India Fund Inc Buys Vijaya Diagnostic Centre, Zomato, IndiaMART InterMESH, Sells Bandhan Bank, Mphasis, Gujarat Gas

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vijaya Diagnostic Centre, Zomato, IndiaMART InterMESH, Aptus Value Housing Finance India, Azure Power Global, sells Bandhan Bank, Mphasis, Gujarat Gas, Info Edge (India) during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, India Fund Inc. As of 2021Q3, India Fund Inc owns 42 stocks with a total value of $717 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd (HDFC) - 1,867,921 shares, 9.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.22% Infosys Ltd (INFY) - 2,975,974 shares, 9.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.9% Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) - 1,117,750 shares, 7.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.84% Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HINDUNILVR) - 1,295,818 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.78% Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd (KOTAKBANK) - 1,242,476 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.33%

India Fund Inc initiated holding in Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd. The purchase prices were between $565.55 and $644.05, with an estimated average price of $593.95. The stock is now traded at around $532.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 1,036,588 shares as of 2021-09-30.

India Fund Inc initiated holding in Zomato Ltd. The purchase prices were between $124.25 and $149.75, with an estimated average price of $135.91. The stock is now traded at around $131.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 3,883,296 shares as of 2021-09-30.

India Fund Inc initiated holding in IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd. The purchase prices were between $7012 and $8999.6, with an estimated average price of $7666.04. The stock is now traded at around $6448.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

India Fund Inc initiated holding in Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd. The purchase prices were between $316.45 and $377.7, with an estimated average price of $352.95. The stock is now traded at around $336.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 653,239 shares as of 2021-09-30.

India Fund Inc initiated holding in ReNew Energy Global PLC. The purchase prices were between $0 and $11.8, with an estimated average price of $9.67. The stock is now traded at around $7.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 104,946 shares as of 2021-09-30.

India Fund Inc added to a holding in Azure Power Global Ltd by 64.96%. The purchase prices were between $18.37 and $27.41, with an estimated average price of $23.07. The stock is now traded at around $18.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 276,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

India Fund Inc sold out a holding in Bandhan Bank Ltd. The sale prices were between $264.6 and $326.3, with an estimated average price of $294.66.