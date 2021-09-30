Columbia Acorn Trust Buys Enphase Energy Inc, Albemarle Corp, SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc, Sells HubSpot Inc, SolarEdge Technologies Inc,

- New Purchases: ENPH, ALB, SHLS, NTLA, FANG, CRWD, LPRO, RUN, DVN, SDGR, IOVA, MTDR, WAL,
- Added Positions: SITE, AMED, PLNT, RBLX, ATKR, VRM, FIVE, WIX, DOCS, ROKU, BFAM, ETSY, ITT,
- Reduced Positions: HUBS, TER, SPT, ESTC, CDW, GMED, EPAM, DLB, SKY, GNRC, KURA, HLI, ODFL, ARES, FATE, MANH, LKFN,
- Sold Out: SEDG, XLRN, MIME, FROG, DOCN, EAR, PEN, GDDY, VYGVF, UPST, UNF, PLUS,
These are the top 5 holdings of Columbia Acorn Fund
- Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT) - 1,589,146 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.04%
- Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL) - 460,720 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio.
- Etsy Inc (ETSY) - 590,225 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.76%
- Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP) - 886,589 shares, 2.13% of the total portfolio.
- SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE) - 470,826 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 61.02%
Columbia Acorn Trust initiated holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.4 and $193.93, with an estimated average price of $171.85. The stock is now traded at around $188.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 420,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Albemarle Corp (ALB)
Columbia Acorn Trust initiated holding in Albemarle Corp. The purchase prices were between $167.91 and $244.03, with an estimated average price of $213.35. The stock is now traded at around $227.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 268,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS)
Columbia Acorn Trust initiated holding in Shoals Technologies Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.68 and $37.49, with an estimated average price of $31.17. The stock is now traded at around $26.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 1,267,675 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA)
Columbia Acorn Trust initiated holding in Intellia Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.37 and $176.78, with an estimated average price of $151.97. The stock is now traded at around $126.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 183,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)
Columbia Acorn Trust initiated holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.88 and $99.6, with an estimated average price of $80.54. The stock is now traded at around $105.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 247,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)
Columbia Acorn Trust initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $232.8 and $286.37, with an estimated average price of $258.27. The stock is now traded at around $211.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 92,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE)
Columbia Acorn Trust added to a holding in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc by 61.02%. The purchase prices were between $165.99 and $207.98, with an estimated average price of $188.92. The stock is now traded at around $230.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 470,826 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Amedisys Inc (AMED)
Columbia Acorn Trust added to a holding in Amedisys Inc by 49.47%. The purchase prices were between $149.1 and $270.32, with an estimated average price of $208.37. The stock is now traded at around $161.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 584,055 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT)
Columbia Acorn Trust added to a holding in Planet Fitness Inc by 23.04%. The purchase prices were between $68.99 and $82.13, with an estimated average price of $75.98. The stock is now traded at around $90.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 1,589,146 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Roblox Corp (RBLX)
Columbia Acorn Trust added to a holding in Roblox Corp by 98.63%. The purchase prices were between $75.55 and $90.34, with an estimated average price of $82.17. The stock is now traded at around $101.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 601,850 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Atkore Inc (ATKR)
Columbia Acorn Trust added to a holding in Atkore Inc by 25.16%. The purchase prices were between $67.07 and $99.91, with an estimated average price of $83.17. The stock is now traded at around $106.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 962,684 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vroom Inc (VRM)
Columbia Acorn Trust added to a holding in Vroom Inc by 88.64%. The purchase prices were between $22.07 and $42.98, with an estimated average price of $31.92. The stock is now traded at around $11.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,415,207 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG)
Columbia Acorn Trust sold out a holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $236.56 and $299.81, with an estimated average price of $272.48.Sold Out: (XLRN)
Columbia Acorn Trust sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $115.25 and $182.78, with an estimated average price of $130.74.Sold Out: Mimecast Ltd (MIME)
Columbia Acorn Trust sold out a holding in Mimecast Ltd. The sale prices were between $53.19 and $70.32, with an estimated average price of $61.24.Sold Out: JFrog Ltd (FROG)
Columbia Acorn Trust sold out a holding in JFrog Ltd. The sale prices were between $33.48 and $47.46, with an estimated average price of $40.19.Sold Out: DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (DOCN)
Columbia Acorn Trust sold out a holding in DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $47.45 and $87.67, with an estimated average price of $61.9.Sold Out: Eargo Inc (EAR)
Columbia Acorn Trust sold out a holding in Eargo Inc. The sale prices were between $6.59 and $38.71, with an estimated average price of $26.78.Reduced: HubSpot Inc (HUBS)
Columbia Acorn Trust reduced to a holding in HubSpot Inc by 63.72%. The sale prices were between $550.72 and $734.28, with an estimated average price of $644.36. The stock is now traded at around $675.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.33%. Columbia Acorn Trust still held 61,850 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Teradyne Inc (TER)
Columbia Acorn Trust reduced to a holding in Teradyne Inc by 43.48%. The sale prices were between $109.17 and $129.38, with an estimated average price of $121.64. The stock is now traded at around $162.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.84%. Columbia Acorn Trust still held 388,911 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Sprout Social Inc (SPT)
Columbia Acorn Trust reduced to a holding in Sprout Social Inc by 65.65%. The sale prices were between $82.6 and $144.26, with an estimated average price of $108.6. The stock is now traded at around $94.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.75%. Columbia Acorn Trust still held 210,013 shares as of 2021-09-30.
