PLAYTIKA ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Playtika Holding Corp. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Playtika Holding Corp. ("Playtika" or the "Company") ( PLTK) in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Playtika securities: (i) pursuant and/or traceable to the January 15, 2021 IPO; or (ii) between January 15, 2021 and November 2, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period") .



On or about January 15, 2021, Playtika conducted its IPO, selling approximately 18.5 million shares of common stock priced at $27.00 per share.

Then, on May 11, 2021, Playtika announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2021. While the Company's revenue beat expectations by $57.97 million, its GAAP earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.09 missed consensus estimates by $0.04.

On this news, Playtika's stock price fell $0.93 per share, or 3.47%, to close at $25.89 per share on May 11, 2021.

Then, on November 3, 2021, Playtika announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2021. Among other items, Playtika reported revenue of $635.9 million, missing consensus estimates by $26.07 million, and GAAP EPS of $0.20, missing consensus estimates by $0.05.

On this news, Playtika’s stock price fell $6.80, or 23%, to close at $22.72 per share on November 3, 2021, thereby injuring investors further.

The complaint filed alleges that the Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company’s year-over-year total costs and costs related to sales & marketing and research & development were on track to rise significantly by the third quarter of 2021; (ii) the success of the Company’s game portfolio was less sustainable than the Company had represented; (iii) the foregoing issues were likely to negatively impact the Company’s revenue and earnings; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

