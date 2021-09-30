Columbia Acorn Trust Buys Enphase Energy Inc, Albemarle Corp, SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc, Sells HubSpot Inc, SolarEdge Technologies Inc,

New Purchases: ENPH, ALB, SHLS, NTLA, FANG, CRWD, LPRO, RUN, DVN, SDGR, IOVA, MTDR, WAL,

ENPH, ALB, SHLS, NTLA, FANG, CRWD, LPRO, RUN, DVN, SDGR, IOVA, MTDR, WAL, Added Positions: SITE, AMED, PLNT, RBLX, ATKR, VRM, FIVE, WIX, DOCS, ROKU, BFAM, ETSY, ITT,

SITE, AMED, PLNT, RBLX, ATKR, VRM, FIVE, WIX, DOCS, ROKU, BFAM, ETSY, ITT, Reduced Positions: HUBS, TER, SPT, ESTC, CDW, GMED, EPAM, DLB, SKY, GNRC, KURA, HLI, ODFL, ARES, FATE, MANH, LKFN,

HUBS, TER, SPT, ESTC, CDW, GMED, EPAM, DLB, SKY, GNRC, KURA, HLI, ODFL, ARES, FATE, MANH, LKFN, Sold Out: SEDG, XLRN, MIME, FROG, DOCN, EAR, PEN, GDDY, VYGVF, UPST, UNF, PLUS,

Investment company Columbia Acorn Trust Current Portfolio ) buys Enphase Energy Inc, Albemarle Corp, SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc, Shoals Technologies Group Inc, Amedisys Inc, sells HubSpot Inc, SolarEdge Technologies Inc, , Mimecast, JFrog during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Columbia Acorn Trust. As of 2021Q3, Columbia Acorn Trust owns 98 stocks with a total value of $4.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT) - 1,589,146 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.04% Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL) - 460,720 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Etsy Inc (ETSY) - 590,225 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.76% Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP) - 886,589 shares, 2.13% of the total portfolio. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE) - 470,826 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 61.02%

Columbia Acorn Trust initiated holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.4 and $193.93, with an estimated average price of $171.85. The stock is now traded at around $188.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 420,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Columbia Acorn Trust initiated holding in Albemarle Corp. The purchase prices were between $167.91 and $244.03, with an estimated average price of $213.35. The stock is now traded at around $227.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 268,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Columbia Acorn Trust initiated holding in Shoals Technologies Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.68 and $37.49, with an estimated average price of $31.17. The stock is now traded at around $26.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 1,267,675 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Columbia Acorn Trust initiated holding in Intellia Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.37 and $176.78, with an estimated average price of $151.97. The stock is now traded at around $126.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 183,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Columbia Acorn Trust initiated holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.88 and $99.6, with an estimated average price of $80.54. The stock is now traded at around $105.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 247,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Columbia Acorn Trust initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $232.8 and $286.37, with an estimated average price of $258.27. The stock is now traded at around $211.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 92,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Columbia Acorn Trust added to a holding in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc by 61.02%. The purchase prices were between $165.99 and $207.98, with an estimated average price of $188.92. The stock is now traded at around $230.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 470,826 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Columbia Acorn Trust added to a holding in Amedisys Inc by 49.47%. The purchase prices were between $149.1 and $270.32, with an estimated average price of $208.37. The stock is now traded at around $161.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 584,055 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Columbia Acorn Trust added to a holding in Planet Fitness Inc by 23.04%. The purchase prices were between $68.99 and $82.13, with an estimated average price of $75.98. The stock is now traded at around $90.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 1,589,146 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Columbia Acorn Trust added to a holding in Roblox Corp by 98.63%. The purchase prices were between $75.55 and $90.34, with an estimated average price of $82.17. The stock is now traded at around $101.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 601,850 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Columbia Acorn Trust added to a holding in Atkore Inc by 25.16%. The purchase prices were between $67.07 and $99.91, with an estimated average price of $83.17. The stock is now traded at around $106.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 962,684 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Columbia Acorn Trust added to a holding in Vroom Inc by 88.64%. The purchase prices were between $22.07 and $42.98, with an estimated average price of $31.92. The stock is now traded at around $11.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,415,207 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Columbia Acorn Trust sold out a holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $236.56 and $299.81, with an estimated average price of $272.48.

Columbia Acorn Trust sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $115.25 and $182.78, with an estimated average price of $130.74.

Columbia Acorn Trust sold out a holding in Mimecast Ltd. The sale prices were between $53.19 and $70.32, with an estimated average price of $61.24.

Columbia Acorn Trust sold out a holding in JFrog Ltd. The sale prices were between $33.48 and $47.46, with an estimated average price of $40.19.

Columbia Acorn Trust sold out a holding in DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $47.45 and $87.67, with an estimated average price of $61.9.

Columbia Acorn Trust sold out a holding in Eargo Inc. The sale prices were between $6.59 and $38.71, with an estimated average price of $26.78.

Columbia Acorn Trust reduced to a holding in HubSpot Inc by 63.72%. The sale prices were between $550.72 and $734.28, with an estimated average price of $644.36. The stock is now traded at around $675.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.33%. Columbia Acorn Trust still held 61,850 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Columbia Acorn Trust reduced to a holding in Teradyne Inc by 43.48%. The sale prices were between $109.17 and $129.38, with an estimated average price of $121.64. The stock is now traded at around $162.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.84%. Columbia Acorn Trust still held 388,911 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Columbia Acorn Trust reduced to a holding in Sprout Social Inc by 65.65%. The sale prices were between $82.6 and $144.26, with an estimated average price of $108.6. The stock is now traded at around $94.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.75%. Columbia Acorn Trust still held 210,013 shares as of 2021-09-30.