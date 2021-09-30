Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. Buys Prosus NV, TCS Group Holding PLC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Sells Naspers, Vale SA, China Resources Land

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. Buys Prosus NV, TCS Group Holding PLC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Sells Naspers, Vale SA, China Resources Land

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Prosus NV, TCS Group Holding PLC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ASM International NV, Li Ning Co, sells Naspers, Vale SA, China Resources Land, Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China, BHP Group PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. owns 75 stocks with a total value of $510 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aberdeen+emerging+markets+equity+income+fund%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc.
  1. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005935) - 736,593 shares, 8.42% of the total portfolio.
  2. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (2330) - 2,004,000 shares, 8.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.48%
  3. Tencent Holdings Ltd (00700) - 463,300 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.60%
  4. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (09988) - 981,500 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.57%
  5. LONGi Green Energy Technology Co Ltd (601012) - 886,034 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.74%
New Purchase: Prosus NV (PRX)

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Prosus NV. The purchase prices were between $67.66 and $82.48, with an estimated average price of $74.45. The stock is now traded at around $72.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 82,042 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS)

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. initiated holding in TCS Group Holding PLC. The purchase prices were between $82.72 and $100.55, with an estimated average price of $90.64. The stock is now traded at around $81.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 45,168 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd (KOTAKBANK)

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. The purchase prices were between $1641.65 and $2068.2, with an estimated average price of $1790.68. The stock is now traded at around $1748.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 144,706 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: ASM International NV (ASM)

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. initiated holding in ASM International NV. The purchase prices were between $267.4 and $374.8, with an estimated average price of $318.07. The stock is now traded at around $382.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 8,821 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Li Ning Co Ltd (02331)

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Li Ning Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $72.35 and $107.7, with an estimated average price of $92.46. The stock is now traded at around $81.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 249,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Kakao Corp (035720)

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Kakao Corp. The purchase prices were between $115000 and $163000, with an estimated average price of $144323. The stock is now traded at around $114500.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 21,215 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: FPT Corp (FPT)

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. added to a holding in FPT Corp by 114.61%. The purchase prices were between $84700 and $97500, with an estimated average price of $92543.9. The stock is now traded at around $93800.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 1,310,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vietnam Technological and Commercial Joint Stock b (TCB)

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Vietnam Technological and Commercial Joint Stock b by 1125.00%. The purchase prices were between $48000 and $56600, with an estimated average price of $50934.1. The stock is now traded at around $48900.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 1,225,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: GDS Holdings Ltd (09698)

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. added to a holding in GDS Holdings Ltd by 288.42%. The purchase prices were between $48 and $74.3, with an estimated average price of $60.33. The stock is now traded at around $43.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 412,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (BBRI)

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. added to a holding in PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk by 34.29%. The purchase prices were between $3372.67 and $3850, with an estimated average price of $3558.73. The stock is now traded at around $4070.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 23,671,586 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Sea Ltd (SE)

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 32.90%. The purchase prices were between $267 and $353.36, with an estimated average price of $307.05. The stock is now traded at around $222.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 19,692 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Zhongsheng Group Holdings Ltd (00881)

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Zhongsheng Group Holdings Ltd by 48.30%. The purchase prices were between $59.9 and $76.65, with an estimated average price of $68.23. The stock is now traded at around $60.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 522,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Naspers Ltd (NPN)

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Naspers Ltd. The sale prices were between $2290.87 and $3011.33, with an estimated average price of $2634.29.

Sold Out: Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China Ltd (02318)

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China Ltd. The sale prices were between $51.35 and $74.9, with an estimated average price of $64.92.

Sold Out: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $1.7 and $7.81, with an estimated average price of $3.23.

Sold Out: Globaltrans Investment PLC (GLTR)

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Globaltrans Investment PLC. The sale prices were between $6.81 and $8.5, with an estimated average price of $7.61.

Reduced: Vale SA (VALE)

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in Vale SA by 30.96%. The sale prices were between $13.8 and $22.94, with an estimated average price of $19.65. The stock is now traded at around $13.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.97%. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. still held 513,047 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: China Resources Land Ltd (01109)

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in China Resources Land Ltd by 44.22%. The sale prices were between $26 and $32.85, with an estimated average price of $29.41. The stock is now traded at around $33.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.84%. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. still held 1,425,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: BHP Group PLC (BHP)

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in BHP Group PLC by 39.07%. The sale prices were between $370.38 and $486.99, with an estimated average price of $436.95. The stock is now traded at around $457.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.59%. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. still held 167,316 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV (OMAB)

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV by 49.8%. The sale prices were between $46.62 and $52.86, with an estimated average price of $48.61. The stock is now traded at around $52.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.53%. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. still held 55,318 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Sands China Ltd (01928)

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in Sands China Ltd by 24.54%. The sale prices were between $14.86 and $32.6, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $18.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.39%. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. still held 1,538,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Yunnan Energy New Material Co Ltd (002812)

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in Yunnan Energy New Material Co Ltd by 20.51%. The sale prices were between $231.7 and $310.08, with an estimated average price of $267.58. The stock is now traded at around $235.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. still held 95,368 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus