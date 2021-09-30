Principal Variable Contracts Funds Inc Buys Moderna Inc, Match Group Inc, Analog Devices Inc, Sells , , NOV Inc

New Purchases: MRNA, MTCH, TECH, CDAY, BRO,

MRNA, MTCH, TECH, CDAY, BRO, Added Positions: ADI, GM, KIM, IR, SIVB, BKR, BBWI,

ADI, GM, KIM, IR, SIVB, BKR, BBWI, Reduced Positions: AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, FB, GOOG, BRK.B, GOOGL, JPM, NVDA, BAC, V, JNJ, HD, ORCL, DIS, PYPL, UNH, PG, MA, XOM, DE, ADBE, CMCSA, CSCO, ABT, PEP, ACN, UNP, PFE, CVX, VZ, AVGO, WFC, C, INTC, LLY, TMO, NFLX, KO, CHTR, TXN, ABBV, NKE, MRK, T, MS, PM, AMGN, IBM, NEE, SCHW, GE, TGT, CAT, INTU, RTX, SBUX, MCD, HCA, AMAT, COST, QCOM, BA, BMY, AMD, MMM, AXP, UPS, BLK, MDT, HON, LIN, GS, LOW, AMT, DHR, DXCM, DFS, DLR, SLB, BK, MCK, MCO, FCX, TMUS, TROW, VRTX, PLD, EMR, PPG, FDX, WMT, ICE, D, APTV, BIIB, CCI, COF, TWTR, F, TFC, MMC, PH, HPQ, STZ, IQV, CI, CSX, SYK, DUK, REGN, MPC, WBA, BDX, ANTM, NUE, AZO, AFL, CVS, CME, XEL, FIS, MET, MTD, RMD, TEL, STT, ETN, LHX, EQIX, IFF, BSX, DD, LRCX, LMT, SHW, CMI, TJX, GPN, PSX, CNC, MO, DG, WM, PSA, ILMN, ISRG, PRU, EA, A, TT, ROST, DGX, EBAY, COP, GLW, BKNG, GILD, AON, KR, AMP, PGR, CL, MCHP, MSCI, USB, CMG, APH, ROP, MSI, TDG, EL, EW, ALL, AEP, ORLY, SNPS, FISV, ADP, EOG, EXC, ITW, GIS, ZTS, SPG, JCI, ATVI, SYY, ADSK, SBAC, CDNS, MU, KMB, KMI, NXPI, SO, AIG, TRV, PNC, SPGI, PXD, BAX, FANG, CB, YUM, IDXX, APD, NEM, KLAC, ECL, CTAS, NOW, DOW, NOC, NSC, HUM, MDLZ, CTSH, REG, CBRE, WELL, RJF, WDC, CFG, BBY, LEN, GNRC, AIZ, FE, IRM, MAS, SEE, WLTW, JKHY, LKQ, MAR, DXC, HOLX, FAST, TXT, CMS, ED, WRB, ROL, ATO, AES, NI, CDW, KEYS, ODFL, EQR, KHC, JBHT, GL, DRI, CPB, FMC, QRVO, NWS, CMA, AEE, UHS, CCL, MAA, SRE, HBAN, FRT, GPS, PBCT, EXR, AAL, CAG, CLX, TER, MPWR, MKC, TPR, CERN, CE, ANSS, LUV, WHR, DVA, INCY, PEAK, ESS, UAA, ZBRA, IPG, CAH, DOV, MTB, TYL, AJG, PFG, HWM, BR, PAYC, TRMB, ADM, VRSN, VNO, TSN, PTC, PHM, NVR, EVRG, ALLE, GRMN, FLT, MRO, ALK, AME, GD, FTNT, DRE, VIAC, VTR, LH, IVZ, NLOK, ALGN, HII, LW, PNW, CTXS, WRK, ZBH, TFX, DISCK, FFIV, MGM, VRSK, HES, UDR, HAS, IEX, LEG, FITB, ARE, DTE, EFX, AAP, AVB, ZION, WAT, TTWO, VTRS, CPRT, WU, AMCR, WEC, IPGP, SWK, BXP, PEG, SJM, FOX, GPC, PPL, LNC, DLTR, XRAY, DISCA, CINF, BLL, RF, DISH, MLM, RHI, SWKS, VFC, TSCO, BWA, ANET, LUMN, LYB, CTLT, HBI, NRG, HRL, BIO, RE, CBOE, L, AOS, CZR, EMN, HSIC, ENPH, COO, RSG, RCL, CHD, FRC, JNPR, ES, PAYX, HPE, TAP, ULTA, BF.B, ALB, AKAM, CTVA, MHK, EIX, VMC, NLSN, HSY, NDAQ, CHRW, FBHS, OMC, XYL, DPZ, IP, PNR, GWW, VLO, WMB, HAL, XLNX, NTAP, WY, KSU, HIG, HST, LNT, ABC, ABMD, EXPE, PKI, KMX, CNP, PCAR, NTRS, MNST, NWSA, CRL, DHI, APA, ETR, CTRA, IT, NCLH, STE, DAL, CF, EXPD, OGN, K, URI, KEY, LYV, ROK, ETSY, AVY, PKG, PVH, OKE, MKTX, TDY, WYNN, POOL, PWR, UAL, O, MOS, RL, BEN, HLT, AWK, WST, FOXA, J, SNA, NWL,

AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, FB, GOOG, BRK.B, GOOGL, JPM, NVDA, BAC, V, JNJ, HD, ORCL, DIS, PYPL, UNH, PG, MA, XOM, DE, ADBE, CMCSA, CSCO, ABT, PEP, ACN, UNP, PFE, CVX, VZ, AVGO, WFC, C, INTC, LLY, TMO, NFLX, KO, CHTR, TXN, ABBV, NKE, MRK, T, MS, PM, AMGN, IBM, NEE, SCHW, GE, TGT, CAT, INTU, RTX, SBUX, MCD, HCA, AMAT, COST, QCOM, BA, BMY, AMD, MMM, AXP, UPS, BLK, MDT, HON, LIN, GS, LOW, AMT, DHR, DXCM, DFS, DLR, SLB, BK, MCK, MCO, FCX, TMUS, TROW, VRTX, PLD, EMR, PPG, FDX, WMT, ICE, D, APTV, BIIB, CCI, COF, TWTR, F, TFC, MMC, PH, HPQ, STZ, IQV, CI, CSX, SYK, DUK, REGN, MPC, WBA, BDX, ANTM, NUE, AZO, AFL, CVS, CME, XEL, FIS, MET, MTD, RMD, TEL, STT, ETN, LHX, EQIX, IFF, BSX, DD, LRCX, LMT, SHW, CMI, TJX, GPN, PSX, CNC, MO, DG, WM, PSA, ILMN, ISRG, PRU, EA, A, TT, ROST, DGX, EBAY, COP, GLW, BKNG, GILD, AON, KR, AMP, PGR, CL, MCHP, MSCI, USB, CMG, APH, ROP, MSI, TDG, EL, EW, ALL, AEP, ORLY, SNPS, FISV, ADP, EOG, EXC, ITW, GIS, ZTS, SPG, JCI, ATVI, SYY, ADSK, SBAC, CDNS, MU, KMB, KMI, NXPI, SO, AIG, TRV, PNC, SPGI, PXD, BAX, FANG, CB, YUM, IDXX, APD, NEM, KLAC, ECL, CTAS, NOW, DOW, NOC, NSC, HUM, MDLZ, CTSH, REG, CBRE, WELL, RJF, WDC, CFG, BBY, LEN, GNRC, AIZ, FE, IRM, MAS, SEE, WLTW, JKHY, LKQ, MAR, DXC, HOLX, FAST, TXT, CMS, ED, WRB, ROL, ATO, AES, NI, CDW, KEYS, ODFL, EQR, KHC, JBHT, GL, DRI, CPB, FMC, QRVO, NWS, CMA, AEE, UHS, CCL, MAA, SRE, HBAN, FRT, GPS, PBCT, EXR, AAL, CAG, CLX, TER, MPWR, MKC, TPR, CERN, CE, ANSS, LUV, WHR, DVA, INCY, PEAK, ESS, UAA, ZBRA, IPG, CAH, DOV, MTB, TYL, AJG, PFG, HWM, BR, PAYC, TRMB, ADM, VRSN, VNO, TSN, PTC, PHM, NVR, EVRG, ALLE, GRMN, FLT, MRO, ALK, AME, GD, FTNT, DRE, VIAC, VTR, LH, IVZ, NLOK, ALGN, HII, LW, PNW, CTXS, WRK, ZBH, TFX, DISCK, FFIV, MGM, VRSK, HES, UDR, HAS, IEX, LEG, FITB, ARE, DTE, EFX, AAP, AVB, ZION, WAT, TTWO, VTRS, CPRT, WU, AMCR, WEC, IPGP, SWK, BXP, PEG, SJM, FOX, GPC, PPL, LNC, DLTR, XRAY, DISCA, CINF, BLL, RF, DISH, MLM, RHI, SWKS, VFC, TSCO, BWA, ANET, LUMN, LYB, CTLT, HBI, NRG, HRL, BIO, RE, CBOE, L, AOS, CZR, EMN, HSIC, ENPH, COO, RSG, RCL, CHD, FRC, JNPR, ES, PAYX, HPE, TAP, ULTA, BF.B, ALB, AKAM, CTVA, MHK, EIX, VMC, NLSN, HSY, NDAQ, CHRW, FBHS, OMC, XYL, DPZ, IP, PNR, GWW, VLO, WMB, HAL, XLNX, NTAP, WY, KSU, HIG, HST, LNT, ABC, ABMD, EXPE, PKI, KMX, CNP, PCAR, NTRS, MNST, NWSA, CRL, DHI, APA, ETR, CTRA, IT, NCLH, STE, DAL, CF, EXPD, OGN, K, URI, KEY, LYV, ROK, ETSY, AVY, PKG, PVH, OKE, MKTX, TDY, WYNN, POOL, PWR, UAL, O, MOS, RL, BEN, HLT, AWK, WST, FOXA, J, SNA, NWL, Sold Out: ALXN, MXIM, NOV, PRGO, UNM,

Investment company Principal Variable Contracts Funds Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Moderna Inc, Match Group Inc, Analog Devices Inc, Bio-Techne Corp, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, sells , , NOV Inc, Perrigo Co PLC, Unum Group during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Principal Variable Contracts Funds Inc. As of 2021Q3, Principal Variable Contracts Funds Inc owns 507 stocks with a total value of $219 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LargeCap S&P 500 Managed Volatility Index Account's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/largecap+s%26p+500+managed+volatility+index+account/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 93,859 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.08% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 44,913 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.4% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,603 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.66% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 14,248 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.67% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,800 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.06%

Principal Variable Contracts Funds Inc initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.9 and $484.47, with an estimated average price of $367.49. The stock is now traded at around $249.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 2,097 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Principal Variable Contracts Funds Inc initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $130.97 and $165.86, with an estimated average price of $152.33. The stock is now traded at around $133.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,653 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Principal Variable Contracts Funds Inc initiated holding in Bio-Techne Corp. The purchase prices were between $444.87 and $538.88, with an estimated average price of $486.64. The stock is now traded at around $494.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 232 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Principal Variable Contracts Funds Inc initiated holding in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.31 and $116.11, with an estimated average price of $105.06. The stock is now traded at around $103.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 805 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Principal Variable Contracts Funds Inc initiated holding in Brown & Brown Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.31 and $58.94, with an estimated average price of $55.75. The stock is now traded at around $68.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,396 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Principal Variable Contracts Funds Inc added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 38.38%. The purchase prices were between $158.98 and $178.53, with an estimated average price of $167.71. The stock is now traded at around $172.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,216 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Principal Variable Contracts Funds Inc added to a holding in Kimco Realty Corp by 34.19%. The purchase prices were between $19.57 and $22.3, with an estimated average price of $21.38. The stock is now traded at around $23.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,666 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Principal Variable Contracts Funds Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.

Principal Variable Contracts Funds Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $96.12 and $106.63, with an estimated average price of $100.35.

Principal Variable Contracts Funds Inc sold out a holding in NOV Inc. The sale prices were between $12.08 and $15.64, with an estimated average price of $13.52.

Principal Variable Contracts Funds Inc sold out a holding in Unum Group. The sale prices were between $23.42 and $28.83, with an estimated average price of $26.5.

Principal Variable Contracts Funds Inc sold out a holding in Perrigo Co PLC. The sale prices were between $39.75 and $49.17, with an estimated average price of $44.49.