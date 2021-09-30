Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. Buys Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Mahindra & Mahindra, Varroc Engineering, Sells Indraprastha Gas, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, Voltas

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Mahindra & Mahindra, Varroc Engineering, Home First Finance Co India, sells Indraprastha Gas, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, Voltas during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. owns 35 stocks with a total value of $354 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Infosys Ltd (INFY) - 1,538,529 shares, 9.75% of the total portfolio. ICICI Bank Ltd (ICICIBANK) - 3,052,370 shares, 8.10% of the total portfolio. Reliance Industries Ltd (RELIANCEP1) - 1,013,755 shares, 7.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.2% Axis Bank Ltd (AXISBANK) - 2,167,511 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Bharti Airtel Ltd (BHARTIARTL) - 1,639,881 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.82%

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd by 90.82%. The purchase prices were between $139.4 and $185.2, with an estimated average price of $160.74. The stock is now traded at around $145.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 2,548,923 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd by 21.41%. The purchase prices were between $728.7 and $812.1, with an estimated average price of $769.77. The stock is now traded at around $812.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 884,562 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Varroc Engineering Ltd by 44.12%. The purchase prices were between $260.9 and $379.05, with an estimated average price of $315.82. The stock is now traded at around $311.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,146,997 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Home First Finance Co India Ltd by 32.71%. The purchase prices were between $531.9 and $607.25, with an estimated average price of $571.2. The stock is now traded at around $816.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 666,983 shares as of 2021-09-30.