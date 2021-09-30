Aquila Opportunity Growth Fund Buys Bath & Body Works Inc, Churchill Downs Inc, Ball Corp, Sells Dell Technologies Inc, Under Armour Inc, NortonLifeLock Inc

New Purchases: BBWI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Bath & Body Works Inc, Churchill Downs Inc, Ball Corp, Caesars Entertainment Inc, Cushman & Wakefield PLC, sells Dell Technologies Inc, Under Armour Inc, NortonLifeLock Inc, Realogy Holdings Corp, Constellation Brands Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aquila Opportunity Growth Fund. As of 2021Q3, Aquila Opportunity Growth Fund owns 74 stocks with a total value of $214 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) - 42,279 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.42% Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) - 115,697 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.21% IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV) - 22,084 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.32% SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC) - 69,567 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.99% Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) - 19,052 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.99%

Aquila Opportunity Growth Fund initiated holding in Bath & Body Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.59 and $69.03, with an estimated average price of $63.54. The stock is now traded at around $69.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 28,205 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Aquila Opportunity Growth Fund added to a holding in Churchill Downs Inc by 37.99%. The purchase prices were between $177.29 and $243.18, with an estimated average price of $203.49. The stock is now traded at around $236.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 19,052 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Aquila Opportunity Growth Fund added to a holding in Ball Corp by 34.65%. The purchase prices were between $79.03 and $97.79, with an estimated average price of $88.74. The stock is now traded at around $90.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 49,508 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Aquila Opportunity Growth Fund added to a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc by 25.44%. The purchase prices were between $82.47 and $116.35, with an estimated average price of $97.83. The stock is now traded at around $94.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 30,666 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Aquila Opportunity Growth Fund added to a holding in Cushman & Wakefield PLC by 28.42%. The purchase prices were between $16.1 and $19.28, with an estimated average price of $17.93. The stock is now traded at around $21.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 144,704 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Aquila Opportunity Growth Fund sold out a holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $46.69 and $53.31, with an estimated average price of $49.76.

Aquila Opportunity Growth Fund sold out a holding in Under Armour Inc. The sale prices were between $18.9 and $25.77, with an estimated average price of $22.11.

Aquila Opportunity Growth Fund sold out a holding in NortonLifeLock Inc. The sale prices were between $23.89 and $27.84, with an estimated average price of $26.07.

Aquila Opportunity Growth Fund sold out a holding in Realogy Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $16.37 and $19.11, with an estimated average price of $17.66.

Aquila Opportunity Growth Fund sold out a holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $209.08 and $232.03, with an estimated average price of $218.36.

Aquila Opportunity Growth Fund sold out a holding in XPO Logistics Inc. The sale prices were between $79.57 and $90.39, with an estimated average price of $84.39.

Aquila Opportunity Growth Fund reduced to a holding in Builders FirstSource Inc by 35.01%. The sale prices were between $40.47 and $54.9, with an estimated average price of $48.84. The stock is now traded at around $82.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. Aquila Opportunity Growth Fund still held 35,510 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Aquila Opportunity Growth Fund reduced to a holding in Rackspace Technology Inc by 24.76%. The sale prices were between $13.24 and $20.08, with an estimated average price of $16.1. The stock is now traded at around $14.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.33%. Aquila Opportunity Growth Fund still held 119,980 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Aquila Opportunity Growth Fund reduced to a holding in CommScope Holding Co Inc by 23.87%. The sale prices were between $13.51 and $21.9, with an estimated average price of $17.23. The stock is now traded at around $10.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.3%. Aquila Opportunity Growth Fund still held 106,855 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Aquila Opportunity Growth Fund reduced to a holding in AdaptHealth Corp by 23.2%. The sale prices were between $21.49 and $27.46, with an estimated average price of $24.23. The stock is now traded at around $23.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.29%. Aquila Opportunity Growth Fund still held 82,754 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Aquila Opportunity Growth Fund reduced to a holding in Carrier Global Corp by 27.93%. The sale prices were between $48.05 and $58.32, with an estimated average price of $53.79. The stock is now traded at around $52.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. Aquila Opportunity Growth Fund still held 31,855 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Aquila Opportunity Growth Fund reduced to a holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc by 27.78%. The sale prices were between $74.79 and $93.64, with an estimated average price of $84.28. The stock is now traded at around $118.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.24%. Aquila Opportunity Growth Fund still held 16,899 shares as of 2021-09-30.