Pioneer Series Trust Xi Buys Progressive Corp, The Walt Disney Co, Autodesk Inc, Sells Meta Platforms Inc, Amphenol Corp, Starbucks Corp

Investment company Pioneer Series Trust Xi Current Portfolio ) buys Progressive Corp, The Walt Disney Co, Autodesk Inc, Wells Fargo, Qualcomm Inc, sells Meta Platforms Inc, Amphenol Corp, Starbucks Corp, Eli Lilly and Co, NetApp Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pioneer Series Trust Xi. As of 2021Q3, Pioneer Series Trust Xi owns 51 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 44,045 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 35,538 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.43% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 2,357,327 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.92% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 274,297 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.77% Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 1,466,845 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.14%

Pioneer Series Trust Xi initiated holding in Progressive Corp. The purchase prices were between $90.35 and $99.88, with an estimated average price of $95.38. The stock is now traded at around $101.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 370,650 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pioneer Series Trust Xi initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.31 and $83.11, with an estimated average price of $72.23. The stock is now traded at around $48.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 274,669 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pioneer Series Trust Xi initiated holding in MKS Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $140.42 and $170.77, with an estimated average price of $153.66. The stock is now traded at around $169.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 95,036 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pioneer Series Trust Xi added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 109.59%. The purchase prices were between $169.17 and $185.91, with an estimated average price of $178.27. The stock is now traded at around $153.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 349,526 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pioneer Series Trust Xi added to a holding in Autodesk Inc by 124.19%. The purchase prices were between $279.35 and $342.27, with an estimated average price of $305.7. The stock is now traded at around $280.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 148,088 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pioneer Series Trust Xi added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 51.14%. The purchase prices were between $42.32 and $51.15, with an estimated average price of $46.23. The stock is now traded at around $48.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 1,466,845 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pioneer Series Trust Xi added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 106.20%. The purchase prices were between $128.98 and $150.99, with an estimated average price of $141.93. The stock is now traded at around $182.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 311,277 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pioneer Series Trust Xi added to a holding in Anthem Inc by 61.26%. The purchase prices were between $357.51 and $398.13, with an estimated average price of $380.13. The stock is now traded at around $455.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 116,334 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pioneer Series Trust Xi added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 67.24%. The purchase prices were between $70.23 and $82, with an estimated average price of $75.15. The stock is now traded at around $94.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 497,864 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pioneer Series Trust Xi sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $336.95 and $382.18, with an estimated average price of $360.33.

Pioneer Series Trust Xi sold out a holding in Amphenol Corp. The sale prices were between $67.39 and $77.49, with an estimated average price of $73.43.

Pioneer Series Trust Xi sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $110.31 and $126.06, with an estimated average price of $117.05.

Pioneer Series Trust Xi sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $221.6 and $272.71, with an estimated average price of $246.81.

Pioneer Series Trust Xi sold out a holding in NetApp Inc. The sale prices were between $77.13 and $93.86, with an estimated average price of $84.52.

Pioneer Series Trust Xi sold out a holding in S&P Global Inc. The sale prices were between $408.95 and $454.05, with an estimated average price of $433.31.