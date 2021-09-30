Logo
Principal Diversified Select Real Asset Fund Buys Williams Inc, Ventas Inc, APA Group, Sells Eiffage SA, Enterprise Products Partners LP, Kinder Morgan Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Principal Diversified Select Real Asset Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Williams Inc, Ventas Inc, APA Group, Entergy Corp, Western Midstream Partners LP, sells Eiffage SA, Enterprise Products Partners LP, Kinder Morgan Inc, Spark Infrastructure Group, Sydney Airport during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Principal Diversified Select Real Asset Fund. As of 2021Q3, Principal Diversified Select Real Asset Fund owns 260 stocks with a total value of $79 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Principal Diversified Select Real Asset Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/principal+diversified+select+real+asset+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Principal Diversified Select Real Asset Fund
  1. Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) - 46,290 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.88%
  2. Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) - 20,746 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.99%
  3. Williams Companies Inc (WMB) - 71,790 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 94.04%
  4. Exelon Corp (EXC) - 28,151 shares, 1.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.39%
  5. MPLX LP (MPLX) - 43,545 shares, 1.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.18%
New Purchase: Ventas Inc (VTR)

Principal Diversified Select Real Asset Fund initiated holding in Ventas Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.23 and $60.4, with an estimated average price of $57.28. The stock is now traded at around $49.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 11,524 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: APA Group (APA)

Principal Diversified Select Real Asset Fund initiated holding in APA Group. The purchase prices were between $8.46 and $10.06, with an estimated average price of $9.32. The stock is now traded at around $10.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 100,257 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Entergy Corp (ETR)

Principal Diversified Select Real Asset Fund initiated holding in Entergy Corp. The purchase prices were between $99.26 and $114.83, with an estimated average price of $107.05. The stock is now traded at around $110.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 3,524 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW)

Principal Diversified Select Real Asset Fund initiated holding in Medical Properties Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.66 and $21.92, with an estimated average price of $20.51. The stock is now traded at around $22.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 12,837 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (NXR.UN)

Principal Diversified Select Real Asset Fund initiated holding in Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust. The purchase prices were between $10 and $13.39, with an estimated average price of $11.78. The stock is now traded at around $12.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 19,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd (HKHGF)

Principal Diversified Select Real Asset Fund initiated holding in Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $4.17 and $4.75, with an estimated average price of $4.38. The stock is now traded at around $5.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 31,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)

Principal Diversified Select Real Asset Fund added to a holding in Williams Companies Inc by 94.04%. The purchase prices were between $23.89 and $26.94, with an estimated average price of $25.2. The stock is now traded at around $25.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 71,790 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Western Midstream Partners LP (WES)

Principal Diversified Select Real Asset Fund added to a holding in Western Midstream Partners LP by 32.32%. The purchase prices were between $18.34 and $21.94, with an estimated average price of $19.96. The stock is now traded at around $20.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 53,492 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: DCP Midstream LP (DCP)

Principal Diversified Select Real Asset Fund added to a holding in DCP Midstream LP by 31.59%. The purchase prices were between $25.56 and $31.12, with an estimated average price of $27.66. The stock is now traded at around $25.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 39,382 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Iberdrola SA (IBE)

Principal Diversified Select Real Asset Fund added to a holding in Iberdrola SA by 51.37%. The purchase prices were between $8.68 and $10.76, with an estimated average price of $10.14. The stock is now traded at around $10.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 54,169 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Gibson Energy Inc (GEI)

Principal Diversified Select Real Asset Fund added to a holding in Gibson Energy Inc by 29.05%. The purchase prices were between $21.78 and $24.29, with an estimated average price of $23.02. The stock is now traded at around $22.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 39,355 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Mitsui Fudosan Co Ltd (8801)

Principal Diversified Select Real Asset Fund added to a holding in Mitsui Fudosan Co Ltd by 54.62%. The purchase prices were between $2407 and $2744.5, with an estimated average price of $2589.12. The stock is now traded at around $2271.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 18,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Principal Diversified Select Real Asset Fund sold out a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The sale prices were between $15.68 and $18.67, with an estimated average price of $17.

Sold Out: Spark Infrastructure Group (SKI)

Principal Diversified Select Real Asset Fund sold out a holding in Spark Infrastructure Group. The sale prices were between $2.24 and $2.85, with an estimated average price of $2.68.

Sold Out: WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (WPTIF)

Principal Diversified Select Real Asset Fund sold out a holding in WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust. The sale prices were between $18.11 and $21.82, with an estimated average price of $20.39.

Sold Out: Transmissora Alianca de Energia Eletrica SA (TAEE11)

Principal Diversified Select Real Asset Fund sold out a holding in Transmissora Alianca de Energia Eletrica SA. The sale prices were between $35.84 and $40.49, with an estimated average price of $38.15.

Sold Out: Hess Midstream LP (HESM)

Principal Diversified Select Real Asset Fund sold out a holding in Hess Midstream LP. The sale prices were between $22.65 and $29.04, with an estimated average price of $25.36.

Sold Out: Pinnacle West Capital Corp (PNW)

Principal Diversified Select Real Asset Fund sold out a holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $71.68 and $86.39, with an estimated average price of $79.28.

Reduced: Eiffage SA (FGR)

Principal Diversified Select Real Asset Fund reduced to a holding in Eiffage SA by 97.77%. The sale prices were between $82.4 and $91.52, with an estimated average price of $86.86. The stock is now traded at around $88.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.84%. Principal Diversified Select Real Asset Fund still held 161 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)

Principal Diversified Select Real Asset Fund reduced to a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP by 54.08%. The sale prices were between $21.3 and $24.6, with an estimated average price of $22.74. The stock is now traded at around $21.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.76%. Principal Diversified Select Real Asset Fund still held 23,115 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Sydney Airport (SYD)

Principal Diversified Select Real Asset Fund reduced to a holding in Sydney Airport by 48.27%. The sale prices were between $5.75 and $8.37, with an estimated average price of $7.83. The stock is now traded at around $8.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.7%. Principal Diversified Select Real Asset Fund still held 148,758 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: AusNet Services Ltd (AST)

Principal Diversified Select Real Asset Fund reduced to a holding in AusNet Services Ltd by 36.15%. The sale prices were between $1.76 and $2.59, with an estimated average price of $1.97. The stock is now traded at around $2.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.51%. Principal Diversified Select Real Asset Fund still held 589,491 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Welltower Inc (WELL)

Principal Diversified Select Real Asset Fund reduced to a holding in Welltower Inc by 67.92%. The sale prices were between $82.4 and $89.68, with an estimated average price of $85.93. The stock is now traded at around $82.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.5%. Principal Diversified Select Real Asset Fund still held 2,434 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Vinci SA (DG)

Principal Diversified Select Real Asset Fund reduced to a holding in Vinci SA by 42.49%. The sale prices were between $85.68 and $93.75, with an estimated average price of $90.09. The stock is now traded at around $89.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.47%. Principal Diversified Select Real Asset Fund still held 5,141 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Principal Diversified Select Real Asset Fund. Also check out:

1. Principal Diversified Select Real Asset Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Principal Diversified Select Real Asset Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Principal Diversified Select Real Asset Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Principal Diversified Select Real Asset Fund keeps buying


Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

