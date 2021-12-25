Logo
LG SIGNATURE DELIVERS WARM WISHES FOR THE MOST WONDERFUL TIME OF THE YEAR

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Cheer-filled Holiday Campaign Sends Heartfelt Message that Everyone Is Worthy of the Good Things in Life

PR Newswire

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 25, 2021

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) has been busy bringing warm, joyful moments to one and all with their delightful holiday campaign, Legendary Gift: the SIGNATURE. Featuring a special holiday song by John Legend and an exclusive holiday e-card, the campaign is the brand's gift to everyone as the festive season gets under way.

image_1.jpg

To get people in the spirit, Legendary Gift: the SIGNATURE kicked off with the release of "You Deserve It All," performed by John Legend. A great addition to one's 'holiday favorites' playlist, the song and its equally charming music video are all about lavishing loved ones with the gifts they deserve these holidays. Rolling Stone says, "John Legend welcomes the holidays on 'You Deserve It All.'"

The sumptuously shot music video begins with LG SIGNATURE OLED R, its rollable screen unveiling a festive scene filled with warmth and love, while other LG SIGNATURE innovations make special appearances as the action unfolds. For one of the video's characters, the ultra-premium brand's air purifier is revealed as the gift they have long been dreaming of. The perfect solutions for hosting memorable holiday celebrations at home, LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator and Wine Cellar are shown preserving the full flavor of delicious treats and wines for friends and family to savor.

LG SIGNATURE and John Legend's original holiday song and music video have clearly resonated with audiences worldwide, having thus far recorded more than 50 million views and plays within the first three weeks after release across various platforms.

As part of the campaign, LG SIGNATURE has also designed an enchanting and customizable holiday e-card with four themes to choose from. Every design features a snow globe with one of the LG SIGNATURE's premium products, various holiday-themed items such as gift boxes and glitter ornaments, and happily dancing people inside. Customizing and sending a Legendary Gift: the SIGNATURE e-card is a straightforward process: users simply choose their favorite theme, write a personal message, and share it with their chosen recipients on their preferred digital platform.

"Our holiday campaign is all about bringing a little cheer back into people's lives and communicating how good it feels to give someone the perfect gift," said Lee Jeong-seok, head of LG Electronics' Global Marketing Center. "We hope that everyone can join with their families and friends to enjoy the holidays they've been dreaming of. We also hope that everyone stays tuned for more exciting collaborations between LG SIGNATURE and the incomparable John Legend."

As a special holiday treat for New Yorkers and Londoners, another version of John Legend's new holiday music video is being played on LG's digital billboards in Times Square and Piccadilly Circus.

About LG SIGNATURE

LG SIGNATURE is the first ultra-premium brand across multiple product categories from global innovator LG Electronics. Designed for the most discerning consumers, LG SIGNATURE products deliver a state-of-the-art living experience that feels pure, sophisticated and luxurious. Combining the very best of everything LG has to offer, LG SIGNATURE products are designed with a focus on their "true essence" aligned with the brand's modern, distinctive design. For more information, visit www.LGSIGNATURE.com.

image_2.jpg

image_3.jpg

image_4.jpg

image_5.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CN12757&sd=2021-12-25 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lg-signature-delivers-warm-wishes-for-the-most-wonderful-time-of-the-year-301450293.html

SOURCE LG SIGNATURE

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN12757&Transmission_Id=202112252000PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN12757&DateId=20211225
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

