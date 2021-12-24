Logo
Bird River Resources Announces AGM Results

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image

WINNIPEG, MB / ACCESSWIRE / December 24, 2021 / Bird River Resources Inc. (CSE:BDR) (the "Corporation") reports that the 2020 Annual Meeting of shareholders was held December 22, 2021 and that all matters set forth in the management information circular were approved by the shareholders. At the meeting, Jon Bridgman (CEO), Ed Thompson (Secretary-Treasurer), Donal Carroll and Warren Hawkins were elected to the board of directors for the 2022 fiscal year. The shareholders also approved the re-appointment of MNP LLP as the Corporation's auditor.

Mr. Bridgman also announced at the Annual Meeting that the Letter of Intent respecting the business combination between the Corporation and Faraday Energy Inc. has been extended to March 31, 2022 by way of an Amending Agreement.

About Bird River Resources Inc.

Founded in 1958, Bird River Resources Inc. is a Canadian natural resources company with a focus on the energy sector, mining exploration and other resource related activities. The company holds a net royalty smelter (NSR) interest on a platinum palladium property in the Bird River Sill area of northeastern Manitoba near the Ontario border.

Additional information on the Company is available on SEDAR at sedar.com.

For further information, contact:

Bird River Resources Inc.
Jon Bridgman, CEO & Director.
Tel: 1-877-587-0777
email: [email protected]

This news release is for information purposes only and no statement herein should be considered an offer or a solicitation of an offer for the purchase or sale of any securities and may contain forward looking statements that are based upon current expectations or beliefs as well as a number of assumptions about future events and words such as may, should, could, will, expect, anticipate, estimate, believe, intend, project should not be taken out of context. NEITHER THE CSE NOR ITS MARKET REGULATOR (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE CSE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

SOURCE: Bird River Resources Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/679566/Bird-River-Resources-Announces-AGM-Results

