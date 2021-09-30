Pioneer Fund Buys Live Nation Entertainment Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, Sells Mastercard Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Freeport-McMoRan Inc

New Purchases: LYV, REGN, UNH, EOG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Live Nation Entertainment Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Planet Fitness Inc, sells Mastercard Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Visa Inc, 3M Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pioneer Fund . As of 2021Q3, Pioneer Fund owns 44 stocks with a total value of $7.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 186,743 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.71% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,558,769 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.89% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,642,376 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.25% Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 7,532,466 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.64% Analog Devices Inc (ADI) - 1,772,522 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.58%

Pioneer Fund initiated holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.79 and $93.64, with an estimated average price of $84.28. The stock is now traded at around $118.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 1,978,237 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pioneer Fund initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $574.03 and $680.96, with an estimated average price of $621.14. The stock is now traded at around $625.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 154,411 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pioneer Fund initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $390.74 and $429.71, with an estimated average price of $414.25. The stock is now traded at around $495.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 193,909 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pioneer Fund initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.26 and $85.99, with an estimated average price of $73.01. The stock is now traded at around $87.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 771,186 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pioneer Fund added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 160.63%. The purchase prices were between $259 and $308.53, with an estimated average price of $283.9. The stock is now traded at around $192.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 1,026,518 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pioneer Fund added to a holding in Electronic Arts Inc by 122.94%. The purchase prices were between $126.4 and $146.6, with an estimated average price of $140.49. The stock is now traded at around $132.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 1,431,470 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pioneer Fund added to a holding in Planet Fitness Inc by 137.16%. The purchase prices were between $68.99 and $82.13, with an estimated average price of $75.98. The stock is now traded at around $90.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 1,860,048 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pioneer Fund added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 41.56%. The purchase prices were between $182.1 and $214.26, with an estimated average price of $197.6. The stock is now traded at around $212.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 1,260,250 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pioneer Fund added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 97.05%. The purchase prices were between $237.55 and $285.63, with an estimated average price of $254.07. The stock is now traded at around $253.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 386,751 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pioneer Fund added to a holding in Biogen Inc by 140.12%. The purchase prices were between $282.99 and $369.05, with an estimated average price of $328.16. The stock is now traded at around $235.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 269,975 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pioneer Fund sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $337.38 and $393.26, with an estimated average price of $363.45.

Pioneer Fund sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $30.48 and $38.73, with an estimated average price of $35.25.

Pioneer Fund sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.

Pioneer Fund sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $175.42 and $202.83, with an estimated average price of $193.88.

Pioneer Fund sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $219.29 and $299.67, with an estimated average price of $271.73.

Pioneer Fund sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $71.68 and $78.83, with an estimated average price of $76.11.

Pioneer Fund reduced to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 48.52%. The sale prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $296.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.85%. Pioneer Fund still held 735,213 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pioneer Fund reduced to a holding in Visa Inc by 31.48%. The sale prices were between $220.05 and $250.93, with an estimated average price of $234.41. The stock is now traded at around $216.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.32%. Pioneer Fund still held 920,086 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pioneer Fund reduced to a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc by 32.9%. The sale prices were between $323.67 and $389.9, with an estimated average price of $361.38. The stock is now traded at around $392.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.7%. Pioneer Fund still held 309,585 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pioneer Fund reduced to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 26.96%. The sale prices were between $189.84 and $221.66, with an estimated average price of $208.43. The stock is now traded at around $206.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.41%. Pioneer Fund still held 383,269 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pioneer Fund reduced to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 38.72%. The sale prices were between $2067.55 and $2491.35, with an estimated average price of $2243.82. The stock is now traded at around $2402.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.4%. Pioneer Fund still held 21,801 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pioneer Fund reduced to a holding in Agilent Technologies Inc by 21.04%. The sale prices were between $147.58 and $179.28, with an estimated average price of $161.83. The stock is now traded at around $157.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. Pioneer Fund still held 471,164 shares as of 2021-09-30.