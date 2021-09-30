Usgi World Precious Minerals Fund Buys Asante Gold Corp, Amex Exploration Inc, E79 Resources Corp, Sells Chalice Mining, Prime Mining Corp,

- New Purchases: ASE, AMX, MGG, VCU,
- Added Positions: ESNR, SA, AUT, AUT, VZLA, HSTR, SMN, CVB, DSLV, GSHR, DDH, C,
- Reduced Positions: CHN, PRYM, LGD, AYA, OGC, ORG, DEG, ROS, ARIS, PERU, ECR, TORQ, BDG,
- Sold Out: ROXG, ADT, GBTC, TGM, TGM, DUST, JDST,
For the details of USGI WORLD PRECIOUS MINERALS FUND's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/usgi+world+precious+minerals+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of USGI WORLD PRECIOUS MINERALS FUND
- Nano One Materials Corp (NANO) - 3,100,000 shares, 11.35% of the total portfolio.
- Tristar Gold Inc (TSG) - 28,750,000 shares, 7.95% of the total portfolio.
- K92 Mining Inc (KNT) - 1,200,000 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio.
- Barsele Minerals Corp (BME) - 7,500,000 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio.
- Ivanhoe Mines Ltd (IVN) - 400,000 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio.
Usgi World Precious Minerals Fund initiated holding in Asante Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $0.35 and $1.15, with an estimated average price of $0.77. The stock is now traded at around $1.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 1,750,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Amex Exploration Inc (AMX)
Usgi World Precious Minerals Fund initiated holding in Amex Exploration Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.1 and $2.55, with an estimated average price of $2.38. The stock is now traded at around $2.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Minaurum Gold Inc (MGG)
Usgi World Precious Minerals Fund initiated holding in Minaurum Gold Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.23 and $0.41, with an estimated average price of $0.3. The stock is now traded at around $0.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Vizsla Copper Corp (VCU)
Usgi World Precious Minerals Fund initiated holding in Vizsla Copper Corp. The purchase prices were between $0.36 and $0.36, with an estimated average price of $0.36. The stock is now traded at around $0.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 166,666 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: E79 Resources Corp (ESNR)
Usgi World Precious Minerals Fund added to a holding in E79 Resources Corp by 40.36%. The purchase prices were between $0.88 and $1.45, with an estimated average price of $1.14. The stock is now traded at around $0.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Seabridge Gold Inc (SA)
Usgi World Precious Minerals Fund added to a holding in Seabridge Gold Inc by 80.00%. The purchase prices were between $14.96 and $18.26, with an estimated average price of $17.33. The stock is now traded at around $16.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 54,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Auteco Minerals Ltd (AUT)
Usgi World Precious Minerals Fund added to a holding in Auteco Minerals Ltd by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $0.08 and $0.13, with an estimated average price of $0.1. The stock is now traded at around $0.071000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 10,000,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Auteco Minerals Ltd (AUT)
Usgi World Precious Minerals Fund added to a holding in Auteco Minerals Ltd by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $0.08 and $0.13, with an estimated average price of $0.1. The stock is now traded at around $0.071000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 10,000,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vizsla Silver Corp (VZLA)
Usgi World Precious Minerals Fund added to a holding in Vizsla Silver Corp by 47.58%. The purchase prices were between $1.94 and $2.61, with an estimated average price of $2.35. The stock is now traded at around $2.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Compass Gold Corp (CVB)
Usgi World Precious Minerals Fund added to a holding in Compass Gold Corp by 60.00%. The purchase prices were between $0.16 and $0.2, with an estimated average price of $0.19. The stock is now traded at around $0.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: (ROXG)
Usgi World Precious Minerals Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $1.9 and $1.9, with an estimated average price of $1.9.Sold Out: Adriatic Metals PLC (ADT)
Usgi World Precious Minerals Fund sold out a holding in Adriatic Metals PLC. The sale prices were between $2.42 and $3.1, with an estimated average price of $2.8.Sold Out: Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC)
Usgi World Precious Minerals Fund sold out a holding in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust. The sale prices were between $24.02 and $40.73, with an estimated average price of $34.06.Sold Out: Trillium Gold Mines Inc (TGM)
Usgi World Precious Minerals Fund sold out a holding in Trillium Gold Mines Inc. The sale prices were between $0.62 and $1.01, with an estimated average price of $0.77.Sold Out: Trillium Gold Mines Inc (TGM)
Usgi World Precious Minerals Fund sold out a holding in Trillium Gold Mines Inc. The sale prices were between $0.62 and $1.01, with an estimated average price of $0.77.Sold Out: Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (DUST)
Usgi World Precious Minerals Fund sold out a holding in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares. The sale prices were between $17.75 and $25.11, with an estimated average price of $20.43.Reduced: Chalice Mining Ltd (CHN)
Usgi World Precious Minerals Fund reduced to a holding in Chalice Mining Ltd by 68%. The sale prices were between $6.26 and $7.96, with an estimated average price of $7. The stock is now traded at around $8.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.19%. Usgi World Precious Minerals Fund still held 400,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Prime Mining Corp (PRYM)
Usgi World Precious Minerals Fund reduced to a holding in Prime Mining Corp by 50%. The sale prices were between $3.26 and $4.55, with an estimated average price of $3.89. The stock is now traded at around $4.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.55%. Usgi World Precious Minerals Fund still held 500,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Liberty Gold Corp (LGD)
Usgi World Precious Minerals Fund reduced to a holding in Liberty Gold Corp by 76.75%. The sale prices were between $0.87 and $1.54, with an estimated average price of $1.16. The stock is now traded at around $1.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.24%. Usgi World Precious Minerals Fund still held 348,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of USGI WORLD PRECIOUS MINERALS FUND. Also check out:
1. USGI WORLD PRECIOUS MINERALS FUND's Undervalued Stocks
2. USGI WORLD PRECIOUS MINERALS FUND's Top Growth Companies, and
3. USGI WORLD PRECIOUS MINERALS FUND's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that USGI WORLD PRECIOUS MINERALS FUND keeps buying