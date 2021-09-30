Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. Buys Prosus NV, TCS Group Holding PLC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Sells Naspers, Vale SA, China Resources Land

New Purchases: PRX, TCS, KOTAKBANK, ASM, 02331, 035720,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Prosus NV, TCS Group Holding PLC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ASM International NV, Li Ning Co, sells Naspers, Vale SA, China Resources Land, Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China, BHP Group PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. owns 75 stocks with a total value of $510 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005935) - 736,593 shares, 8.42% of the total portfolio. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (2330) - 2,004,000 shares, 8.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.48% Tencent Holdings Ltd (00700) - 463,300 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.60% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (09988) - 981,500 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.57% LONGi Green Energy Technology Co Ltd (601012) - 886,034 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.74%

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Prosus NV. The purchase prices were between $67.66 and $82.48, with an estimated average price of $74.45. The stock is now traded at around $72.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 82,042 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. initiated holding in TCS Group Holding PLC. The purchase prices were between $82.72 and $100.55, with an estimated average price of $90.64. The stock is now traded at around $81.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 45,168 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. The purchase prices were between $1641.65 and $2068.2, with an estimated average price of $1790.68. The stock is now traded at around $1748.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 144,706 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. initiated holding in ASM International NV. The purchase prices were between $267.4 and $374.8, with an estimated average price of $318.07. The stock is now traded at around $382.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 8,821 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Li Ning Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $72.35 and $107.7, with an estimated average price of $92.46. The stock is now traded at around $81.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 249,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Kakao Corp. The purchase prices were between $115000 and $163000, with an estimated average price of $144323. The stock is now traded at around $114500.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 21,215 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. added to a holding in FPT Corp by 114.61%. The purchase prices were between $84700 and $97500, with an estimated average price of $92543.9. The stock is now traded at around $93800.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 1,310,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Vietnam Technological and Commercial Joint Stock b by 1125.00%. The purchase prices were between $48000 and $56600, with an estimated average price of $50934.1. The stock is now traded at around $48900.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 1,225,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. added to a holding in GDS Holdings Ltd by 288.42%. The purchase prices were between $48 and $74.3, with an estimated average price of $60.33. The stock is now traded at around $43.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 412,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. added to a holding in PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk by 34.29%. The purchase prices were between $3372.67 and $3850, with an estimated average price of $3558.73. The stock is now traded at around $4070.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 23,671,586 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 32.90%. The purchase prices were between $267 and $353.36, with an estimated average price of $307.05. The stock is now traded at around $222.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 19,692 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Zhongsheng Group Holdings Ltd by 48.30%. The purchase prices were between $59.9 and $76.65, with an estimated average price of $68.23. The stock is now traded at around $60.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 522,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Naspers Ltd. The sale prices were between $2290.87 and $3011.33, with an estimated average price of $2634.29.

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China Ltd. The sale prices were between $51.35 and $74.9, with an estimated average price of $64.92.

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $1.7 and $7.81, with an estimated average price of $3.23.

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Globaltrans Investment PLC. The sale prices were between $6.81 and $8.5, with an estimated average price of $7.61.

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in Vale SA by 30.96%. The sale prices were between $13.8 and $22.94, with an estimated average price of $19.65. The stock is now traded at around $13.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.97%. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. still held 513,047 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in China Resources Land Ltd by 44.22%. The sale prices were between $26 and $32.85, with an estimated average price of $29.41. The stock is now traded at around $33.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.84%. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. still held 1,425,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in BHP Group PLC by 39.07%. The sale prices were between $370.38 and $486.99, with an estimated average price of $436.95. The stock is now traded at around $457.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.59%. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. still held 167,316 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV by 49.8%. The sale prices were between $46.62 and $52.86, with an estimated average price of $48.61. The stock is now traded at around $52.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.53%. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. still held 55,318 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in Sands China Ltd by 24.54%. The sale prices were between $14.86 and $32.6, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $18.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.39%. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. still held 1,538,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in Yunnan Energy New Material Co Ltd by 20.51%. The sale prices were between $231.7 and $310.08, with an estimated average price of $267.58. The stock is now traded at around $235.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. still held 95,368 shares as of 2021-09-30.