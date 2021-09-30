Logo
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund, Inc. Buys Analog Devices Inc, Thoughtworks Holding Inc, Twitter Inc, Sells , , SciPlay Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Analog Devices Inc, Thoughtworks Holding Inc, Twitter Inc, Microchip Technology Inc, Splunk Inc, sells , , SciPlay Corp, Arista Networks Inc, Marqeta Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund, Inc. owns 64 stocks with a total value of $512 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/columbia+seligman+premium+technology+growth+fund%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund, Inc.
  1. Lam Research Corp (LRCX) - 62,872 shares, 6.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.64%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 181,300 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.48%
  3. Synaptics Inc (SYNA) - 122,329 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.75%
  4. Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 43,125 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio.
  5. Teradyne Inc (TER) - 185,807 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.09%
New Purchase: Thoughtworks Holding Inc (TWKS)

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Thoughtworks Holding Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.8 and $34.41, with an estimated average price of $29.57. The stock is now traded at around $27.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 94,048 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.66 and $71.69, with an estimated average price of $65.71. The stock is now traded at around $44.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 22,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP)

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Microchip Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.99 and $83.04, with an estimated average price of $75.02. The stock is now traded at around $86.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 14,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Splunk Inc. The purchase prices were between $133.06 and $158.44, with an estimated average price of $145.67. The stock is now traded at around $115.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 7,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Intapp Inc (INTA)

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Intapp Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.49 and $40.05, with an estimated average price of $32.49. The stock is now traded at around $24.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 21,063 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Freshworks Inc (FRSH)

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Freshworks Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.27 and $47.55, with an estimated average price of $44.8. The stock is now traded at around $27.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,862 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 109.99%. The purchase prices were between $158.98 and $178.53, with an estimated average price of $167.71. The stock is now traded at around $172.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 75,894 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 48.50%. The purchase prices were between $52.98 and $59.53, with an estimated average price of $56.12. The stock is now traded at around $62.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 54,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson (ERIC)

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson by 24.18%. The purchase prices were between $10.98 and $13.29, with an estimated average price of $11.83. The stock is now traded at around $10.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 339,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB)

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Tenable Holdings Inc by 86.93%. The purchase prices were between $39.5 and $48.22, with an estimated average price of $43.86. The stock is now traded at around $55.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 28,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: DXC Technology Co (DXC)

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund, Inc. added to a holding in DXC Technology Co by 27.36%. The purchase prices were between $33.61 and $43.42, with an estimated average price of $37.87. The stock is now traded at around $32.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 67,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: (MXIM)

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $96.12 and $106.63, with an estimated average price of $100.35.

Sold Out: (CSOD)

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $47.48 and $57.32, with an estimated average price of $54.26.

Sold Out: SciPlay Corp (SCPL)

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in SciPlay Corp. The sale prices were between $15.36 and $20.9, with an estimated average price of $17.66.

Sold Out: Marqeta Inc (MQ)

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Marqeta Inc. The sale prices were between $22.12 and $30.17, with an estimated average price of $26.79.

Sold Out: First Advantage Corp (FA)

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in First Advantage Corp. The sale prices were between $18.32 and $24.13, with an estimated average price of $21.02.

Sold Out: Doximity Inc (DOCS)

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Doximity Inc. The sale prices were between $46.82 and $102.02, with an estimated average price of $73.18.



Here is the complete portfolio of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund, Inc. keeps buying
