Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. Buys China Merchants Bank Co, Fu Jian Anjoy Foods Co, Wuliangye Yibin Co, Sells China Resources Sanjiu Medical & Pharmaceutical Co, Bank of Communications Co, Beijing Thunisoft Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys China Merchants Bank Co, Fu Jian Anjoy Foods Co, Wuliangye Yibin Co, Mango Excellent Media Co, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co, sells China Resources Sanjiu Medical & Pharmaceutical Co, Bank of Communications Co, Beijing Thunisoft Corp, Universal Scientific Industrial (Shanghai) Co, Huatai Securities Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. owns 28 stocks with a total value of $477 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/morgan+stanley+china+a+share+fund%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc.
  1. Industrial And Commercial Bank Of China Ltd (601398) - 52,390,897 shares, 7.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 77.89%
  2. Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd (600519) - 127,149 shares, 7.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.83%
  3. China Merchants Bank Co Ltd (600036) - 4,294,708 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1230.04%
  4. Midea Group Co Ltd (000333) - 2,516,846 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.96%
  5. China Yangtze Power Co Ltd (600900) - 7,672,514 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.06%
New Purchase: Fu Jian Anjoy Foods Co Ltd (603345)

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Fu Jian Anjoy Foods Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $154.99 and $246.08, with an estimated average price of $179.25. The stock is now traded at around $186.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.36%. The holding were 860,725 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Wuliangye Yibin Co Ltd (000858)

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Wuliangye Yibin Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $193.93 and $298.2, with an estimated average price of $234.47. The stock is now traded at around $241.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.07%. The holding were 573,586 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Mango Excellent Media Co Ltd (300413)

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Mango Excellent Media Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $41.31 and $68.83, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $53.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.95%. The holding were 2,794,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co Ltd (300760)

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $278.09 and $495.99, with an estimated average price of $383.06. The stock is now traded at around $372.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.89%. The holding were 311,095 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Foshan Haitian Flavouring and Food Co Ltd (603288)

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Foshan Haitian Flavouring and Food Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $86.32 and $132, with an estimated average price of $109.22. The stock is now traded at around $106.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.71%. The holding were 1,043,892 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Aier Eye Hospital Group Co Ltd (300015)

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Aier Eye Hospital Group Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $40.86 and $71.28, with an estimated average price of $55.12. The stock is now traded at around $43.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.54%. The holding were 2,052,661 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: China Merchants Bank Co Ltd (600036)

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. added to a holding in China Merchants Bank Co Ltd by 1230.04%. The purchase prices were between $46.17 and $56, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $49.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.46%. The holding were 4,294,708 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: China Tourism Group Duty Free Corp Ltd (601888)

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. added to a holding in China Tourism Group Duty Free Corp Ltd by 732.14%. The purchase prices were between $228.05 and $300, with an estimated average price of $256.33. The stock is now traded at around $217.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.86%. The holding were 523,028 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Industrial And Commercial Bank Of China Ltd (601398)

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Industrial And Commercial Bank Of China Ltd by 77.89%. The purchase prices were between $4.53 and $5.26, with an estimated average price of $4.71. The stock is now traded at around $4.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.45%. The holding were 52,390,897 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Guangdong Haid Group Co Ltd (002311)

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Guangdong Haid Group Co Ltd by 584.72%. The purchase prices were between $59.12 and $81.54, with an estimated average price of $67.8. The stock is now traded at around $74.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 1,635,786 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd (600519)

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd by 50.83%. The purchase prices were between $1548 and $2105, with an estimated average price of $1760.73. The stock is now traded at around $2194.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 127,149 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Gree Electric Appliances Inc of Zhuhai (000651)

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Gree Electric Appliances Inc of Zhuhai by 75.78%. The purchase prices were between $37.79 and $51.86, with an estimated average price of $45.32. The stock is now traded at around $35.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 4,329,746 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Bank of Communications Co Ltd (601328)

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Bank of Communications Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $4.28 and $4.91, with an estimated average price of $4.48.

Sold Out: Beijing Thunisoft Corp Ltd (300271)

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Beijing Thunisoft Corp Ltd. The sale prices were between $10.87 and $20.67, with an estimated average price of $16.06.

Sold Out: Universal Scientific Industrial (Shanghai) Co Ltd (601231)

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Universal Scientific Industrial (Shanghai) Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $13.67 and $16.59, with an estimated average price of $14.6.

Sold Out: Huatai Securities Co Ltd (601688)

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Huatai Securities Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.29 and $19.15, with an estimated average price of $16.18.

Sold Out: Jiangsu Nhwa Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (002262)

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Jiangsu Nhwa Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $13.11 and $15.55, with an estimated average price of $14.13.

Sold Out: Shandong Publishing & Media Co Ltd (601019)

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Shandong Publishing & Media Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $5.2 and $6.59, with an estimated average price of $5.68.



Here is the complete portfolio of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc..

1. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. keeps buying
