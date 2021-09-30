Logo
Columbia Acorn Trust Buys Enphase Energy Inc, Albemarle Corp, SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc, Sells HubSpot Inc, SolarEdge Technologies Inc,

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Columbia Acorn Trust (Current Portfolio) buys Enphase Energy Inc, Albemarle Corp, SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc, Shoals Technologies Group Inc, Amedisys Inc, sells HubSpot Inc, SolarEdge Technologies Inc, , Mimecast, JFrog during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Columbia Acorn Trust. As of 2021Q3, Columbia Acorn Trust owns 98 stocks with a total value of $4.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Columbia Acorn Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/columbia+acorn+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Columbia Acorn Fund
  1. Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT) - 1,589,146 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.04%
  2. Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL) - 460,720 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio.
  3. Etsy Inc (ETSY) - 590,225 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.76%
  4. Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP) - 886,589 shares, 2.13% of the total portfolio.
  5. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE) - 470,826 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 61.02%
New Purchase: Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)

Columbia Acorn Trust initiated holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.4 and $193.93, with an estimated average price of $171.85. The stock is now traded at around $188.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 420,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Albemarle Corp (ALB)

Columbia Acorn Trust initiated holding in Albemarle Corp. The purchase prices were between $167.91 and $244.03, with an estimated average price of $213.35. The stock is now traded at around $227.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 268,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS)

Columbia Acorn Trust initiated holding in Shoals Technologies Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.68 and $37.49, with an estimated average price of $31.17. The stock is now traded at around $26.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 1,267,675 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA)

Columbia Acorn Trust initiated holding in Intellia Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.37 and $176.78, with an estimated average price of $151.97. The stock is now traded at around $126.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 183,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)

Columbia Acorn Trust initiated holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.88 and $99.6, with an estimated average price of $80.54. The stock is now traded at around $105.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 247,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)

Columbia Acorn Trust initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $232.8 and $286.37, with an estimated average price of $258.27. The stock is now traded at around $211.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 92,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE)

Columbia Acorn Trust added to a holding in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc by 61.02%. The purchase prices were between $165.99 and $207.98, with an estimated average price of $188.92. The stock is now traded at around $230.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 470,826 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Amedisys Inc (AMED)

Columbia Acorn Trust added to a holding in Amedisys Inc by 49.47%. The purchase prices were between $149.1 and $270.32, with an estimated average price of $208.37. The stock is now traded at around $161.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 584,055 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT)

Columbia Acorn Trust added to a holding in Planet Fitness Inc by 23.04%. The purchase prices were between $68.99 and $82.13, with an estimated average price of $75.98. The stock is now traded at around $90.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 1,589,146 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Roblox Corp (RBLX)

Columbia Acorn Trust added to a holding in Roblox Corp by 98.63%. The purchase prices were between $75.55 and $90.34, with an estimated average price of $82.17. The stock is now traded at around $101.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 601,850 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Atkore Inc (ATKR)

Columbia Acorn Trust added to a holding in Atkore Inc by 25.16%. The purchase prices were between $67.07 and $99.91, with an estimated average price of $83.17. The stock is now traded at around $106.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 962,684 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vroom Inc (VRM)

Columbia Acorn Trust added to a holding in Vroom Inc by 88.64%. The purchase prices were between $22.07 and $42.98, with an estimated average price of $31.92. The stock is now traded at around $11.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,415,207 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG)

Columbia Acorn Trust sold out a holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $236.56 and $299.81, with an estimated average price of $272.48.

Sold Out: (XLRN)

Columbia Acorn Trust sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $115.25 and $182.78, with an estimated average price of $130.74.

Sold Out: Mimecast Ltd (MIME)

Columbia Acorn Trust sold out a holding in Mimecast Ltd. The sale prices were between $53.19 and $70.32, with an estimated average price of $61.24.

Sold Out: JFrog Ltd (FROG)

Columbia Acorn Trust sold out a holding in JFrog Ltd. The sale prices were between $33.48 and $47.46, with an estimated average price of $40.19.

Sold Out: DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (DOCN)

Columbia Acorn Trust sold out a holding in DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $47.45 and $87.67, with an estimated average price of $61.9.

Sold Out: Eargo Inc (EAR)

Columbia Acorn Trust sold out a holding in Eargo Inc. The sale prices were between $6.59 and $38.71, with an estimated average price of $26.78.

Reduced: HubSpot Inc (HUBS)

Columbia Acorn Trust reduced to a holding in HubSpot Inc by 63.72%. The sale prices were between $550.72 and $734.28, with an estimated average price of $644.36. The stock is now traded at around $675.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.33%. Columbia Acorn Trust still held 61,850 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Teradyne Inc (TER)

Columbia Acorn Trust reduced to a holding in Teradyne Inc by 43.48%. The sale prices were between $109.17 and $129.38, with an estimated average price of $121.64. The stock is now traded at around $162.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.84%. Columbia Acorn Trust still held 388,911 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Sprout Social Inc (SPT)

Columbia Acorn Trust reduced to a holding in Sprout Social Inc by 65.65%. The sale prices were between $82.6 and $144.26, with an estimated average price of $108.6. The stock is now traded at around $94.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.75%. Columbia Acorn Trust still held 210,013 shares as of 2021-09-30.



