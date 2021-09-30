Manning & Napier Fund, Inc. Buys Radius Global Infrastructure Inc, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc, American Campus Communities Inc, Sells Americold Realty Trust, First Industrial Realty Trust Inc, Crown Castle International Corp

- Added Positions: RADI, IIPR, ACC, DRE, CPT, ESS, WELL, PSA, SBAC, UDR, NXRT, REXR, CHCT, CTRE,
- Reduced Positions: MAA, INVH, LSI, PLD, CUZ, TRNO, AVB, EXR, HTA, AMT,
- Sold Out: COLD, FR, CCI,
- Prologis Inc (PLD) - 256,423 shares, 9.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.63%
- Equinix Inc (EQIX) - 40,375 shares, 9.81% of the total portfolio.
- Public Storage (PSA) - 50,129 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.93%
- Sun Communities Inc (SUI) - 72,496 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio.
- Invitation Homes Inc (INVH) - 336,556 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.11%
Manning & Napier Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Radius Global Infrastructure Inc by 120.39%. The purchase prices were between $14.13 and $17.99, with an estimated average price of $16.08. The stock is now traded at around $16.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 450,579 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (IIPR)
Manning & Napier Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc by 138.26%. The purchase prices were between $193.59 and $252.08, with an estimated average price of $225.6. The stock is now traded at around $250.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 17,989 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: American Campus Communities Inc (ACC)
Manning & Napier Fund, Inc. added to a holding in American Campus Communities Inc by 43.10%. The purchase prices were between $47.24 and $51.99, with an estimated average price of $49.65. The stock is now traded at around $55.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 116,666 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NXRT)
Manning & Napier Fund, Inc. added to a holding in NexPoint Residential Trust Inc by 29.83%. The purchase prices were between $55.26 and $67.08, with an estimated average price of $60.86. The stock is now traded at around $78.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 58,513 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: CareTrust REIT Inc (CTRE)
Manning & Napier Fund, Inc. added to a holding in CareTrust REIT Inc by 33.01%. The purchase prices were between $20.32 and $24.41, with an estimated average price of $22.59. The stock is now traded at around $22.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 141,050 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Americold Realty Trust (COLD)
Manning & Napier Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Americold Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $29.05 and $40.38, with an estimated average price of $36.68.Sold Out: First Industrial Realty Trust Inc (FR)
Manning & Napier Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $52.08 and $56.69, with an estimated average price of $54.41.Sold Out: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)
Manning & Napier Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The sale prices were between $173.32 and $203.28, with an estimated average price of $193.44.Reduced: Life Storage Inc (LSI)
Manning & Napier Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in Life Storage Inc by 28.35%. The sale prices were between $107.8 and $129.09, with an estimated average price of $118.93. The stock is now traded at around $146.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.48%. Manning & Napier Fund, Inc. still held 36,645 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Healthcare Trust of America Inc (HTA)
Manning & Napier Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in Healthcare Trust of America Inc by 20.53%. The sale prices were between $26.87 and $31.28, with an estimated average price of $29.16. The stock is now traded at around $33.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.24%. Manning & Napier Fund, Inc. still held 113,264 shares as of 2021-09-30.
