Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 Buys Honeywell International Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Analog Devices Inc, Sells ,

New Purchases: HON, CRWD,

HON, CRWD, Added Positions: ADI, TSLA, AMZN, NVDA, ILMN, OKTA, MRNA, AVGO, INTC, ISRG, MRVL, MU, REGN, ZM, TEAM, MTCH, ASML, WDAY, PTON, PDD, DOCU, XLNX, VRTX, SGEN, ROST, MCHP, INCY, TCOM,

ADI, TSLA, AMZN, NVDA, ILMN, OKTA, MRNA, AVGO, INTC, ISRG, MRVL, MU, REGN, ZM, TEAM, MTCH, ASML, WDAY, PTON, PDD, DOCU, XLNX, VRTX, SGEN, ROST, MCHP, INCY, TCOM, Reduced Positions: CHTR, BIDU, EBAY, NXPI, JD, CERN, CTAS, DLTR, CDW,

CHTR, BIDU, EBAY, NXPI, JD, CERN, CTAS, DLTR, CDW, Sold Out: ALXN, MXIM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Honeywell International Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Analog Devices Inc, sells , during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1. As of 2021Q3, Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 owns 102 stocks with a total value of $182.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 142,024,095 shares, 11.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 64,566,550 shares, 9.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.66% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,351,236 shares, 7.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.31% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 10,651,484 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.91% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,750,818 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18%

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $212.28 and $234.18, with an estimated average price of $226.13. The stock is now traded at around $205.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 9,026,509 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $232.8 and $286.37, with an estimated average price of $258.27. The stock is now traded at around $211.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 2,604,974 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 47.00%. The purchase prices were between $158.98 and $178.53, with an estimated average price of $167.71. The stock is now traded at around $172.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 7,026,260 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $96.12 and $106.63, with an estimated average price of $100.35.