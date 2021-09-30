Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Buys Avaya Holdings Corp

New Purchases: AVYA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Avaya Holdings Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust. As of 2021Q3, Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust owns 3 stocks with a total value of $0 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iHeartMedia Inc (IHRT) - 6,510 shares, 76.18% of the total portfolio. Oasis Petroleum Inc (OAS) - 378 shares, 17.58% of the total portfolio. Avaya Holdings Corp (AVYA) - 49,992 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. New Position

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust initiated holding in Avaya Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.75 and $27, with an estimated average price of $22.1. The stock is now traded at around $19.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.24%. The holding were 49,992 shares as of 2021-09-30.