Federated Hermes Prudent Bear Fund Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Health Care Select Sector SPDR

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, SPDR Biotech ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, Cisco Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Federated Hermes Prudent Bear Fund. As of 2021Q3, Federated Hermes Prudent Bear Fund owns 142 stocks with a total value of $-69 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - -156,000 shares, 97.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9999% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - -12,000 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9999.00% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - -7,000 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9999.00% SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI) - -15,000 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9999.00% Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) - -23,000 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9999.00%

Federated Hermes Prudent Bear Fund initiated holding in a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.56 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.52. The stock is now traded at around $8.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was -0.93%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Federated Hermes Prudent Bear Fund initiated holding in Brilliant Earth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $13 and $17.12, with an estimated average price of $14.45. The stock is now traded at around $16.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was -0.93%. The holding were 47,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Federated Hermes Prudent Bear Fund initiated holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. The purchase prices were between $48.14 and $55.7, with an estimated average price of $51.17. The stock is now traded at around $52.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was -0.73%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Federated Hermes Prudent Bear Fund initiated holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The purchase prices were between $66.46 and $78.03, with an estimated average price of $73.76. The stock is now traded at around $86.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was -0.65%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Federated Hermes Prudent Bear Fund initiated holding in McKesson Corp. The purchase prices were between $188.42 and $208.66, with an estimated average price of $199.89. The stock is now traded at around $240.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was -0.58%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Federated Hermes Prudent Bear Fund initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $182.1 and $214.26, with an estimated average price of $197.6. The stock is now traded at around $212.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was -0.53%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Federated Hermes Prudent Bear Fund added to a holding in GoHealth Inc by 36.36%. The purchase prices were between $4.07 and $10.98, with an estimated average price of $7.08. The stock is now traded at around $3.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was -0.35%. The holding were 180,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Federated Hermes Prudent Bear Fund added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $80.05 and $87.47, with an estimated average price of $83.8. The stock is now traded at around $101.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was -0.25%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Federated Hermes Prudent Bear Fund added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 86.67%. The purchase prices were between $128.98 and $150.99, with an estimated average price of $141.93. The stock is now traded at around $182.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was -0.25%. The holding were 2,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Federated Hermes Prudent Bear Fund added to a holding in Synchrony Financial by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $44.8 and $51.95, with an estimated average price of $48.58. The stock is now traded at around $46.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was -0.14%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Federated Hermes Prudent Bear Fund added to a holding in Gracell Biotechnologies Inc by 98.97%. The purchase prices were between $9.91 and $14.84, with an estimated average price of $11.8. The stock is now traded at around $6.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was -0.1%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Federated Hermes Prudent Bear Fund added to a holding in Freeline Therapeutics Holdings PLC by 150.00%. The purchase prices were between $3.04 and $8.9, with an estimated average price of $4.78. The stock is now traded at around $2.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was -0.09%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Federated Hermes Prudent Bear Fund sold out a holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $149.19 and $170.21, with an estimated average price of $159.79.

Federated Hermes Prudent Bear Fund sold out a holding in eBay Inc. The sale prices were between $65.35 and $77.55, with an estimated average price of $71.72.

Federated Hermes Prudent Bear Fund sold out a holding in Talis Biomedical Corp. The sale prices were between $6.02 and $12.46, with an estimated average price of $8.9.

Federated Hermes Prudent Bear Fund sold out a holding in JDE Peets NV. The sale prices were between $25.8 and $31.5, with an estimated average price of $29.02.

Federated Hermes Prudent Bear Fund sold out a holding in Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $18.12 and $28.5, with an estimated average price of $22.62.

Federated Hermes Prudent Bear Fund sold out a holding in SkyWater Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $34.35, with an estimated average price of $26.15.

Federated Hermes Prudent Bear Fund reduced to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 9999%. The sale prices were between $354.18 and $381.69, with an estimated average price of $367.93. The stock is now traded at around $396.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -8.21%. Federated Hermes Prudent Bear Fund still held -7,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Federated Hermes Prudent Bear Fund reduced to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9999%. The sale prices were between $211.73 and $231.39, with an estimated average price of $221.69. The stock is now traded at around $222.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -7.08%. Federated Hermes Prudent Bear Fund still held -12,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Federated Hermes Prudent Bear Fund reduced to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9999%. The sale prices were between $49.5 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $52.06. The stock is now traded at around $48.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.49%. Federated Hermes Prudent Bear Fund still held -24,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Federated Hermes Prudent Bear Fund reduced to a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF by 9999%. The sale prices were between $118.69 and $138.49, with an estimated average price of $128.78. The stock is now traded at around $118.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.64%. Federated Hermes Prudent Bear Fund still held -15,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Federated Hermes Prudent Bear Fund reduced to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9999%. The sale prices were between $76.9 and $82.13, with an estimated average price of $80.01. The stock is now traded at around $78.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.82%. Federated Hermes Prudent Bear Fund still held 0 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Federated Hermes Prudent Bear Fund reduced to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 9999%. The sale prices were between $97.84 and $105.53, with an estimated average price of $102.73. The stock is now traded at around $103.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.51%. Federated Hermes Prudent Bear Fund still held -14,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.