India Fund Inc Buys Vijaya Diagnostic Centre, Zomato, IndiaMART InterMESH, Sells Bandhan Bank, Mphasis, Gujarat Gas

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company India Fund Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Vijaya Diagnostic Centre, Zomato, IndiaMART InterMESH, Aptus Value Housing Finance India, Azure Power Global, sells Bandhan Bank, Mphasis, Gujarat Gas, Info Edge (India) during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, India Fund Inc. As of 2021Q3, India Fund Inc owns 42 stocks with a total value of $717 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of INDIA FUND INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/india+fund+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of INDIA FUND INC
  1. Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd (HDFC) - 1,867,921 shares, 9.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.22%
  2. Infosys Ltd (INFY) - 2,975,974 shares, 9.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.9%
  3. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) - 1,117,750 shares, 7.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.84%
  4. Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HINDUNILVR) - 1,295,818 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.78%
  5. Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd (KOTAKBANK) - 1,242,476 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.33%
New Purchase: Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd (VIJAYA)

India Fund Inc initiated holding in Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd. The purchase prices were between $565.55 and $644.05, with an estimated average price of $593.95. The stock is now traded at around $532.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 1,036,588 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Zomato Ltd (ZOMATO)

India Fund Inc initiated holding in Zomato Ltd. The purchase prices were between $124.25 and $149.75, with an estimated average price of $135.91. The stock is now traded at around $131.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 3,883,296 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd (INDIAMART)

India Fund Inc initiated holding in IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd. The purchase prices were between $7012 and $8999.6, with an estimated average price of $7666.04. The stock is now traded at around $6448.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd (APTUS)

India Fund Inc initiated holding in Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd. The purchase prices were between $316.45 and $377.7, with an estimated average price of $352.95. The stock is now traded at around $336.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 653,239 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: ReNew Energy Global PLC (RNW)

India Fund Inc initiated holding in ReNew Energy Global PLC. The purchase prices were between $0 and $11.8, with an estimated average price of $9.67. The stock is now traded at around $7.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 104,946 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Azure Power Global Ltd (AZRE)

India Fund Inc added to a holding in Azure Power Global Ltd by 64.96%. The purchase prices were between $18.37 and $27.41, with an estimated average price of $23.07. The stock is now traded at around $18.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 276,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Bandhan Bank Ltd (BANDHANBNK)

India Fund Inc sold out a holding in Bandhan Bank Ltd. The sale prices were between $264.6 and $326.3, with an estimated average price of $294.66.



Here is the complete portfolio of INDIA FUND INC. Also check out:

1. INDIA FUND INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. INDIA FUND INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. INDIA FUND INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that INDIA FUND INC keeps buying
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

