Weiss Strategic Interval Fund Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, , M&T Bank Corp

- New Purchases: AMBP, QCOM, ACC, NSA, STZ, DRE, KIM, SLGC, SQM, ZION, KEY, CPAAU, CPAAU, HRC, T, WCC, NYCB, LPX, PSTG, AZTA, HWC, BALY, PPC, SMFR, SPGS, SRAD, BBL, WEN, K, BILL, ESMT, CMLT, HOMB, SWN, PLNT, CALM, INGR, INOV, GATX, DH, GTLS, CLH, FLOW, NTNX, CXP, ATH, ZI, PING, UAA, SPR, VC, SOVO, MKSI, ARGUU, SCR, NLCP, HEAR, SAVE, FRPT, LSPD, HBM, TPH, BTU, CURLF, DG, WWD, CVA, BLMN, WCN, NKE, ST, JXN, CPRI, AYX, NEE, NICE, NTRA, BIGC, RDWR, LAD, FLYW, BRLT, ANAT, BBWI, LBRDK, CW, X, BBY, RSKD, ARNA, GOGO, TSIB, MDP, CONE, CVRX, HTZ, RAVN, ADNT, GLBE, WSM, XMTR, VSCO, ATC, MDH, ENNV, TFX, AFTPY, S, S, ABB, LDL, MCFE, DUOL, TGTX, RUSHA, VELO, LIII, MBAC, GTPB, WRAC.U, CENQU, KKR, CPSR, GMBT, AKA, GIA.U, SAH, CCXI, EVBG, ACEV, ATMR, ANZU, NRDY, DSAQ.U, VHAQ, OPA, TRTN, OCA, MACQ, FGEN,
- Added Positions: SPY, IGV, IWM, IYR, SMH, PLD, CPT, IYW, ADI, NNN, OMC, KRG, DVN, UE, SIVB, TMUS, VZ, GM, FIVN, MTDR, SLG, COLD, PXD, XPO, IBM, WPC, DXC, VAC, CMA, EA, IVE, EXPD, FANG, AMH, CTRA, AZN, CVX, JPM, RDS.A, AL, CCEP, XLI, FITB, XLC, VMW, CHD, PNC, BP, ETSY, COMM, VTR, XLNX, HPE, BA, AA, FIZZ, HBAN, MAR, COP, FLO, ROK, XLF, SAIA, KNX, ADM, DIS, BPOP, BKNG, SJM, ORCL, ERIC, WBS, BR, PNM, NTAP, SU, JETS, ARCH, CCL, ESRT, FAST, ADSK, FR, KRC, CFR, IYT, ADP, TENB, HELE, SBNY, FAF, GS, FTNT, BWA, NFLX, SNV, BG, FNB, AON, JKHY, ACN, JNPR, F, MSFT, PDM, TJX, TGNA, EZU, XLE, INFO, MGP, INTU, GE, CTRE, PINS, H, AME, KEX, RRX, CIEN, HP, HCA, XBI, SPB, WAB, IBB, DD, MNDY, LYFT, DE, DOC, LSTR, WSC, SCPL, XLRN, ZWS, FRT, BKR, LOW, SFNC, SYF, WFC, TRNO, ALLY, ATVI, BOKF, DPZ, CHGG, CAKE, COTY, PTEN, ZNGA, IWF, FWRD, UNH, AKR, DELL, DISH, CALX, DHI, HAL, CHH, CVLG, HUN, CRM, MJ, HTA, IBP, CTXS, MGM, VWE, GWB, MAA, RRC, MTCH, NOC, FCFS, TROX, EPC, IEX, VER, RBLX, PG, R, BDX, PACW, TKR, HWM, ZS, SGMS, AN, CTRN, HSY, CVS, CNI, IHRT, DGX, SRC, SMPL, MDT, FBP, PFE, TFII, NOMD, ASAN, VRNT, TECK, SBGI, CARR, MSM, SCOR, SHAK, AKAM, RSP, BAX, BLK, NVS, TRN, DKNG, NTST, AMGN, ALV, WH, BCOR, PH, U, AFCG, XOP, CP, NXPI, CFX, SPLK, RAMP, ELY, ON, ELF, DDOG, FTDR, DK, NCNO, AWI, BERY, AR, FTAI, MDB, AVLR, MQ, CNC, COUP, INDA, PWR, XLB, MRNA, DOV, EXP, PCAR, NVCR, MLM, ONTO, SNPS, WWE, DOCU, AGCO, LLY, PLAN, TREX, ACB, XENT, OTLY, KRE, BYD, UTHR, ZETA, ATI, FCX, GNRC, VICI, VNT, SPG, WTFC, ESTC, RPRX, MTOR, BIIB, DLTR, EXPE, MDC, EAT, QLYS, TEAM, CLDR, MDLA, AFRM, COIN, HLT, BRBR, ARWR, HAE, HUM, SBUX, WBA, ABBV, OKTA, ARCB, ESS, INSM, MTZ, NCR, TPTX, AZEK, ECPG, GSK, VRTX, IR, KOD, NVT, PTVE, POOL, EXAS, EXEL, CRLBF, IOVA, VRNS, AXTA, LUNG, SNRH, GIG, BB, TSCO, AVEO, AXSM, CERE, MP, OPCH, JBHT, STAA, WSO, TRIL, QNST, SABR, CTLT, GBT, SNDR, RFL, INSP, CCO, OSH, SANA, HOWL, AOS, APD, ABCB, AHT, RIOT, CLDX, BGFV, BIG, BXC, BXP, CBRL, CPE, CCJ, CRS, ASXC, CACC, CRIS, M, GRMN, HAIN, LHX, ALT, MLKN, HOV, INFY, IP, ISBC, TRQ, KSS, KOPN, KR, MVIS, MIDD, NOV, NUE, OLN, OHI, GTBP, ALTO, PAYX, RRD, POWW, SSB, SGEN, TS, REPX, TEN, TTI, TWI, TSN, AAWW, IDEX, TDG, WU, CNK, FOLD, BX, ROIC, AUPH, MDXG, BLNK, ECHO, XXII, KAR, SIX, VUZI, VTGN, PACB, GEVO, MARA, CLSK, RLJ, RCEL, RPAI, FIVE, ATOS, FUBO, HGEN, CSTM, SESN, TWOU, SAGE, LC, OCGN, SENS, KMPH, PRTY, BW, TDOC, KHC, OLLI, ACRS, USFD, CDEV, CSSE, SAIL, BTAI, USX, BNGO, UTZ, PD, FREE, RVLV, CHWY, AGTI, BEAM, MNMD, PLRX, NKLA, GBIO, LPRO, ETWO, FBRX, BLI, CVAC, NUVB, PSTH, DEN, VLDR, HYLN, RADI, MPLN, SFT, PAYA, BOWX, CRC, ADV, GCMG, OAS, LCY, UPST, GOEV, DNMR, RSI, CLOV, DFH, BTRS, XOG, HIMS, APPH, IMCR, SGFY, GMTX, CHK, MILE, PLBY, BFLY, CPNG, VIEW, SNCY, NAPA, OUST, AEVA, DOCN, PCT, ALHC, LVTX, EWTX, COUR, ULCC, BTX, FOA, VECT, RXRX, ZY, SWIM, CURI, CURI, AVAH, PRVA, HNST, STEM, TALS, SKIN, CNTA, EWQ, FEZ, GDX, HACK, IWN, REM,
- Reduced Positions: QQQ, MTB, BK, EOG, MDLZ, XOM, SITC, AAPL, UDR, ODFL, AMZN, CL, CSX, PANW, O, HPQ, COHR, ITW, VNQ, CNQ, SWKS, UBER, ZM, AMD, INVH, AXP, XEC, VALE, FISV, CFG, XLP, REG, WLTW, PENN, MPW, AER, HGV, BNL, APA, TWLO, CPB, CLX, GOOGL, ITB, EMR, EXR, BRX, PEP, ALLE, LOGI, DOW, BKU, TFC, SNAP, GPN, ARKK, LYB, UPS, MHK, FB, ROKU, USB, TGT, RF, AGNC, PFGC, CMI, SHOP, KSU, IIPR, LUV, TBT, CMCSA, MU, W, CRTO, RIO, UNP, FRC, CYBR, REYN, ADBE, TSM, STLA, ARE, VIAC, ARKG, PSA, WYNN, DAL, ALB, SAM, OZK, BGS, ARMK, ETN, HUBS, WERN, CRWD, IHI, OC, MPC, VZIO, PNFP, BLL, CNX, NSC, DEI, TWTR, NLY, ELS, DASH, JCI, C, TLT, TT, CMG, CGC, GENI, CTSH, EL, NWL, IS, IIVI, CENX, WRE, PPD, DOMO, MANH, TXN, SEAS, SPGI, SAFM, OMF, CCK, RCL, SQ, SPCE, CLR, PEAK, MCHP, EGP, WAL, FDX, CHTR, MNDT, HES, SMG, BDN, PPG, KO, MUR, BE, MX, CHRW, UCBI, ANET, CAT, SWK, ZEN, AVYA, WHR, GLD, NVDA, CZR, UWMC, UWMC, GIS, YUM, MA, SBSW, KEYS, FTV, TTCF, COF, HUBB, MTG, KDP, XRT, OVV, FHN, INTC, TWNK, CHNG, CIT, FLT, HST, KMT, MAS, FVRR, XLY, ASML, CAG, YELL, RPM, QSR, BAC, MKC, APO, APP, BUD, PNR, EEM, EWT, IWD, PDCE, WMT, TTE, TNL, RKT, FLS, RSG, STX, MTN, HPP, PK, AQUA, FSLY, MRO, SNOW, XLU, CSL, ICF, AMAT, LII, EPRT, VRT, PUBM, DISCA, SYY, LTC, VMEO, MMM, GTBIF, SBRA, WDAY, WIX, HYFM, WELL, LVS, SPOT, PATH, NHI, RNST, UCTT, DFS, CGNT, CGNT, MRVL, EBAY, BLD, TTD, PTON, MS, GRUB, IAC, HUBG, NLOK, WOLF, CSOD, XHB, NXST, STOR, GRWG, GWW, BURL, CHX, SQSP, LEN, HRL, AVB, HON, AMBA, AIR, KBH, EQT, PKG, FTCH, XME, ONB, APTV, AMCR, LRCX, CAL, CF, NOK, PRLB, ASND, GOLF, PYPL, BMBL, CGNX, COLB, XSD, ECL, HD, LEA, CVE, MIME, SMAR, MNST, FUL, KMB, NUAN, PZZA, RH, ASB, KLIC, WRK, COOP, OPEN, HXL, POST, SPGS.U, BHP, BRK.B, DV, SCHW, ROP, VMC, CVLT, AMWD, APH, DCI, TTWO, TCBI, TTC, URI, WDC, ABNB, BLDR, WY, ZBRA, NOG, CASY, AJRD, NOW, FOUR, DOCS, HTH, AEO, CRK, HR, LMT, JWN, RPT, FXI, LECO, PHM, RGEN, CSCO, TBLA, TBLA, DDD, DHR, JBLU, LPI, PEN, TOST, EWG, USO, XLV, AZPN, BECN, EQR, GTN, ALSN, AAL, PLYM, MATX, AXL, FL, WFG, REXR, TUFN, BYND, REGN, TMO, NCLH, NVST, SHW, RNG, PGRE, PUMP, MRTX, TSLA, PLTR, FORG, BANR, CDNS, SEE, TRIP, FATE, CURO, NARI, TSIBU, CNVY, BSX, BMY, EW, LEG, QDEL, AVGO, RCKT, ICHR, ATUS, LEGN, OM, CNXC, MTACU, PV, CNTB, LGV.U, ABMD, CADE, CADE, DSGX, UFS, HTLD, NBIX, HZNP, XYL, RLMD, PLSE, ARGX, KRYS, SHLS, CCVI.U, SCOB, RPID, ACAD, HRTX, BMRN, DVAX, ITT, INCY, IONS, LSCC, BLU, RIGL, ROST, SJR, STT, STE, MTEM, ZBH, TXMD, CSII, ALBO, FLDM, ZGNX, NLSN, PSX, EPZM, AERI, KPTI, TNDM, ITCI, AGTC, VRAY, MRUS, TCMD, ZYME, DCPH, EVLO, AUTL, GH, TWST, SILK, ADPT, FROG, MASS, BMEA, RAIN, ELEV,
- Sold Out: WORK, ALXN, MXIM, WRI, CMLF, CMIIU, SYNA, OFC, SNR, QTS, VLO, EWBC, SLB, PFPT, GWAC, MCD, GLPI, ENR, TXRH, TLND, LW, COST, UMPQ, SNX, FTI, CMLTU, IFF, RYAAY, LIN, ICLR, LANC, TBK, SC, WING, KNL, CUZ, ALK, FBHS, OTIS, ACVA, EWZ, GLW, SKYW, IBOC, WM, SONO, APPN, PBF, CPRT, CORE, AAOI, MELI, OUT, IMAX, CNDT, SAP, CPA, MGA, FUN, TEX, HEI, MTH, WW, EAR, OII, VRM, OSTK, ALGT, MRK, DAN, WEX, PAYC, DRI, DKS, LASR, ORBC, HAYW, CENH, CFLT, WISH, A, TER, DISCK, AMC, GTPBU, RETA, SPAQ.U, SPAQ.U, ANZUU, UAL, BABA, VHAQ.U, INT, CNHI, KSMT, SNRHU, VTIQU, VTIQU, TMCI, DHCA, SOFI, SOFI, OACB, LWACU, SHACU, MOTV, LWAC, GIWWU, AMED, HRMY, NSTB.U, HCAQ, NXU.U, MTAC, ANF, ALL, AIG, AZO, CACI, CBRE, CME, CI, TPR, CR, LIVN, XRAY, BEN, GME, HIG, LNC, MET, MCO, ORLY, OSK, PVH, RL, PFG, STL, STLD, WMB, EVR, JAZZ, KMI, HII, MOS, YELP, FOXA,
For the details of Weiss Strategic Interval Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/weiss+strategic+interval+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Weiss Strategic Interval Fund
- Ardagh Metal Packaging SA (AMBP) - 1,728,518 shares, 8.12% of the total portfolio. New Position
- W.P. Carey Inc (WPC) - 228,986 shares, 7.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 60.02%
- Ventas Inc (VTR) - 302,196 shares, 7.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.27%
- Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc (PDM) - 949,808 shares, 7.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.85%
- Americold Realty Trust (COLD) - 548,104 shares, 7.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 76.30%
Weiss Strategic Interval Fund initiated holding in Ardagh Metal Packaging SA. The purchase prices were between $9.95 and $12.15, with an estimated average price of $10.93. The stock is now traded at around $8.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.12%. The holding were 1,728,518 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Weiss Strategic Interval Fund initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.98 and $150.99, with an estimated average price of $141.93. The stock is now traded at around $182.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.48%. The holding were 106,554 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: American Campus Communities Inc (ACC)
Weiss Strategic Interval Fund initiated holding in American Campus Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.24 and $51.99, with an estimated average price of $49.65. The stock is now traded at around $55.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.5%. The holding were 197,199 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA)
Weiss Strategic Interval Fund initiated holding in National Storage Affiliates Trust. The purchase prices were between $50.32 and $59.31, with an estimated average price of $55.07. The stock is now traded at around $67.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.21%. The holding were 169,084 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)
Weiss Strategic Interval Fund initiated holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $209.08 and $232.03, with an estimated average price of $218.36. The stock is now traded at around $244.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.74%. The holding were 37,636 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Duke Realty Corp (DRE)
Weiss Strategic Interval Fund initiated holding in Duke Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.36 and $53.65, with an estimated average price of $50.42. The stock is now traded at around $62.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.6%. The holding were 159,379 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)
Weiss Strategic Interval Fund added to a holding in Devon Energy Corp by 79298.10%. The purchase prices were between $24.93 and $35.75, with an estimated average price of $28.39. The stock is now traded at around $42.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.18%. The holding were 250,104 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: SVB Financial Group (SIVB)
Weiss Strategic Interval Fund added to a holding in SVB Financial Group by 1452.13%. The purchase prices were between $534.95 and $674.41, with an estimated average price of $579.52. The stock is now traded at around $674.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.96%. The holding were 13,876 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: General Motors Co (GM)
Weiss Strategic Interval Fund added to a holding in General Motors Co by 102.53%. The purchase prices were between $48.18 and $59.11, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $56.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.39%. The holding were 269,029 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Five9 Inc (FIVN)
Weiss Strategic Interval Fund added to a holding in Five9 Inc by 1309.75%. The purchase prices were between $158.23 and $209.7, with an estimated average price of $182.37. The stock is now traded at around $139.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.29%. The holding were 46,973 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Matador Resources Co (MTDR)
Weiss Strategic Interval Fund added to a holding in Matador Resources Co by 615.58%. The purchase prices were between $25.59 and $38.4, with an estimated average price of $30.72. The stock is now traded at around $37.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.27%. The holding were 212,118 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Americold Realty Trust (COLD)
Weiss Strategic Interval Fund added to a holding in Americold Realty Trust by 76.30%. The purchase prices were between $29.05 and $40.38, with an estimated average price of $36.68. The stock is now traded at around $31.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.25%. The holding were 548,104 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: (WORK)
Weiss Strategic Interval Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $43.97 and $45.2, with an estimated average price of $44.55.Sold Out: (ALXN)
Weiss Strategic Interval Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.Sold Out: (MXIM)
Weiss Strategic Interval Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $96.12 and $106.63, with an estimated average price of $100.35.Sold Out: (WRI)
Weiss Strategic Interval Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $30.32 and $32.91, with an estimated average price of $32.04.Sold Out: CM Life Sciences Inc (CMLF)
Weiss Strategic Interval Fund sold out a holding in CM Life Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $11.39 and $13.99, with an estimated average price of $12.54.Sold Out: CM Life Sciences II Inc (CMIIU)
Weiss Strategic Interval Fund sold out a holding in CM Life Sciences II Inc. The sale prices were between $10.3 and $13.34, with an estimated average price of $11.87.Reduced: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Weiss Strategic Interval Fund reduced to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 9999%. The sale prices were between $424.97 and $453.19, with an estimated average price of $441.11. The stock is now traded at around $470.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was 34.02%. Weiss Strategic Interval Fund still held -129,236 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV)
Weiss Strategic Interval Fund reduced to a holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 9999%. The sale prices were between $386.87 and $428.17, with an estimated average price of $408.07. The stock is now traded at around $400.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was 10.74%. Weiss Strategic Interval Fund still held -39,978 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Weiss Strategic Interval Fund reduced to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9999%. The sale prices were between $211.73 and $231.39, with an estimated average price of $221.69. The stock is now traded at around $222.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was 10.69%. Weiss Strategic Interval Fund still held -80,433 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR)
Weiss Strategic Interval Fund reduced to a holding in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9999%. The sale prices were between $101.02 and $109.83, with an estimated average price of $105.06. The stock is now traded at around $112.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was 7.8%. Weiss Strategic Interval Fund still held -84,992 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)
Weiss Strategic Interval Fund reduced to a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 9999%. The sale prices were between $246.8 and $275.86, with an estimated average price of $263.43. The stock is now traded at around $308.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was 7.63%. Weiss Strategic Interval Fund still held -52,642 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Prologis Inc (PLD)
Weiss Strategic Interval Fund reduced to a holding in Prologis Inc by 9999%. The sale prices were between $119.98 and $138.99, with an estimated average price of $129.79. The stock is now traded at around $161.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was 7.21%. Weiss Strategic Interval Fund still held -127,602 shares as of 2021-09-30.
