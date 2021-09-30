Wildermuth Endowment Fund Buys Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc, Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc, Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wildermuth Endowment Fund. As of 2021Q3, Wildermuth Endowment Fund owns 2 stocks with a total value of $0 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (AHTpD.PFD) - 6,775 shares, 55.02% of the total portfolio. New Position Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (AHTpF.PFD) - 5,646 shares, 44.98% of the total portfolio. New Position

Wildermuth Endowment Fund initiated holding in Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.75 and $26.97, with an estimated average price of $26.37. The stock is now traded at around $25.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 55.02%. The holding were 6,775 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wildermuth Endowment Fund initiated holding in Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.27 and $26.83, with an estimated average price of $26.35. The stock is now traded at around $24.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 44.98%. The holding were 5,646 shares as of 2021-09-30.