SAM Flexible Income Portfolio Buys Principal Active High Yield ETF

Added Positions: YLD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Principal Active High Yield ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SAM Flexible Income Portfolio. As of 2021Q3, SAM Flexible Income Portfolio owns 4 stocks with a total value of $45 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SAM Flexible Income Portfolio's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sam+flexible+income+portfolio/current-portfolio/portfolio

Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF (IG) - 724,298 shares, 42.72% of the total portfolio. Principal Active High Yield ETF (YLD) - 576,116 shares, 26.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.00% Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) - 205,407 shares, 18.39% of the total portfolio. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) - 120,000 shares, 12.13% of the total portfolio.

SAM Flexible Income Portfolio added to a holding in Principal Active High Yield ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $20.26 and $20.81, with an estimated average price of $20.59. The stock is now traded at around $20.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.39%. The holding were 576,116 shares as of 2021-09-30.