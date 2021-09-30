Usgi World Precious Minerals Fund Buys Asante Gold Corp, Amex Exploration Inc, E79 Resources Corp, Sells Chalice Mining, Prime Mining Corp,

New Purchases: ASE, AMX, MGG, VCU,

ASE, AMX, MGG, VCU, Added Positions: ESNR, SA, AUT, AUT, VZLA, HSTR, SMN, CVB, DSLV, GSHR, DDH, C,

ESNR, SA, AUT, AUT, VZLA, HSTR, SMN, CVB, DSLV, GSHR, DDH, C, Reduced Positions: CHN, PRYM, LGD, AYA, OGC, ORG, DEG, ROS, ARIS, PERU, ECR, TORQ, BDG,

CHN, PRYM, LGD, AYA, OGC, ORG, DEG, ROS, ARIS, PERU, ECR, TORQ, BDG, Sold Out: ROXG, ADT, GBTC, TGM, TGM, DUST, JDST,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Asante Gold Corp, Amex Exploration Inc, E79 Resources Corp, Seabridge Gold Inc, Auteco Minerals, sells Chalice Mining, Prime Mining Corp, , Liberty Gold Corp, Aya Gold & Silver Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Usgi World Precious Minerals Fund. As of 2021Q3, Usgi World Precious Minerals Fund owns 154 stocks with a total value of $86 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of USGI WORLD PRECIOUS MINERALS FUND's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/usgi+world+precious+minerals+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

Nano One Materials Corp (NANO) - 3,100,000 shares, 11.35% of the total portfolio. Tristar Gold Inc (TSG) - 28,750,000 shares, 7.95% of the total portfolio. K92 Mining Inc (KNT) - 1,200,000 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. Barsele Minerals Corp (BME) - 7,500,000 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Ivanhoe Mines Ltd (IVN) - 400,000 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio.

Usgi World Precious Minerals Fund initiated holding in Asante Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $0.35 and $1.15, with an estimated average price of $0.77. The stock is now traded at around $1.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 1,750,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Usgi World Precious Minerals Fund initiated holding in Amex Exploration Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.1 and $2.55, with an estimated average price of $2.38. The stock is now traded at around $2.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Usgi World Precious Minerals Fund initiated holding in Minaurum Gold Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.23 and $0.41, with an estimated average price of $0.3. The stock is now traded at around $0.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Usgi World Precious Minerals Fund initiated holding in Vizsla Copper Corp. The purchase prices were between $0.36 and $0.36, with an estimated average price of $0.36. The stock is now traded at around $0.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 166,666 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Usgi World Precious Minerals Fund added to a holding in E79 Resources Corp by 40.36%. The purchase prices were between $0.88 and $1.45, with an estimated average price of $1.14. The stock is now traded at around $0.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Usgi World Precious Minerals Fund added to a holding in Seabridge Gold Inc by 80.00%. The purchase prices were between $14.96 and $18.26, with an estimated average price of $17.33. The stock is now traded at around $16.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 54,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Usgi World Precious Minerals Fund added to a holding in Auteco Minerals Ltd by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $0.08 and $0.13, with an estimated average price of $0.1. The stock is now traded at around $0.071000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 10,000,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Usgi World Precious Minerals Fund added to a holding in Auteco Minerals Ltd by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $0.08 and $0.13, with an estimated average price of $0.1. The stock is now traded at around $0.071000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 10,000,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Usgi World Precious Minerals Fund added to a holding in Vizsla Silver Corp by 47.58%. The purchase prices were between $1.94 and $2.61, with an estimated average price of $2.35. The stock is now traded at around $2.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Usgi World Precious Minerals Fund added to a holding in Compass Gold Corp by 60.00%. The purchase prices were between $0.16 and $0.2, with an estimated average price of $0.19. The stock is now traded at around $0.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Usgi World Precious Minerals Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $1.9 and $1.9, with an estimated average price of $1.9.

Usgi World Precious Minerals Fund sold out a holding in Adriatic Metals PLC. The sale prices were between $2.42 and $3.1, with an estimated average price of $2.8.

Usgi World Precious Minerals Fund sold out a holding in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust. The sale prices were between $24.02 and $40.73, with an estimated average price of $34.06.

Usgi World Precious Minerals Fund sold out a holding in Trillium Gold Mines Inc. The sale prices were between $0.62 and $1.01, with an estimated average price of $0.77.

Usgi World Precious Minerals Fund sold out a holding in Trillium Gold Mines Inc. The sale prices were between $0.62 and $1.01, with an estimated average price of $0.77.

Usgi World Precious Minerals Fund sold out a holding in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares. The sale prices were between $17.75 and $25.11, with an estimated average price of $20.43.

Usgi World Precious Minerals Fund reduced to a holding in Chalice Mining Ltd by 68%. The sale prices were between $6.26 and $7.96, with an estimated average price of $7. The stock is now traded at around $8.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.19%. Usgi World Precious Minerals Fund still held 400,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Usgi World Precious Minerals Fund reduced to a holding in Prime Mining Corp by 50%. The sale prices were between $3.26 and $4.55, with an estimated average price of $3.89. The stock is now traded at around $4.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.55%. Usgi World Precious Minerals Fund still held 500,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Usgi World Precious Minerals Fund reduced to a holding in Liberty Gold Corp by 76.75%. The sale prices were between $0.87 and $1.54, with an estimated average price of $1.16. The stock is now traded at around $1.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.24%. Usgi World Precious Minerals Fund still held 348,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.