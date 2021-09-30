Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund Trust Buys Lumen Technologies Inc, Reynolds Consumer Products Inc, Comerica Inc, Sells BOK Financial Corp, Coterra Energy Inc, Huntington Bancshares Inc

New Purchases: REYN, CMA, MTB, PACW, EOG, CVX, VOYA, HSIC, WBA, MCK, GILD, OGN, RPRX, PCG, PNW, INGR, LNC, SNA, MTZ, BLDR, SWK, OSK, AFL, RE, WDC, WLK, WRK, LPX, BRX, SRC, CHRW, X, BYD, FLT, NCR, EEFT, PENN, LKQ, VSCO, TOL,

REYN, CMA, MTB, PACW, EOG, CVX, VOYA, HSIC, WBA, MCK, GILD, OGN, RPRX, PCG, PNW, INGR, LNC, SNA, MTZ, BLDR, SWK, OSK, AFL, RE, WDC, WLK, WRK, LPX, BRX, SRC, CHRW, X, BYD, FLT, NCR, EEFT, PENN, LKQ, VSCO, TOL, Added Positions: LUMN, SPB, PRGO, JAZZ, CNC, FHN, ANTM, CI, MRK, ABBV, CVS, FNB, VTRS, VIRT, CAH, ABC, BPOP, UHS, PINC, BMY, SLB, LH, PFE, ZION, AGNC, IVZ, NLY, DGX, SLM, UTHR, ALLY, NYCB, REGN, KMI, MPC, OMF, MTG, NRZ, NFG, MDU, SC, DISCA, HE, OMC, UGI, FOX, EIX, JEF, TAP, AM, FOXA, NXST, DISCK, BG, VIAC, GM, CAG, DISH, F, KR, VIACA, ADM, MKSI, TSN, UNM, CNA, IPG, UNVR, PFG, SEB, AL, CW, FNF, MU, ORI, TKR, FAF, ALSN, CMI, INTC, KRC, NRG, PCAR, SLG, HII, GTES, AVT, WY, XRX, OC, HPE, AGCO, ARW, HPQ, HIW, KIM, OHI, ADS, NNN, CR, WPC, NLSN, GLPI, QRVO, VICI, SWI, CACI, JLL, MPW, RRX, SAIC, CDK, ADT, FIS, GD, IBM, LDOS, VMW, LYB, MOS, DOX, CRUS, DXC, JBL, WU, AKAM, CTSH, FISV, GPN, ORCL, NLOK, TDC, SSNC, DOW, CNXC, HUN, RS, G, BERY, FSLR, STLD, PHM, QRTEA, TNL, WHR, DHI, FDX, FL, MHK, BBY, LEN, WEN, AN, HRB, KSS, R, LEN.B, LOPE, SNDR, PAG,

LUMN, SPB, PRGO, JAZZ, CNC, FHN, ANTM, CI, MRK, ABBV, CVS, FNB, VTRS, VIRT, CAH, ABC, BPOP, UHS, PINC, BMY, SLB, LH, PFE, ZION, AGNC, IVZ, NLY, DGX, SLM, UTHR, ALLY, NYCB, REGN, KMI, MPC, OMF, MTG, NRZ, NFG, MDU, SC, DISCA, HE, OMC, UGI, FOX, EIX, JEF, TAP, AM, FOXA, NXST, DISCK, BG, VIAC, GM, CAG, DISH, F, KR, VIACA, ADM, MKSI, TSN, UNM, CNA, IPG, UNVR, PFG, SEB, AL, CW, FNF, MU, ORI, TKR, FAF, ALSN, CMI, INTC, KRC, NRG, PCAR, SLG, HII, GTES, AVT, WY, XRX, OC, HPE, AGCO, ARW, HPQ, HIW, KIM, OHI, ADS, NNN, CR, WPC, NLSN, GLPI, QRVO, VICI, SWI, CACI, JLL, MPW, RRX, SAIC, CDK, ADT, FIS, GD, IBM, LDOS, VMW, LYB, MOS, DOX, CRUS, DXC, JBL, WU, AKAM, CTSH, FISV, GPN, ORCL, NLOK, TDC, SSNC, DOW, CNXC, HUN, RS, G, BERY, FSLR, STLD, PHM, QRTEA, TNL, WHR, DHI, FDX, FL, MHK, BBY, LEN, WEN, AN, HRB, KSS, R, LEN.B, LOPE, SNDR, PAG, Reduced Positions: UHAL, DKS, KNX, SCI, DRI,

UHAL, DKS, KNX, SCI, DRI, Sold Out: BOKF, CTRA, HBAN, ASB, ETRN, STT, ENR, BIIB, QDEL, PPL, EXC, HOLX, WAB, ACM, NOC, PKI, TRN, THS, DVA, SYNH, AMGN, GPK, EAF, SLGN, IP, MCY, NUE, KMPR, ANAT, GHC, SNX, DLTR, OFC, CUZ, BDN, MCFE, DLB, CTXS,

Investment company Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund Trust Current Portfolio ) buys Lumen Technologies Inc, Reynolds Consumer Products Inc, Comerica Inc, M&T Bank Corp, PacWest Bancorp, sells BOK Financial Corp, Coterra Energy Inc, Huntington Bancshares Inc, Associated Banc-Corp, Equitrans Midstream Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund Trust. As of 2021Q3, Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund Trust owns 205 stocks with a total value of $10 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Dynamic Value Portfolio's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dynamic+value+portfolio/current-portfolio/portfolio

Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN) - 19,849 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 114.40% Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (SPB) - 1,134 shares, 1.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 139.75% Reynolds Consumer Products Inc (REYN) - 3,711 shares, 1.06% of the total portfolio. New Position Comerica Inc (CMA) - 1,235 shares, 1.04% of the total portfolio. New Position M&T Bank Corp (MTB) - 641 shares, 1.00% of the total portfolio. New Position

Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund Trust initiated holding in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.31 and $30.31, with an estimated average price of $28.61. The stock is now traded at around $30.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 3,711 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund Trust initiated holding in Comerica Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.53 and $82.52, with an estimated average price of $71.97. The stock is now traded at around $85.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 1,235 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund Trust initiated holding in M&T Bank Corp. The purchase prices were between $128.99 and $152.99, with an estimated average price of $138.71. The stock is now traded at around $150.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 641 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund Trust initiated holding in PacWest Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $36.15 and $46.34, with an estimated average price of $41.48. The stock is now traded at around $44.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 2,081 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund Trust initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.26 and $85.99, with an estimated average price of $73.01. The stock is now traded at around $87.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 1,088 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund Trust initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $94.29 and $106.21, with an estimated average price of $99.81. The stock is now traded at around $116.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 759 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund Trust added to a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc by 114.40%. The purchase prices were between $11.34 and $13.74, with an estimated average price of $12.55. The stock is now traded at around $12.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 19,849 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund Trust added to a holding in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc by 139.75%. The purchase prices were between $76.52 and $96.57, with an estimated average price of $84.89. The stock is now traded at around $98.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 1,134 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund Trust added to a holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC by 283.21%. The purchase prices were between $128.64 and $184.79, with an estimated average price of $151.34. The stock is now traded at around $128.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 525 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund Trust added to a holding in Perrigo Co PLC by 215.60%. The purchase prices were between $39.75 and $49.17, with an estimated average price of $44.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 1,578 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund Trust added to a holding in First Horizon Corp by 112.04%. The purchase prices were between $14.83 and $17.33, with an estimated average price of $15.95. The stock is now traded at around $15.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 5,759 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund Trust added to a holding in Centene Corp by 228.41%. The purchase prices were between $59.73 and $74.7, with an estimated average price of $66.89. The stock is now traded at around $84.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 1,156 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund Trust sold out a holding in BOK Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $78.32 and $91.93, with an estimated average price of $85.61.

Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund Trust sold out a holding in Coterra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $14.42 and $22.55, with an estimated average price of $17.17.

Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund Trust sold out a holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $13.23 and $15.8, with an estimated average price of $14.72.

Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund Trust sold out a holding in Associated Banc-Corp. The sale prices were between $18.56 and $21.85, with an estimated average price of $20.32.

Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund Trust sold out a holding in Equitrans Midstream Corp. The sale prices were between $7.85 and $10.35, with an estimated average price of $8.83.

Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund Trust sold out a holding in State Street Corporation. The sale prices were between $79.59 and $94.28, with an estimated average price of $87.03.

Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund Trust reduced to a holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc by 20.47%. The sale prices were between $94.85 and $145.19, with an estimated average price of $116.48. The stock is now traded at around $103.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund Trust still held 136 shares as of 2021-09-30.