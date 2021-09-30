Manning & Napier Fund, Inc. Buys Radius Global Infrastructure Inc, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc, American Campus Communities Inc, Sells Americold Realty Trust, First Industrial Realty Trust Inc, Crown Castle International Corp

Added Positions: RADI, IIPR, ACC, DRE, CPT, ESS, WELL, PSA, SBAC, UDR, NXRT, REXR, CHCT, CTRE,

Investment company Manning & Napier Fund, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Radius Global Infrastructure Inc, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc, American Campus Communities Inc, NexPoint Residential Trust Inc, CareTrust REIT Inc, sells Americold Realty Trust, First Industrial Realty Trust Inc, Crown Castle International Corp, Life Storage Inc, Healthcare Trust of America Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Manning & Napier Fund, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Manning & Napier Fund, Inc. owns 42 stocks with a total value of $325 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Prologis Inc (PLD) - 256,423 shares, 9.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.63% Equinix Inc (EQIX) - 40,375 shares, 9.81% of the total portfolio. Public Storage (PSA) - 50,129 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.93% Sun Communities Inc (SUI) - 72,496 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Invitation Homes Inc (INVH) - 336,556 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.11%

Manning & Napier Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Radius Global Infrastructure Inc by 120.39%. The purchase prices were between $14.13 and $17.99, with an estimated average price of $16.08. The stock is now traded at around $16.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 450,579 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Manning & Napier Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc by 138.26%. The purchase prices were between $193.59 and $252.08, with an estimated average price of $225.6. The stock is now traded at around $250.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 17,989 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Manning & Napier Fund, Inc. added to a holding in American Campus Communities Inc by 43.10%. The purchase prices were between $47.24 and $51.99, with an estimated average price of $49.65. The stock is now traded at around $55.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 116,666 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Manning & Napier Fund, Inc. added to a holding in NexPoint Residential Trust Inc by 29.83%. The purchase prices were between $55.26 and $67.08, with an estimated average price of $60.86. The stock is now traded at around $78.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 58,513 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Manning & Napier Fund, Inc. added to a holding in CareTrust REIT Inc by 33.01%. The purchase prices were between $20.32 and $24.41, with an estimated average price of $22.59. The stock is now traded at around $22.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 141,050 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Manning & Napier Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Americold Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $29.05 and $40.38, with an estimated average price of $36.68.

Manning & Napier Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $52.08 and $56.69, with an estimated average price of $54.41.

Manning & Napier Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The sale prices were between $173.32 and $203.28, with an estimated average price of $193.44.

Manning & Napier Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in Life Storage Inc by 28.35%. The sale prices were between $107.8 and $129.09, with an estimated average price of $118.93. The stock is now traded at around $146.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.48%. Manning & Napier Fund, Inc. still held 36,645 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Manning & Napier Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in Healthcare Trust of America Inc by 20.53%. The sale prices were between $26.87 and $31.28, with an estimated average price of $29.16. The stock is now traded at around $33.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.24%. Manning & Napier Fund, Inc. still held 113,264 shares as of 2021-09-30.