CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund Buys Sun Communities Inc, Invitation Homes Inc, Welltower Inc, Sells American Tower Corp, Brixmor Property Group Inc, MGM Growth Properties LLC

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Sun Communities Inc, Invitation Homes Inc, Welltower Inc, Essex Property Trust Inc, Realty Income Corp, sells American Tower Corp, Brixmor Property Group Inc, MGM Growth Properties LLC, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc, CK Asset Holdings during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund. As of 2021Q3, CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund owns 80 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

American Tower Corp (AMT) - 305,332 shares, 6.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.92% Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) - 513,368 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.21% Prologis Inc (PLD) - 437,044 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.06% Duke Realty Corp (DRE) - 1,077,285 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.41% Invitation Homes Inc (INVH) - 1,141,244 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 103.61%

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund initiated holding in Sun Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.83 and $209.33, with an estimated average price of $192.9. The stock is now traded at around $205.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 157,054 shares as of 2021-09-30.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund initiated holding in Welltower Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.4 and $89.68, with an estimated average price of $85.93. The stock is now traded at around $82.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 225,170 shares as of 2021-09-30.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund initiated holding in Essex Property Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $303.93 and $337, with an estimated average price of $323.43. The stock is now traded at around $342.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 56,143 shares as of 2021-09-30.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund initiated holding in Realty Income Corp. The purchase prices were between $62.81 and $70.38, with an estimated average price of $67.47. The stock is now traded at around $69.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 271,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund initiated holding in Regency Centers Corp. The purchase prices were between $61.9 and $69.34, with an estimated average price of $66.27. The stock is now traded at around $72.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 251,712 shares as of 2021-09-30.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund initiated holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The purchase prices were between $32.95 and $37.26, with an estimated average price of $35.04. The stock is now traded at around $38.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 396,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund added to a holding in Invitation Homes Inc by 103.61%. The purchase prices were between $37.54 and $42.47, with an estimated average price of $40.06. The stock is now traded at around $43.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 1,141,244 shares as of 2021-09-30.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund added to a holding in Crown Castle International Corp by 40.22%. The purchase prices were between $173.32 and $203.28, with an estimated average price of $193.44. The stock is now traded at around $199.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 241,817 shares as of 2021-09-30.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund added to a holding in Link Real Estate Investment Trust by 52.47%. The purchase prices were between $64.15 and $76.5, with an estimated average price of $72.07. The stock is now traded at around $67.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 3,943,070 shares as of 2021-09-30.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund added to a holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc by 53.68%. The purchase prices were between $14.86 and $17.32, with an estimated average price of $16.23. The stock is now traded at around $17.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 1,217,065 shares as of 2021-09-30.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund added to a holding in Mitsui Fudosan Co Ltd by 30.71%. The purchase prices were between $2407 and $2744.5, with an estimated average price of $2589.12. The stock is now traded at around $2271.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 1,084,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund added to a holding in Castellum AB by 52.75%. The purchase prices were between $212.9 and $255.7, with an estimated average price of $240.25. The stock is now traded at around $236.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 507,495 shares as of 2021-09-30.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund sold out a holding in Brixmor Property Group Inc. The sale prices were between $21.41 and $23.76, with an estimated average price of $22.96.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund sold out a holding in MGM Growth Properties LLC. The sale prices were between $35.88 and $43.1, with an estimated average price of $39.21.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund sold out a holding in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $169.43 and $196.28, with an estimated average price of $187.54.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund sold out a holding in CK Asset Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $41.85 and $55.1, with an estimated average price of $50.71.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund sold out a holding in Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd. The sale prices were between $94.5 and $117.2, with an estimated average price of $109.86.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund sold out a holding in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. The sale prices were between $25.09 and $25.7, with an estimated average price of $25.3.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund reduced to a holding in American Tower Corp by 23.92%. The sale prices were between $265.41 and $303.62, with an estimated average price of $285.13. The stock is now traded at around $278.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.95%. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund still held 305,332 shares as of 2021-09-30.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund reduced to a holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc by 55.12%. The sale prices were between $182.26 and $209.07, with an estimated average price of $199. The stock is now traded at around $217.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.84%. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund still held 49,902 shares as of 2021-09-30.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund reduced to a holding in Dexus by 42.7%. The sale prices were between $10.15 and $11.1, with an estimated average price of $10.55. The stock is now traded at around $11.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.53%. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund still held 1,178,512 shares as of 2021-09-30.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund reduced to a holding in Camden Property Trust by 21.51%. The sale prices were between $133.49 and $153.44, with an estimated average price of $146.52. The stock is now traded at around $173.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.48%. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund still held 176,674 shares as of 2021-09-30.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund reduced to a holding in Apartment Income REIT Corp by 36.68%. The sale prices were between $47.94 and $52.64, with an estimated average price of $50.55. The stock is now traded at around $53.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.45%. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund still held 219,993 shares as of 2021-09-30.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund reduced to a holding in Warehouses De Pauw by 43.98%. The sale prices were between $32.36 and $39.04, with an estimated average price of $36.82. The stock is now traded at around $40.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.37%. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund still held 165,831 shares as of 2021-09-30.