Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Usgi Gold And Precious Metals Fund Buys Fortuna Silver Mines Inc, Petropavlovsk PLC, Vox Royalty Corp, Sells , Silver Lake Resources, Australian Strategic Materials

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Usgi Gold And Precious Metals Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Fortuna Silver Mines Inc, Petropavlovsk PLC, Vox Royalty Corp, Silver X Mining Corp, Capital, sells , Silver Lake Resources, Australian Strategic Materials, Barrick Gold Corp, Alkane Resources during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Usgi Gold And Precious Metals Fund. As of 2021Q3, Usgi Gold And Precious Metals Fund owns 79 stocks with a total value of $119 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of USGI GOLD AND PRECIOUS METALS FUND's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/usgi+gold+and+precious+metals+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of USGI GOLD AND PRECIOUS METALS FUND
  1. K92 Mining Inc (KNT) - 2,750,000 shares, 11.08% of the total portfolio.
  2. DDH1 Ltd (DDH) - 5,500,000 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.01%
  3. Aya Gold & Silver Inc (AYA) - 800,000 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.67%
  4. Mene Inc (MENE) - 6,614,285 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio.
  5. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM) - 125,000 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (FVI)

Usgi Gold And Precious Metals Fund initiated holding in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.91 and $6.78, with an estimated average price of $5.62. The stock is now traded at around $5.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.1%. The holding were 940,628 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Petropavlovsk PLC (POG)

Usgi Gold And Precious Metals Fund initiated holding in Petropavlovsk PLC. The purchase prices were between $0.19 and $0.24, with an estimated average price of $0.21. The stock is now traded at around $0.201000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 5,486,935 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Capital Ltd (CAPD)

Usgi Gold And Precious Metals Fund initiated holding in Capital Ltd. The purchase prices were between $0.73 and $0.84, with an estimated average price of $0.8. The stock is now traded at around $0.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 593,440 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Emerald Resources NL (EMR)

Usgi Gold And Precious Metals Fund initiated holding in Emerald Resources NL. The purchase prices were between $0.8 and $0.97, with an estimated average price of $0.86. The stock is now traded at around $1.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 407,657 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT)

Usgi Gold And Precious Metals Fund initiated holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.27 and $106.4, with an estimated average price of $95.37. The stock is now traded at around $90.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,050 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vox Royalty Corp (VOX)

Usgi Gold And Precious Metals Fund added to a holding in Vox Royalty Corp by 69.13%. The purchase prices were between $2.49 and $3.24, with an estimated average price of $2.78. The stock is now traded at around $3.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 1,014,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Silver X Mining Corp (AGX)

Usgi Gold And Precious Metals Fund added to a holding in Silver X Mining Corp by 295.83%. The purchase prices were between $0.32 and $0.5, with an estimated average price of $0.39. The stock is now traded at around $0.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 4,750,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Elevation Gold Mining Corp (ELVT)

Usgi Gold And Precious Metals Fund added to a holding in Elevation Gold Mining Corp by 330.00%. The purchase prices were between $1.34 and $1.95, with an estimated average price of $1.74. The stock is now traded at around $0.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 716,666 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: i-80 Gold Corp (IAU)

Usgi Gold And Precious Metals Fund added to a holding in i-80 Gold Corp by 74.90%. The purchase prices were between $2.47 and $3.43, with an estimated average price of $2.73. The stock is now traded at around $2.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 524,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Anaconda Mining Inc (ANX)

Usgi Gold And Precious Metals Fund added to a holding in Anaconda Mining Inc by 50.91%. The purchase prices were between $0.64 and $0.92, with an estimated average price of $0.75. The stock is now traded at around $0.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 2,075,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp (IVAN)

Usgi Gold And Precious Metals Fund added to a holding in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp by 120.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $10.46, with an estimated average price of $9.94. The stock is now traded at around $9.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: (ROXG)

Usgi Gold And Precious Metals Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $1.9 and $1.9, with an estimated average price of $1.9.

Sold Out: Silver Lake Resources Ltd (SLR)

Usgi Gold And Precious Metals Fund sold out a holding in Silver Lake Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $1.27 and $1.84, with an estimated average price of $1.48.

Sold Out: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)

Usgi Gold And Precious Metals Fund sold out a holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $17.58 and $21.81, with an estimated average price of $20.09.

Sold Out: Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC)

Usgi Gold And Precious Metals Fund sold out a holding in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust. The sale prices were between $24.02 and $40.73, with an estimated average price of $34.06.

Sold Out: Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (DUST)

Usgi Gold And Precious Metals Fund sold out a holding in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares. The sale prices were between $17.75 and $25.11, with an estimated average price of $20.43.



Here is the complete portfolio of USGI GOLD AND PRECIOUS METALS FUND. Also check out:

1. USGI GOLD AND PRECIOUS METALS FUND's Undervalued Stocks
2. USGI GOLD AND PRECIOUS METALS FUND's Top Growth Companies, and
3. USGI GOLD AND PRECIOUS METALS FUND's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that USGI GOLD AND PRECIOUS METALS FUND keeps buying
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

