Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of BRG, CCMP, GFED, and IHC

NEW YORK, Dec. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (: BRG)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of BRG to affiliates of Blackstone Real Estate for $24.25 in cash per share of BRG owned.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected] .

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQGS: CCMP)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CCMP to Entegris, Inc. for $133.00 in cash and 0.4506 shares of Entegris common stock per share of CCMP owned.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQGM: GFED)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of GFED to QCR Holdings, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, GFED shareholders will receive (1) $30.50 in cash, (2) 05.8775 shares of QCR common stock, or (3) mixed consideration of $6.10 in cash and 0.4702 shares of QCR common stock for each share of GFED owned.

If you are an investor, and would like information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected] .

Independence Holding Company (: IHC)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of IHC to Geneve Holdings, Inc. for $57.00 in cash per share of IHC owned.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2021 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact: