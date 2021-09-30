SAM Flexible Income Portfolio Buys Principal Active High Yield ETF

Investment company SAM Flexible Income Portfolio (Current Portfolio) buys Principal Active High Yield ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SAM Flexible Income Portfolio. As of 2021Q3, SAM Flexible Income Portfolio owns 4 stocks with a total value of $45 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of SAM Flexible Income Portfolio. Also check out:
1. SAM Flexible Income Portfolio's Undervalued Stocks
2. SAM Flexible Income Portfolio's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SAM Flexible Income Portfolio's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SAM Flexible Income Portfolio keeps buying
- Added Positions: YLD,
These are the top 5 holdings of SAM Flexible Income Portfolio
- Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF (IG) - 724,298 shares, 42.72% of the total portfolio.
- Principal Active High Yield ETF (YLD) - 576,116 shares, 26.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.00%
- Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) - 205,407 shares, 18.39% of the total portfolio.
- Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) - 120,000 shares, 12.13% of the total portfolio.
SAM Flexible Income Portfolio added to a holding in Principal Active High Yield ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $20.26 and $20.81, with an estimated average price of $20.59. The stock is now traded at around $20.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.39%. The holding were 576,116 shares as of 2021-09-30.
