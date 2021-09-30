Logo
Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund Trust Buys Lumen Technologies Inc, Reynolds Consumer Products Inc, Comerica Inc, Sells BOK Financial Corp, Coterra Energy Inc, Huntington Bancshares Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund Trust (Current Portfolio) buys Lumen Technologies Inc, Reynolds Consumer Products Inc, Comerica Inc, M&T Bank Corp, PacWest Bancorp, sells BOK Financial Corp, Coterra Energy Inc, Huntington Bancshares Inc, Associated Banc-Corp, Equitrans Midstream Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund Trust. As of 2021Q3, Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund Trust owns 205 stocks with a total value of $10 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Dynamic Value Portfolio's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dynamic+value+portfolio/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Dynamic Value Portfolio
  1. Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN) - 19,849 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 114.40%
  2. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (SPB) - 1,134 shares, 1.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 139.75%
  3. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc (REYN) - 3,711 shares, 1.06% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Comerica Inc (CMA) - 1,235 shares, 1.04% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. M&T Bank Corp (MTB) - 641 shares, 1.00% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Reynolds Consumer Products Inc (REYN)

Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund Trust initiated holding in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.31 and $30.31, with an estimated average price of $28.61. The stock is now traded at around $30.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 3,711 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Comerica Inc (CMA)

Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund Trust initiated holding in Comerica Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.53 and $82.52, with an estimated average price of $71.97. The stock is now traded at around $85.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 1,235 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: M&T Bank Corp (MTB)

Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund Trust initiated holding in M&T Bank Corp. The purchase prices were between $128.99 and $152.99, with an estimated average price of $138.71. The stock is now traded at around $150.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 641 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: PacWest Bancorp (PACW)

Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund Trust initiated holding in PacWest Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $36.15 and $46.34, with an estimated average price of $41.48. The stock is now traded at around $44.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 2,081 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund Trust initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.26 and $85.99, with an estimated average price of $73.01. The stock is now traded at around $87.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 1,088 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund Trust initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $94.29 and $106.21, with an estimated average price of $99.81. The stock is now traded at around $116.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 759 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN)

Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund Trust added to a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc by 114.40%. The purchase prices were between $11.34 and $13.74, with an estimated average price of $12.55. The stock is now traded at around $12.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 19,849 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (SPB)

Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund Trust added to a holding in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc by 139.75%. The purchase prices were between $76.52 and $96.57, with an estimated average price of $84.89. The stock is now traded at around $98.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 1,134 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ)

Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund Trust added to a holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC by 283.21%. The purchase prices were between $128.64 and $184.79, with an estimated average price of $151.34. The stock is now traded at around $128.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 525 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Perrigo Co PLC (PRGO)

Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund Trust added to a holding in Perrigo Co PLC by 215.60%. The purchase prices were between $39.75 and $49.17, with an estimated average price of $44.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 1,578 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: First Horizon Corp (FHN)

Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund Trust added to a holding in First Horizon Corp by 112.04%. The purchase prices were between $14.83 and $17.33, with an estimated average price of $15.95. The stock is now traded at around $15.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 5,759 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Centene Corp (CNC)

Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund Trust added to a holding in Centene Corp by 228.41%. The purchase prices were between $59.73 and $74.7, with an estimated average price of $66.89. The stock is now traded at around $84.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 1,156 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: BOK Financial Corp (BOKF)

Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund Trust sold out a holding in BOK Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $78.32 and $91.93, with an estimated average price of $85.61.

Sold Out: Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA)

Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund Trust sold out a holding in Coterra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $14.42 and $22.55, with an estimated average price of $17.17.

Sold Out: Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN)

Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund Trust sold out a holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $13.23 and $15.8, with an estimated average price of $14.72.

Sold Out: Associated Banc-Corp (ASB)

Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund Trust sold out a holding in Associated Banc-Corp. The sale prices were between $18.56 and $21.85, with an estimated average price of $20.32.

Sold Out: Equitrans Midstream Corp (ETRN)

Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund Trust sold out a holding in Equitrans Midstream Corp. The sale prices were between $7.85 and $10.35, with an estimated average price of $8.83.

Sold Out: State Street Corporation (STT)

Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund Trust sold out a holding in State Street Corporation. The sale prices were between $79.59 and $94.28, with an estimated average price of $87.03.

Reduced: Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)

Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund Trust reduced to a holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc by 20.47%. The sale prices were between $94.85 and $145.19, with an estimated average price of $116.48. The stock is now traded at around $103.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund Trust still held 136 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Dynamic Value Portfolio. Also check out:

1. Dynamic Value Portfolio's Undervalued Stocks
2. Dynamic Value Portfolio's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Dynamic Value Portfolio's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Dynamic Value Portfolio keeps buying
