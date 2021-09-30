Usgi Gold And Precious Metals Fund Buys Fortuna Silver Mines Inc, Petropavlovsk PLC, Vox Royalty Corp, Sells , Silver Lake Resources, Australian Strategic Materials

New Purchases: FVI, POG, CAPD, EMR, PPLT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Fortuna Silver Mines Inc, Petropavlovsk PLC, Vox Royalty Corp, Silver X Mining Corp, Capital, sells , Silver Lake Resources, Australian Strategic Materials, Barrick Gold Corp, Alkane Resources during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Usgi Gold And Precious Metals Fund. As of 2021Q3, Usgi Gold And Precious Metals Fund owns 79 stocks with a total value of $119 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

K92 Mining Inc (KNT) - 2,750,000 shares, 11.08% of the total portfolio. DDH1 Ltd (DDH) - 5,500,000 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.01% Aya Gold & Silver Inc (AYA) - 800,000 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.67% Mene Inc (MENE) - 6,614,285 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM) - 125,000 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio.

Usgi Gold And Precious Metals Fund initiated holding in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.91 and $6.78, with an estimated average price of $5.62. The stock is now traded at around $5.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.1%. The holding were 940,628 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Usgi Gold And Precious Metals Fund initiated holding in Petropavlovsk PLC. The purchase prices were between $0.19 and $0.24, with an estimated average price of $0.21. The stock is now traded at around $0.201000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 5,486,935 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Usgi Gold And Precious Metals Fund initiated holding in Capital Ltd. The purchase prices were between $0.73 and $0.84, with an estimated average price of $0.8. The stock is now traded at around $0.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 593,440 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Usgi Gold And Precious Metals Fund initiated holding in Emerald Resources NL. The purchase prices were between $0.8 and $0.97, with an estimated average price of $0.86. The stock is now traded at around $1.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 407,657 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Usgi Gold And Precious Metals Fund initiated holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.27 and $106.4, with an estimated average price of $95.37. The stock is now traded at around $90.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,050 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Usgi Gold And Precious Metals Fund added to a holding in Vox Royalty Corp by 69.13%. The purchase prices were between $2.49 and $3.24, with an estimated average price of $2.78. The stock is now traded at around $3.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 1,014,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Usgi Gold And Precious Metals Fund added to a holding in Silver X Mining Corp by 295.83%. The purchase prices were between $0.32 and $0.5, with an estimated average price of $0.39. The stock is now traded at around $0.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 4,750,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Usgi Gold And Precious Metals Fund added to a holding in Elevation Gold Mining Corp by 330.00%. The purchase prices were between $1.34 and $1.95, with an estimated average price of $1.74. The stock is now traded at around $0.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 716,666 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Usgi Gold And Precious Metals Fund added to a holding in i-80 Gold Corp by 74.90%. The purchase prices were between $2.47 and $3.43, with an estimated average price of $2.73. The stock is now traded at around $2.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 524,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Usgi Gold And Precious Metals Fund added to a holding in Anaconda Mining Inc by 50.91%. The purchase prices were between $0.64 and $0.92, with an estimated average price of $0.75. The stock is now traded at around $0.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 2,075,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Usgi Gold And Precious Metals Fund added to a holding in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp by 120.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $10.46, with an estimated average price of $9.94. The stock is now traded at around $9.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Usgi Gold And Precious Metals Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $1.9 and $1.9, with an estimated average price of $1.9.

Usgi Gold And Precious Metals Fund sold out a holding in Silver Lake Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $1.27 and $1.84, with an estimated average price of $1.48.

Usgi Gold And Precious Metals Fund sold out a holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $17.58 and $21.81, with an estimated average price of $20.09.

Usgi Gold And Precious Metals Fund sold out a holding in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust. The sale prices were between $24.02 and $40.73, with an estimated average price of $34.06.

Usgi Gold And Precious Metals Fund sold out a holding in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares. The sale prices were between $17.75 and $25.11, with an estimated average price of $20.43.