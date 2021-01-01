Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of CBTX, PTRS, QDEL and SUNS

NEW YORK, Dec. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQGS: CBTX)



Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of CBTX and Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQCM: PTRS)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of PTRS to OceanFirst Financial Corp. Under the terms of the merger agreement PTRS shareholders will receive either $10.00 in cash or 0.4512 shares of OceanFirst common stock for each share of PTRS owned.

Quidel Corporation (NASDAQGS: QDEL)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of QDEL and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc.

SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQGS: SUNS)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of SLRC and SUNS.

