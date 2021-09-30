Logo
Voya VARIABLE FUNDS Buys PNC Financial Services Group Inc, McDonald's Corp, Baxter International Inc, Sells Fiserv Inc, Citigroup Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Voya VARIABLE FUNDS (Current Portfolio) buys PNC Financial Services Group Inc, McDonald's Corp, Baxter International Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Bank of America Corp, sells Fiserv Inc, Citigroup Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, U.S. Bancorp, Constellation Brands Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Voya VARIABLE FUNDS. As of 2021Q3, Voya VARIABLE FUNDS owns 58 stocks with a total value of $3.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Voya Growth and Income Portfolio's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/voya+growth+and+income+portfolio/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Voya Growth and Income Portfolio
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,060,780 shares, 8.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.28%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 69,419 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.28%
  3. Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 357,977 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.28%
  4. Intuit Inc (INTU) - 208,598 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.28%
  5. Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) - 469,255 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.28%
New Purchase: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

Voya VARIABLE FUNDS initiated holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.8 and $200.2, with an estimated average price of $188.99. The stock is now traded at around $197.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 380,690 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

Voya VARIABLE FUNDS initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $229.26 and $248.11, with an estimated average price of $238.61. The stock is now traded at around $265.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 257,971 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Baxter International Inc (BAX)

Voya VARIABLE FUNDS initiated holding in Baxter International Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.77 and $83.61, with an estimated average price of $79.12. The stock is now traded at around $85.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 489,909 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Voya VARIABLE FUNDS initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.47 and $44.95, with an estimated average price of $40.8. The stock is now traded at around $30.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 950,746 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Voya VARIABLE FUNDS added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 26.17%. The purchase prices were between $36.93 and $43.26, with an estimated average price of $40.31. The stock is now traded at around $44.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 2,119,897 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: AT&T Inc (T)

Voya VARIABLE FUNDS added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 32.40%. The purchase prices were between $26.96 and $29.23, with an estimated average price of $27.83. The stock is now traded at around $24.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 2,514,290 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Voya VARIABLE FUNDS added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 35.08%. The purchase prices were between $509.53 and $609.78, with an estimated average price of $548.6. The stock is now traded at around $650.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 104,173 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: CDW Corp (CDW)

Voya VARIABLE FUNDS added to a holding in CDW Corp by 27.03%. The purchase prices were between $172.43 and $203.26, with an estimated average price of $188.91. The stock is now traded at around $202.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 344,774 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: McKesson Corp (MCK)

Voya VARIABLE FUNDS added to a holding in McKesson Corp by 50.76%. The purchase prices were between $188.42 and $208.66, with an estimated average price of $199.89. The stock is now traded at around $240.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 190,710 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: nVent Electric PLC (NVT)

Voya VARIABLE FUNDS added to a holding in nVent Electric PLC by 23.16%. The purchase prices were between $28.98 and $34.51, with an estimated average price of $32.4. The stock is now traded at around $37.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,023,431 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Voya VARIABLE FUNDS sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $106.21 and $119.11, with an estimated average price of $111.75.

Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (C)

Voya VARIABLE FUNDS sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $65.08 and $74.3, with an estimated average price of $69.93.

Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Voya VARIABLE FUNDS sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $72.81 and $94.4, with an estimated average price of $83.7.

Sold Out: U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Voya VARIABLE FUNDS sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $54.51 and $61.1, with an estimated average price of $56.94.

Sold Out: Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)

Voya VARIABLE FUNDS sold out a holding in Royal Caribbean Group. The sale prices were between $69.51 and $92.41, with an estimated average price of $80.95.

Sold Out: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)

Voya VARIABLE FUNDS sold out a holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $209.08 and $232.03, with an estimated average price of $218.36.



Here is the complete portfolio of Voya Growth and Income Portfolio. Also check out:

1. Voya Growth and Income Portfolio's Undervalued Stocks
2. Voya Growth and Income Portfolio's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Voya Growth and Income Portfolio's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Voya Growth and Income Portfolio keeps buying
