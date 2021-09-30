Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. Buys Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Mahindra & Mahindra, Varroc Engineering, Sells Indraprastha Gas, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, Voltas

- Added Positions: M&MFIN, M&M, VARROC, HOMEFIRST, SBICARD, SOBHA, ASIANPAINT, ALKEM, SBILIFE, MGL, AARTIIND, AAVAS, BHARATFORG, GLAND,
- Reduced Positions: BHARTIARTL, SRF, IGL, 543217, VOLTAS, APOLLOHOSP, EICHERMOT, ICICIPRULI,
For the details of MORGAN STANLEY INDIA INVESTMENT FUND, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/morgan+stanley+india+investment+fund%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of MORGAN STANLEY INDIA INVESTMENT FUND, INC.
- Infosys Ltd (INFY) - 1,538,529 shares, 9.75% of the total portfolio.
- ICICI Bank Ltd (ICICIBANK) - 3,052,370 shares, 8.10% of the total portfolio.
- Reliance Industries Ltd (RELIANCEP1) - 1,013,755 shares, 7.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.2%
- Axis Bank Ltd (AXISBANK) - 2,167,511 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio.
- Bharti Airtel Ltd (BHARTIARTL) - 1,639,881 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.82%
Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd by 90.82%. The purchase prices were between $139.4 and $185.2, with an estimated average price of $160.74. The stock is now traded at around $145.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 2,548,923 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M)
Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd by 21.41%. The purchase prices were between $728.7 and $812.1, with an estimated average price of $769.77. The stock is now traded at around $812.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 884,562 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Varroc Engineering Ltd (VARROC)
Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Varroc Engineering Ltd by 44.12%. The purchase prices were between $260.9 and $379.05, with an estimated average price of $315.82. The stock is now traded at around $311.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,146,997 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Home First Finance Co India Ltd (HOMEFIRST)
Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Home First Finance Co India Ltd by 32.71%. The purchase prices were between $531.9 and $607.25, with an estimated average price of $571.2. The stock is now traded at around $816.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 666,983 shares as of 2021-09-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of MORGAN STANLEY INDIA INVESTMENT FUND, INC.. Also check out:
1. MORGAN STANLEY INDIA INVESTMENT FUND, INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. MORGAN STANLEY INDIA INVESTMENT FUND, INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. MORGAN STANLEY INDIA INVESTMENT FUND, INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MORGAN STANLEY INDIA INVESTMENT FUND, INC. keeps buying