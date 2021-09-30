Logo
Federated Hermes Clover Small Value Fund Buys Gray Television Inc, Verint Systems Inc, Veritex Holdings Inc, Sells , iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Benchmark Electronics Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Federated Hermes Clover Small Value Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Gray Television Inc, Verint Systems Inc, Veritex Holdings Inc, EPR Properties, Ovintiv Inc, sells , iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Benchmark Electronics Inc, Nexstar Media Group Inc, Flagstar Bancorp Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Federated Hermes Clover Small Value Fund. As of 2021Q3, Federated Hermes Clover Small Value Fund owns 95 stocks with a total value of $192 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Federated Hermes Clover Small Value Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/federated+hermes+clover+small+value+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Federated Hermes Clover Small Value Fund
  1. Synovus Financial Corp (SNV) - 95,207 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.55%
  2. Ovintiv Inc (OVV) - 125,032 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.18%
  3. PDC Energy Inc (PDCE) - 82,045 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio.
  4. OceanFirst Financial Corp (OCFC) - 176,579 shares, 1.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.74%
  5. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (ROIC) - 209,793 shares, 1.91% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Gray Television Inc (GTN)

Federated Hermes Clover Small Value Fund initiated holding in Gray Television Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.42 and $24.05, with an estimated average price of $22.16. The stock is now traded at around $20.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 125,074 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Verint Systems Inc (VRNT)

Federated Hermes Clover Small Value Fund initiated holding in Verint Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.87 and $45.82, with an estimated average price of $43.54. The stock is now traded at around $50.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 41,591 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Veritex Holdings Inc (VBTX)

Federated Hermes Clover Small Value Fund initiated holding in Veritex Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.42 and $40.25, with an estimated average price of $34.85. The stock is now traded at around $38.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 38,083 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: TransMedics Group Inc (TMDX)

Federated Hermes Clover Small Value Fund initiated holding in TransMedics Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.92 and $34.51, with an estimated average price of $30.66. The stock is now traded at around $21.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 42,445 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: H&E Equipment Services Inc (HEES)

Federated Hermes Clover Small Value Fund initiated holding in H&E Equipment Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.18 and $36.55, with an estimated average price of $33.16. The stock is now traded at around $44.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 39,291 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: BrightSphere Investment Group Inc (BSIG)

Federated Hermes Clover Small Value Fund initiated holding in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.09 and $27.61, with an estimated average price of $25.76. The stock is now traded at around $25.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 44,762 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: EPR Properties (EPR)

Federated Hermes Clover Small Value Fund added to a holding in EPR Properties by 113.30%. The purchase prices were between $47.21 and $55.33, with an estimated average price of $50.77. The stock is now traded at around $46.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 54,593 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Ovintiv Inc (OVV)

Federated Hermes Clover Small Value Fund added to a holding in Ovintiv Inc by 53.18%. The purchase prices were between $22.64 and $33.45, with an estimated average price of $27.7. The stock is now traded at around $32.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 125,032 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (HALO)

Federated Hermes Clover Small Value Fund added to a holding in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc by 73.35%. The purchase prices were between $38.47 and $46.42, with an estimated average price of $41.88. The stock is now traded at around $40.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 67,962 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)

Federated Hermes Clover Small Value Fund added to a holding in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 55.98%. The purchase prices were between $26.91 and $29.97, with an estimated average price of $28.46. The stock is now traded at around $27.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 113,869 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Cohu Inc (COHU)

Federated Hermes Clover Small Value Fund added to a holding in Cohu Inc by 81.09%. The purchase prices were between $29.58 and $37.47, with an estimated average price of $34.08. The stock is now traded at around $38.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 61,051 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: OceanFirst Financial Corp (OCFC)

Federated Hermes Clover Small Value Fund added to a holding in OceanFirst Financial Corp by 27.74%. The purchase prices were between $18.83 and $21.86, with an estimated average price of $20.49. The stock is now traded at around $21.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 176,579 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: (SNR)

Federated Hermes Clover Small Value Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $8.43 and $9.31, with an estimated average price of $8.9.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)

Federated Hermes Clover Small Value Fund sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $151.42 and $165.71, with an estimated average price of $159.07.

Sold Out: Benchmark Electronics Inc (BHE)

Federated Hermes Clover Small Value Fund sold out a holding in Benchmark Electronics Inc. The sale prices were between $24.77 and $28.54, with an estimated average price of $26.57.

Sold Out: Flagstar Bancorp Inc (FBC)

Federated Hermes Clover Small Value Fund sold out a holding in Flagstar Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $41.82 and $51.87, with an estimated average price of $47.19.

Sold Out: Urban Outfitters Inc (URBN)

Federated Hermes Clover Small Value Fund sold out a holding in Urban Outfitters Inc. The sale prices were between $29.69 and $41.01, with an estimated average price of $35.78.

Sold Out: UniFirst Corp (UNF)

Federated Hermes Clover Small Value Fund sold out a holding in UniFirst Corp. The sale prices were between $210.63 and $230.62, with an estimated average price of $220.33.

Reduced: Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST)

Federated Hermes Clover Small Value Fund reduced to a holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc by 46.06%. The sale prices were between $136.72 and $159.49, with an estimated average price of $147.49. The stock is now traded at around $152.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.87%. Federated Hermes Clover Small Value Fund still held 13,542 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Zurn Water Solutions Corp (ZWS)

Federated Hermes Clover Small Value Fund reduced to a holding in Zurn Water Solutions Corp by 48.32%. The sale prices were between $23.38 and $31.4, with an estimated average price of $28. The stock is now traded at around $36.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.75%. Federated Hermes Clover Small Value Fund still held 31,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Stifel Financial Corp (SF)

Federated Hermes Clover Small Value Fund reduced to a holding in Stifel Financial Corp by 53.33%. The sale prices were between $61.25 and $70.78, with an estimated average price of $66.87. The stock is now traded at around $69.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.75%. Federated Hermes Clover Small Value Fund still held 20,080 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Hillenbrand Inc (HI)

Federated Hermes Clover Small Value Fund reduced to a holding in Hillenbrand Inc by 43.22%. The sale prices were between $40.98 and $46.63, with an estimated average price of $43.93. The stock is now traded at around $52.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.62%. Federated Hermes Clover Small Value Fund still held 36,699 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: ePlus Inc (PLUS)

Federated Hermes Clover Small Value Fund reduced to a holding in ePlus Inc by 70.6%. The sale prices were between $42.94 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $49.4. The stock is now traded at around $52.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.61%. Federated Hermes Clover Small Value Fund still held 11,710 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH)

Federated Hermes Clover Small Value Fund reduced to a holding in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc by 53.83%. The sale prices were between $10.93 and $23.55, with an estimated average price of $15.85. The stock is now traded at around $23.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.49%. Federated Hermes Clover Small Value Fund still held 64,190 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Federated Hermes Clover Small Value Fund.








