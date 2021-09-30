Federated Hermes Prudent Bear Fund Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Health Care Select Sector SPDR

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Federated Hermes Prudent Bear Fund Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Health Care Select Sector SPDR

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Federated Hermes Prudent Bear Fund (Current Portfolio) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, SPDR Biotech ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, Cisco Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Federated Hermes Prudent Bear Fund. As of 2021Q3, Federated Hermes Prudent Bear Fund owns 142 stocks with a total value of $-69 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Federated Hermes Prudent Bear Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/federated+hermes+prudent+bear+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Federated Hermes Prudent Bear Fund
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - -156,000 shares, 97.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9999%
  2. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - -12,000 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9999.00%
  3. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - -7,000 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9999.00%
  4. SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI) - -15,000 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9999.00%
  5. Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) - -23,000 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9999.00%
New Purchase: a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (AKA)

Federated Hermes Prudent Bear Fund initiated holding in a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.56 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.52. The stock is now traded at around $8.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was -0.93%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Brilliant Earth Group Inc (BRLT)

Federated Hermes Prudent Bear Fund initiated holding in Brilliant Earth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $13 and $17.12, with an estimated average price of $14.45. The stock is now traded at around $16.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was -0.93%. The holding were 47,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (KL)

Federated Hermes Prudent Bear Fund initiated holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. The purchase prices were between $48.14 and $55.7, with an estimated average price of $51.17. The stock is now traded at around $52.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was -0.73%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

Federated Hermes Prudent Bear Fund initiated holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The purchase prices were between $66.46 and $78.03, with an estimated average price of $73.76. The stock is now traded at around $86.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was -0.65%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: McKesson Corp (MCK)

Federated Hermes Prudent Bear Fund initiated holding in McKesson Corp. The purchase prices were between $188.42 and $208.66, with an estimated average price of $199.89. The stock is now traded at around $240.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was -0.58%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Federated Hermes Prudent Bear Fund initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $182.1 and $214.26, with an estimated average price of $197.6. The stock is now traded at around $212.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was -0.53%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: GoHealth Inc (GOCO)

Federated Hermes Prudent Bear Fund added to a holding in GoHealth Inc by 36.36%. The purchase prices were between $4.07 and $10.98, with an estimated average price of $7.08. The stock is now traded at around $3.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was -0.35%. The holding were 180,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Federated Hermes Prudent Bear Fund added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $80.05 and $87.47, with an estimated average price of $83.8. The stock is now traded at around $101.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was -0.25%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Federated Hermes Prudent Bear Fund added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 86.67%. The purchase prices were between $128.98 and $150.99, with an estimated average price of $141.93. The stock is now traded at around $182.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was -0.25%. The holding were 2,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Federated Hermes Prudent Bear Fund added to a holding in Synchrony Financial by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $44.8 and $51.95, with an estimated average price of $48.58. The stock is now traded at around $46.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was -0.14%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Gracell Biotechnologies Inc (GRCL)

Federated Hermes Prudent Bear Fund added to a holding in Gracell Biotechnologies Inc by 98.97%. The purchase prices were between $9.91 and $14.84, with an estimated average price of $11.8. The stock is now traded at around $6.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was -0.1%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Freeline Therapeutics Holdings PLC (FRLN)

Federated Hermes Prudent Bear Fund added to a holding in Freeline Therapeutics Holdings PLC by 150.00%. The purchase prices were between $3.04 and $8.9, with an estimated average price of $4.78. The stock is now traded at around $2.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was -0.09%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)

Federated Hermes Prudent Bear Fund sold out a holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $149.19 and $170.21, with an estimated average price of $159.79.

Sold Out: eBay Inc (EBAY)

Federated Hermes Prudent Bear Fund sold out a holding in eBay Inc. The sale prices were between $65.35 and $77.55, with an estimated average price of $71.72.

Sold Out: Talis Biomedical Corp (TLIS)

Federated Hermes Prudent Bear Fund sold out a holding in Talis Biomedical Corp. The sale prices were between $6.02 and $12.46, with an estimated average price of $8.9.

Sold Out: JDE Peets NV (JDEP)

Federated Hermes Prudent Bear Fund sold out a holding in JDE Peets NV. The sale prices were between $25.8 and $31.5, with an estimated average price of $29.02.

Sold Out: Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd (CNTB)

Federated Hermes Prudent Bear Fund sold out a holding in Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $18.12 and $28.5, with an estimated average price of $22.62.

Sold Out: SkyWater Technology Inc (SKYT)

Federated Hermes Prudent Bear Fund sold out a holding in SkyWater Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $34.35, with an estimated average price of $26.15.

Reduced: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Federated Hermes Prudent Bear Fund reduced to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 9999%. The sale prices were between $354.18 and $381.69, with an estimated average price of $367.93. The stock is now traded at around $396.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -8.21%. Federated Hermes Prudent Bear Fund still held -7,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Federated Hermes Prudent Bear Fund reduced to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9999%. The sale prices were between $211.73 and $231.39, with an estimated average price of $221.69. The stock is now traded at around $222.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -7.08%. Federated Hermes Prudent Bear Fund still held -12,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Federated Hermes Prudent Bear Fund reduced to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9999%. The sale prices were between $49.5 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $52.06. The stock is now traded at around $48.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.49%. Federated Hermes Prudent Bear Fund still held -24,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI)

Federated Hermes Prudent Bear Fund reduced to a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF by 9999%. The sale prices were between $118.69 and $138.49, with an estimated average price of $128.78. The stock is now traded at around $118.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.64%. Federated Hermes Prudent Bear Fund still held -15,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Federated Hermes Prudent Bear Fund reduced to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9999%. The sale prices were between $76.9 and $82.13, with an estimated average price of $80.01. The stock is now traded at around $78.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.82%. Federated Hermes Prudent Bear Fund still held 0 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)

Federated Hermes Prudent Bear Fund reduced to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 9999%. The sale prices were between $97.84 and $105.53, with an estimated average price of $102.73. The stock is now traded at around $103.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.51%. Federated Hermes Prudent Bear Fund still held -14,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Federated Hermes Prudent Bear Fund. Also check out:

1. Federated Hermes Prudent Bear Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Federated Hermes Prudent Bear Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Federated Hermes Prudent Bear Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Federated Hermes Prudent Bear Fund keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus