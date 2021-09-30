Logo
Weiss Strategic Interval Fund Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, , M&T Bank Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Weiss Strategic Interval Fund (Current Portfolio) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, , M&T Bank Corp, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Weiss Strategic Interval Fund. As of 2021Q3, Weiss Strategic Interval Fund owns 1200 stocks with a total value of $212 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Weiss Strategic Interval Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/weiss+strategic+interval+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Weiss Strategic Interval Fund
  1. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA (AMBP) - 1,728,518 shares, 8.12% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. W.P. Carey Inc (WPC) - 228,986 shares, 7.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 60.02%
  3. Ventas Inc (VTR) - 302,196 shares, 7.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.27%
  4. Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc (PDM) - 949,808 shares, 7.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.85%
  5. Americold Realty Trust (COLD) - 548,104 shares, 7.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 76.30%
New Purchase: Ardagh Metal Packaging SA (AMBP)

Weiss Strategic Interval Fund initiated holding in Ardagh Metal Packaging SA. The purchase prices were between $9.95 and $12.15, with an estimated average price of $10.93. The stock is now traded at around $8.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.12%. The holding were 1,728,518 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Weiss Strategic Interval Fund initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.98 and $150.99, with an estimated average price of $141.93. The stock is now traded at around $182.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.48%. The holding were 106,554 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: American Campus Communities Inc (ACC)

Weiss Strategic Interval Fund initiated holding in American Campus Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.24 and $51.99, with an estimated average price of $49.65. The stock is now traded at around $55.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.5%. The holding were 197,199 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA)

Weiss Strategic Interval Fund initiated holding in National Storage Affiliates Trust. The purchase prices were between $50.32 and $59.31, with an estimated average price of $55.07. The stock is now traded at around $67.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.21%. The holding were 169,084 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)

Weiss Strategic Interval Fund initiated holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $209.08 and $232.03, with an estimated average price of $218.36. The stock is now traded at around $244.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.74%. The holding were 37,636 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Duke Realty Corp (DRE)

Weiss Strategic Interval Fund initiated holding in Duke Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.36 and $53.65, with an estimated average price of $50.42. The stock is now traded at around $62.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.6%. The holding were 159,379 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Weiss Strategic Interval Fund added to a holding in Devon Energy Corp by 79298.10%. The purchase prices were between $24.93 and $35.75, with an estimated average price of $28.39. The stock is now traded at around $42.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.18%. The holding were 250,104 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

Weiss Strategic Interval Fund added to a holding in SVB Financial Group by 1452.13%. The purchase prices were between $534.95 and $674.41, with an estimated average price of $579.52. The stock is now traded at around $674.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.96%. The holding were 13,876 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: General Motors Co (GM)

Weiss Strategic Interval Fund added to a holding in General Motors Co by 102.53%. The purchase prices were between $48.18 and $59.11, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $56.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.39%. The holding were 269,029 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Five9 Inc (FIVN)

Weiss Strategic Interval Fund added to a holding in Five9 Inc by 1309.75%. The purchase prices were between $158.23 and $209.7, with an estimated average price of $182.37. The stock is now traded at around $139.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.29%. The holding were 46,973 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Matador Resources Co (MTDR)

Weiss Strategic Interval Fund added to a holding in Matador Resources Co by 615.58%. The purchase prices were between $25.59 and $38.4, with an estimated average price of $30.72. The stock is now traded at around $37.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.27%. The holding were 212,118 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Americold Realty Trust (COLD)

Weiss Strategic Interval Fund added to a holding in Americold Realty Trust by 76.30%. The purchase prices were between $29.05 and $40.38, with an estimated average price of $36.68. The stock is now traded at around $31.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.25%. The holding were 548,104 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: (WORK)

Weiss Strategic Interval Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $43.97 and $45.2, with an estimated average price of $44.55.

Sold Out: (ALXN)

Weiss Strategic Interval Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.

Sold Out: (MXIM)

Weiss Strategic Interval Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $96.12 and $106.63, with an estimated average price of $100.35.

Sold Out: (WRI)

Weiss Strategic Interval Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $30.32 and $32.91, with an estimated average price of $32.04.

Sold Out: CM Life Sciences Inc (CMLF)

Weiss Strategic Interval Fund sold out a holding in CM Life Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $11.39 and $13.99, with an estimated average price of $12.54.

Sold Out: CM Life Sciences II Inc (CMIIU)

Weiss Strategic Interval Fund sold out a holding in CM Life Sciences II Inc. The sale prices were between $10.3 and $13.34, with an estimated average price of $11.87.

Reduced: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Weiss Strategic Interval Fund reduced to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 9999%. The sale prices were between $424.97 and $453.19, with an estimated average price of $441.11. The stock is now traded at around $470.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was 34.02%. Weiss Strategic Interval Fund still held -129,236 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV)

Weiss Strategic Interval Fund reduced to a holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 9999%. The sale prices were between $386.87 and $428.17, with an estimated average price of $408.07. The stock is now traded at around $400.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was 10.74%. Weiss Strategic Interval Fund still held -39,978 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Weiss Strategic Interval Fund reduced to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9999%. The sale prices were between $211.73 and $231.39, with an estimated average price of $221.69. The stock is now traded at around $222.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was 10.69%. Weiss Strategic Interval Fund still held -80,433 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR)

Weiss Strategic Interval Fund reduced to a holding in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9999%. The sale prices were between $101.02 and $109.83, with an estimated average price of $105.06. The stock is now traded at around $112.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was 7.8%. Weiss Strategic Interval Fund still held -84,992 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)

Weiss Strategic Interval Fund reduced to a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 9999%. The sale prices were between $246.8 and $275.86, with an estimated average price of $263.43. The stock is now traded at around $308.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was 7.63%. Weiss Strategic Interval Fund still held -52,642 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Prologis Inc (PLD)

Weiss Strategic Interval Fund reduced to a holding in Prologis Inc by 9999%. The sale prices were between $119.98 and $138.99, with an estimated average price of $129.79. The stock is now traded at around $161.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was 7.21%. Weiss Strategic Interval Fund still held -127,602 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Weiss Strategic Interval Fund. Also check out:

1. Weiss Strategic Interval Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Weiss Strategic Interval Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Weiss Strategic Interval Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Weiss Strategic Interval Fund keeps buying
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

