurance Trust still held 11,745 shares as of 2021-09-30.



