Weiss Strategic Interval Fund Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, , M&T Bank Corp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, , M&T Bank Corp, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Weiss Strategic Interval Fund. As of 2021Q3, Weiss Strategic Interval Fund owns 1200 stocks with a total value of $212 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA (AMBP) - 1,728,518 shares, 8.12% of the total portfolio. New Position W.P. Carey Inc (WPC) - 228,986 shares, 7.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 60.02% Ventas Inc (VTR) - 302,196 shares, 7.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.27% Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc (PDM) - 949,808 shares, 7.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.85% Americold Realty Trust (COLD) - 548,104 shares, 7.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 76.30%

Weiss Strategic Interval Fund initiated holding in Ardagh Metal Packaging SA. The purchase prices were between $9.95 and $12.15, with an estimated average price of $10.93. The stock is now traded at around $8.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.12%. The holding were 1,728,518 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Weiss Strategic Interval Fund initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.98 and $150.99, with an estimated average price of $141.93. The stock is now traded at around $182.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.48%. The holding were 106,554 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Weiss Strategic Interval Fund initiated holding in American Campus Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.24 and $51.99, with an estimated average price of $49.65. The stock is now traded at around $55.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.5%. The holding were 197,199 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Weiss Strategic Interval Fund initiated holding in National Storage Affiliates Trust. The purchase prices were between $50.32 and $59.31, with an estimated average price of $55.07. The stock is now traded at around $67.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.21%. The holding were 169,084 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Weiss Strategic Interval Fund initiated holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $209.08 and $232.03, with an estimated average price of $218.36. The stock is now traded at around $244.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.74%. The holding were 37,636 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Weiss Strategic Interval Fund initiated holding in Duke Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.36 and $53.65, with an estimated average price of $50.42. The stock is now traded at around $62.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.6%. The holding were 159,379 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Weiss Strategic Interval Fund added to a holding in Devon Energy Corp by 79298.10%. The purchase prices were between $24.93 and $35.75, with an estimated average price of $28.39. The stock is now traded at around $42.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.18%. The holding were 250,104 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Weiss Strategic Interval Fund added to a holding in SVB Financial Group by 1452.13%. The purchase prices were between $534.95 and $674.41, with an estimated average price of $579.52. The stock is now traded at around $674.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.96%. The holding were 13,876 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Weiss Strategic Interval Fund added to a holding in General Motors Co by 102.53%. The purchase prices were between $48.18 and $59.11, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $56.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.39%. The holding were 269,029 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Weiss Strategic Interval Fund added to a holding in Five9 Inc by 1309.75%. The purchase prices were between $158.23 and $209.7, with an estimated average price of $182.37. The stock is now traded at around $139.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.29%. The holding were 46,973 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Weiss Strategic Interval Fund added to a holding in Matador Resources Co by 615.58%. The purchase prices were between $25.59 and $38.4, with an estimated average price of $30.72. The stock is now traded at around $37.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.27%. The holding were 212,118 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Weiss Strategic Interval Fund added to a holding in Americold Realty Trust by 76.30%. The purchase prices were between $29.05 and $40.38, with an estimated average price of $36.68. The stock is now traded at around $31.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.25%. The holding were 548,104 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Weiss Strategic Interval Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $43.97 and $45.2, with an estimated average price of $44.55.

Weiss Strategic Interval Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.

Weiss Strategic Interval Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $96.12 and $106.63, with an estimated average price of $100.35.

Weiss Strategic Interval Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $30.32 and $32.91, with an estimated average price of $32.04.

Weiss Strategic Interval Fund sold out a holding in CM Life Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $11.39 and $13.99, with an estimated average price of $12.54.

Weiss Strategic Interval Fund sold out a holding in CM Life Sciences II Inc. The sale prices were between $10.3 and $13.34, with an estimated average price of $11.87.

Weiss Strategic Interval Fund reduced to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 9999%. The sale prices were between $424.97 and $453.19, with an estimated average price of $441.11. The stock is now traded at around $470.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was 34.02%. Weiss Strategic Interval Fund still held -129,236 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Weiss Strategic Interval Fund reduced to a holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 9999%. The sale prices were between $386.87 and $428.17, with an estimated average price of $408.07. The stock is now traded at around $400.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was 10.74%. Weiss Strategic Interval Fund still held -39,978 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Weiss Strategic Interval Fund reduced to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9999%. The sale prices were between $211.73 and $231.39, with an estimated average price of $221.69. The stock is now traded at around $222.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was 10.69%. Weiss Strategic Interval Fund still held -80,433 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Weiss Strategic Interval Fund reduced to a holding in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9999%. The sale prices were between $101.02 and $109.83, with an estimated average price of $105.06. The stock is now traded at around $112.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was 7.8%. Weiss Strategic Interval Fund still held -84,992 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Weiss Strategic Interval Fund reduced to a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 9999%. The sale prices were between $246.8 and $275.86, with an estimated average price of $263.43. The stock is now traded at around $308.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was 7.63%. Weiss Strategic Interval Fund still held -52,642 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Weiss Strategic Interval Fund reduced to a holding in Prologis Inc by 9999%. The sale prices were between $119.98 and $138.99, with an estimated average price of $129.79. The stock is now traded at around $161.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was 7.21%. Weiss Strategic Interval Fund still held -127,602 shares as of 2021-09-30.