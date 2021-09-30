Pioneer Series Trust Xi Buys Progressive Corp, The Walt Disney Co, Autodesk Inc, Sells Meta Platforms Inc, Amphenol Corp, Starbucks Corp

- New Purchases: PGR, SNAP, MKSI,
- Added Positions: DIS, ADSK, WFC, QCOM, ANTM, AMZN, MU, CHTR, HPE, ORLY, BSX, CTSH,
- Reduced Positions: ADBE, CME, BAC, ACN,
- Sold Out: FB, APH, SBUX, LLY, NTAP, SPGI, GWRE,
For the details of Pioneer Core Equity Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pioneer+core+equity+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Pioneer Core Equity Fund
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 44,045 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 35,538 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.43%
- Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 2,357,327 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.92%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 274,297 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.77%
- Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 1,466,845 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.14%
Pioneer Series Trust Xi initiated holding in Progressive Corp. The purchase prices were between $90.35 and $99.88, with an estimated average price of $95.38. The stock is now traded at around $101.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 370,650 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Snap Inc (SNAP)
Pioneer Series Trust Xi initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.31 and $83.11, with an estimated average price of $72.23. The stock is now traded at around $48.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 274,669 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: MKS Instruments Inc (MKSI)
Pioneer Series Trust Xi initiated holding in MKS Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $140.42 and $170.77, with an estimated average price of $153.66. The stock is now traded at around $169.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 95,036 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Pioneer Series Trust Xi added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 109.59%. The purchase prices were between $169.17 and $185.91, with an estimated average price of $178.27. The stock is now traded at around $153.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 349,526 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)
Pioneer Series Trust Xi added to a holding in Autodesk Inc by 124.19%. The purchase prices were between $279.35 and $342.27, with an estimated average price of $305.7. The stock is now traded at around $280.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 148,088 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Pioneer Series Trust Xi added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 51.14%. The purchase prices were between $42.32 and $51.15, with an estimated average price of $46.23. The stock is now traded at around $48.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 1,466,845 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Pioneer Series Trust Xi added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 106.20%. The purchase prices were between $128.98 and $150.99, with an estimated average price of $141.93. The stock is now traded at around $182.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 311,277 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Anthem Inc (ANTM)
Pioneer Series Trust Xi added to a holding in Anthem Inc by 61.26%. The purchase prices were between $357.51 and $398.13, with an estimated average price of $380.13. The stock is now traded at around $455.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 116,334 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Pioneer Series Trust Xi added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 67.24%. The purchase prices were between $70.23 and $82, with an estimated average price of $75.15. The stock is now traded at around $94.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 497,864 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Pioneer Series Trust Xi sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $336.95 and $382.18, with an estimated average price of $360.33.Sold Out: Amphenol Corp (APH)
Pioneer Series Trust Xi sold out a holding in Amphenol Corp. The sale prices were between $67.39 and $77.49, with an estimated average price of $73.43.Sold Out: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
Pioneer Series Trust Xi sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $110.31 and $126.06, with an estimated average price of $117.05.Sold Out: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Pioneer Series Trust Xi sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $221.6 and $272.71, with an estimated average price of $246.81.Sold Out: NetApp Inc (NTAP)
Pioneer Series Trust Xi sold out a holding in NetApp Inc. The sale prices were between $77.13 and $93.86, with an estimated average price of $84.52.Sold Out: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)
Pioneer Series Trust Xi sold out a holding in S&P Global Inc. The sale prices were between $408.95 and $454.05, with an estimated average price of $433.31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Pioneer Core Equity Fund. Also check out:
1. Pioneer Core Equity Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Pioneer Core Equity Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Pioneer Core Equity Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Pioneer Core Equity Fund keeps buying