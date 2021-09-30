Logo
Usgi Global Luxury Goods Fund Buys Christian Dior SE, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Starbucks Corp, Sells LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, UBS Group AG, Peloton Interactive Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Usgi Global Luxury Goods Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Christian Dior SE, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Starbucks Corp, Volkswagen AG, Nike Inc, sells LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, UBS Group AG, Peloton Interactive Inc, Zalando SE, Tempur Sealy International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Usgi Global Luxury Goods Fund. As of 2021Q3, Usgi Global Luxury Goods Fund owns 57 stocks with a total value of $51 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of USGI GLOBAL LUXURY GOODS FUND's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/usgi+global+luxury+goods+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of USGI GLOBAL LUXURY GOODS FUND
  1. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 5,105 shares, 7.80% of the total portfolio.
  2. Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 6,084 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio.
  3. American Express Co (AXP) - 15,394 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.10%
  4. Christian Dior SE (CDI) - 3,545 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 490.83%
  5. Hermes International SA (RMS) - 1,822 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.83%
New Purchase: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Usgi Global Luxury Goods Fund initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $110.31 and $126.06, with an estimated average price of $117.05. The stock is now traded at around $112.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.69%. The holding were 17,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Volkswagen AG (VOW)

Usgi Global Luxury Goods Fund initiated holding in Volkswagen AG. The purchase prices were between $259.4 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $282.86. The stock is now traded at around $267.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.01%. The holding were 4,950 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Nike Inc (NKE)

Usgi Global Luxury Goods Fund initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $145.23 and $173.85, with an estimated average price of $163. The stock is now traded at around $165.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 8,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT)

Usgi Global Luxury Goods Fund initiated holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.01 and $138.8, with an estimated average price of $126.37. The stock is now traded at around $154.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 9,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Marriott International Inc (MAR)

Usgi Global Luxury Goods Fund initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $130 and $154.32, with an estimated average price of $139.53. The stock is now traded at around $165.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)

Usgi Global Luxury Goods Fund initiated holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $209.08 and $232.03, with an estimated average price of $218.36. The stock is now traded at around $244.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 3,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Christian Dior SE (CDI)

Usgi Global Luxury Goods Fund added to a holding in Christian Dior SE by 490.83%. The purchase prices were between $619 and $719.5, with an estimated average price of $667.65. The stock is now traded at around $697.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.17%. The holding were 3,545 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Usgi Global Luxury Goods Fund added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 1833.33%. The purchase prices were between $354.72 and $419.69, with an estimated average price of $390.6. The stock is now traded at around $385.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.1%. The holding were 5,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: American Express Co (AXP)

Usgi Global Luxury Goods Fund added to a holding in American Express Co by 48.10%. The purchase prices were between $158.72 and $176.77, with an estimated average price of $167.1. The stock is now traded at around $164.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 15,394 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Burberry Group PLC (BRBY)

Usgi Global Luxury Goods Fund added to a holding in Burberry Group PLC by 88.24%. The purchase prices were between $17.8 and $21.82, with an estimated average price of $19.68. The stock is now traded at around $17.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 32,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Moncler SpA (MONC)

Usgi Global Luxury Goods Fund added to a holding in Moncler SpA by 44.07%. The purchase prices were between $51.66 and $62.06, with an estimated average price of $56.44. The stock is now traded at around $62.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 8,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: UBS Group AG (UBS)

Usgi Global Luxury Goods Fund sold out a holding in UBS Group AG. The sale prices were between $14.54 and $17.12, with an estimated average price of $16.19.

Sold Out: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

Usgi Global Luxury Goods Fund sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $85.4 and $126.43, with an estimated average price of $110.52.

Sold Out: Zalando SE (ZAL)

Usgi Global Luxury Goods Fund sold out a holding in Zalando SE. The sale prices were between $80.16 and $104.65, with an estimated average price of $95.1.

Sold Out: Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX)

Usgi Global Luxury Goods Fund sold out a holding in Tempur Sealy International Inc. The sale prices were between $37.64 and $49.59, with an estimated average price of $43.7.

Sold Out: Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI)

Usgi Global Luxury Goods Fund sold out a holding in Capri Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $46.61 and $60.55, with an estimated average price of $54.53.

Sold Out: Toll Brothers Inc (TOL)

Usgi Global Luxury Goods Fund sold out a holding in Toll Brothers Inc. The sale prices were between $53.32 and $64.49, with an estimated average price of $59.2.

Reduced: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (LVMUY)

Usgi Global Luxury Goods Fund reduced to a holding in LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE by 86.22%. The sale prices were between $143.28 and $168.06, with an estimated average price of $154.93. The stock is now traded at around $163.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -7.05%. Usgi Global Luxury Goods Fund still held 3,675 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Hermes International SA (RMS)

Usgi Global Luxury Goods Fund reduced to a holding in Hermes International SA by 23.83%. The sale prices were between $1195 and $1347.5, with an estimated average price of $1270.91. The stock is now traded at around $1530.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.62%. Usgi Global Luxury Goods Fund still held 1,822 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Blackstone Inc (BX)

Usgi Global Luxury Goods Fund reduced to a holding in Blackstone Inc by 36.96%. The sale prices were between $97.11 and $135.04, with an estimated average price of $115.96. The stock is now traded at around $135.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.6%. Usgi Global Luxury Goods Fund still held 14,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.



