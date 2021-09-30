Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. Buys Prosus NV, TCS Group Holding PLC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Sells Naspers, Vale SA, China Resources Land

- New Purchases: PRX, TCS, KOTAKBANK, ASM, 02331, 035720,
- Added Positions: FPT, 00700, TCB, 09698, BBRI, SE, 00881, GMEXICOB, LUKOY, 09988, 01299, RAIL3, 300274, 03968, AMS,
- Reduced Positions: VALE, 01109, BHP, OMAB, 01928, 2330, 601012, 02343, SBER, 002812, WEGE3, TCS, NVTK,
- Sold Out: NPN, 02318, EDU, GLTR,
These are the top 5 holdings of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc.
- Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005935) - 736,593 shares, 8.42% of the total portfolio.
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (2330) - 2,004,000 shares, 8.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.48%
- Tencent Holdings Ltd (00700) - 463,300 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.60%
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (09988) - 981,500 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.57%
- LONGi Green Energy Technology Co Ltd (601012) - 886,034 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.74%
Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Prosus NV. The purchase prices were between $67.66 and $82.48, with an estimated average price of $74.45. The stock is now traded at around $72.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 82,042 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS)
Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. initiated holding in TCS Group Holding PLC. The purchase prices were between $82.72 and $100.55, with an estimated average price of $90.64. The stock is now traded at around $81.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 45,168 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd (KOTAKBANK)
Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. The purchase prices were between $1641.65 and $2068.2, with an estimated average price of $1790.68. The stock is now traded at around $1748.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 144,706 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: ASM International NV (ASM)
Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. initiated holding in ASM International NV. The purchase prices were between $267.4 and $374.8, with an estimated average price of $318.07. The stock is now traded at around $382.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 8,821 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Li Ning Co Ltd (02331)
Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Li Ning Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $72.35 and $107.7, with an estimated average price of $92.46. The stock is now traded at around $81.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 249,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Kakao Corp (035720)
Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Kakao Corp. The purchase prices were between $115000 and $163000, with an estimated average price of $144323. The stock is now traded at around $114500.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 21,215 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: FPT Corp (FPT)
Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. added to a holding in FPT Corp by 114.61%. The purchase prices were between $84700 and $97500, with an estimated average price of $92543.9. The stock is now traded at around $93800.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 1,310,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vietnam Technological and Commercial Joint Stock b (TCB)
Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Vietnam Technological and Commercial Joint Stock b by 1125.00%. The purchase prices were between $48000 and $56600, with an estimated average price of $50934.1. The stock is now traded at around $48900.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 1,225,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: GDS Holdings Ltd (09698)
Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. added to a holding in GDS Holdings Ltd by 288.42%. The purchase prices were between $48 and $74.3, with an estimated average price of $60.33. The stock is now traded at around $43.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 412,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (BBRI)
Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. added to a holding in PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk by 34.29%. The purchase prices were between $3372.67 and $3850, with an estimated average price of $3558.73. The stock is now traded at around $4070.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 23,671,586 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Sea Ltd (SE)
Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 32.90%. The purchase prices were between $267 and $353.36, with an estimated average price of $307.05. The stock is now traded at around $222.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 19,692 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Zhongsheng Group Holdings Ltd (00881)
Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Zhongsheng Group Holdings Ltd by 48.30%. The purchase prices were between $59.9 and $76.65, with an estimated average price of $68.23. The stock is now traded at around $60.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 522,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Naspers Ltd (NPN)
Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Naspers Ltd. The sale prices were between $2290.87 and $3011.33, with an estimated average price of $2634.29.Sold Out: Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China Ltd (02318)
Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China Ltd. The sale prices were between $51.35 and $74.9, with an estimated average price of $64.92.Sold Out: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)
Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $1.7 and $7.81, with an estimated average price of $3.23.Sold Out: Globaltrans Investment PLC (GLTR)
Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Globaltrans Investment PLC. The sale prices were between $6.81 and $8.5, with an estimated average price of $7.61.Reduced: Vale SA (VALE)
Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in Vale SA by 30.96%. The sale prices were between $13.8 and $22.94, with an estimated average price of $19.65. The stock is now traded at around $13.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.97%. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. still held 513,047 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: China Resources Land Ltd (01109)
Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in China Resources Land Ltd by 44.22%. The sale prices were between $26 and $32.85, with an estimated average price of $29.41. The stock is now traded at around $33.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.84%. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. still held 1,425,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: BHP Group PLC (BHP)
Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in BHP Group PLC by 39.07%. The sale prices were between $370.38 and $486.99, with an estimated average price of $436.95. The stock is now traded at around $457.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.59%. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. still held 167,316 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV (OMAB)
Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV by 49.8%. The sale prices were between $46.62 and $52.86, with an estimated average price of $48.61. The stock is now traded at around $52.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.53%. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. still held 55,318 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Sands China Ltd (01928)
Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in Sands China Ltd by 24.54%. The sale prices were between $14.86 and $32.6, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $18.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.39%. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. still held 1,538,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Yunnan Energy New Material Co Ltd (002812)
Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in Yunnan Energy New Material Co Ltd by 20.51%. The sale prices were between $231.7 and $310.08, with an estimated average price of $267.58. The stock is now traded at around $235.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. still held 95,368 shares as of 2021-09-30.
