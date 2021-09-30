Logo
Aquila Opportunity Growth Fund Buys Bath & Body Works Inc, Churchill Downs Inc, Ball Corp, Sells Dell Technologies Inc, Under Armour Inc, NortonLifeLock Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Aquila Opportunity Growth Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Bath & Body Works Inc, Churchill Downs Inc, Ball Corp, Caesars Entertainment Inc, Cushman & Wakefield PLC, sells Dell Technologies Inc, Under Armour Inc, NortonLifeLock Inc, Realogy Holdings Corp, Constellation Brands Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aquila Opportunity Growth Fund. As of 2021Q3, Aquila Opportunity Growth Fund owns 74 stocks with a total value of $214 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Aquila Opportunity Growth Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aquila+opportunity+growth+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Aquila Opportunity Growth Fund
  1. LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) - 42,279 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.42%
  2. Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) - 115,697 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.21%
  3. IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV) - 22,084 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.32%
  4. SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC) - 69,567 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.99%
  5. Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) - 19,052 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.99%
New Purchase: Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI)

Aquila Opportunity Growth Fund initiated holding in Bath & Body Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.59 and $69.03, with an estimated average price of $63.54. The stock is now traded at around $69.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 28,205 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN)

Aquila Opportunity Growth Fund added to a holding in Churchill Downs Inc by 37.99%. The purchase prices were between $177.29 and $243.18, with an estimated average price of $203.49. The stock is now traded at around $236.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 19,052 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Ball Corp (BLL)

Aquila Opportunity Growth Fund added to a holding in Ball Corp by 34.65%. The purchase prices were between $79.03 and $97.79, with an estimated average price of $88.74. The stock is now traded at around $90.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 49,508 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)

Aquila Opportunity Growth Fund added to a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc by 25.44%. The purchase prices were between $82.47 and $116.35, with an estimated average price of $97.83. The stock is now traded at around $94.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 30,666 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Cushman & Wakefield PLC (CWK)

Aquila Opportunity Growth Fund added to a holding in Cushman & Wakefield PLC by 28.42%. The purchase prices were between $16.1 and $19.28, with an estimated average price of $17.93. The stock is now traded at around $21.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 144,704 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Dell Technologies Inc (DELL)

Aquila Opportunity Growth Fund sold out a holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $46.69 and $53.31, with an estimated average price of $49.76.

Sold Out: Under Armour Inc (UAA)

Aquila Opportunity Growth Fund sold out a holding in Under Armour Inc. The sale prices were between $18.9 and $25.77, with an estimated average price of $22.11.

Sold Out: NortonLifeLock Inc (NLOK)

Aquila Opportunity Growth Fund sold out a holding in NortonLifeLock Inc. The sale prices were between $23.89 and $27.84, with an estimated average price of $26.07.

Sold Out: Realogy Holdings Corp (RLGY)

Aquila Opportunity Growth Fund sold out a holding in Realogy Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $16.37 and $19.11, with an estimated average price of $17.66.

Sold Out: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)

Aquila Opportunity Growth Fund sold out a holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $209.08 and $232.03, with an estimated average price of $218.36.

Sold Out: XPO Logistics Inc (XPO)

Aquila Opportunity Growth Fund sold out a holding in XPO Logistics Inc. The sale prices were between $79.57 and $90.39, with an estimated average price of $84.39.

Reduced: Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR)

Aquila Opportunity Growth Fund reduced to a holding in Builders FirstSource Inc by 35.01%. The sale prices were between $40.47 and $54.9, with an estimated average price of $48.84. The stock is now traded at around $82.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. Aquila Opportunity Growth Fund still held 35,510 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Rackspace Technology Inc (RXT)

Aquila Opportunity Growth Fund reduced to a holding in Rackspace Technology Inc by 24.76%. The sale prices were between $13.24 and $20.08, with an estimated average price of $16.1. The stock is now traded at around $14.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.33%. Aquila Opportunity Growth Fund still held 119,980 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: CommScope Holding Co Inc (COMM)

Aquila Opportunity Growth Fund reduced to a holding in CommScope Holding Co Inc by 23.87%. The sale prices were between $13.51 and $21.9, with an estimated average price of $17.23. The stock is now traded at around $10.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.3%. Aquila Opportunity Growth Fund still held 106,855 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: AdaptHealth Corp (AHCO)

Aquila Opportunity Growth Fund reduced to a holding in AdaptHealth Corp by 23.2%. The sale prices were between $21.49 and $27.46, with an estimated average price of $24.23. The stock is now traded at around $23.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.29%. Aquila Opportunity Growth Fund still held 82,754 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)

Aquila Opportunity Growth Fund reduced to a holding in Carrier Global Corp by 27.93%. The sale prices were between $48.05 and $58.32, with an estimated average price of $53.79. The stock is now traded at around $52.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. Aquila Opportunity Growth Fund still held 31,855 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV)

Aquila Opportunity Growth Fund reduced to a holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc by 27.78%. The sale prices were between $74.79 and $93.64, with an estimated average price of $84.28. The stock is now traded at around $118.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.24%. Aquila Opportunity Growth Fund still held 16,899 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Aquila Opportunity Growth Fund. Also check out:

1. Aquila Opportunity Growth Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Aquila Opportunity Growth Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Aquila Opportunity Growth Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Aquila Opportunity Growth Fund keeps buying
WRITTEN BY
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

