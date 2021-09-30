Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Buys Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA, Pinduoduo Inc, Gerdau SA, Sells New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, TAL Education Group, KE Holdings Inc

New Purchases: SQM, GGB, TV,

SQM, GGB, TV, Added Positions: BABA, VALE, PDD, HDB, BGNE, SUZ, WIT,

BABA, VALE, PDD, HDB, BGNE, SUZ, WIT, Reduced Positions: TSM, INFY, NTES, ZTO, PKX, JD, NIO, ZLAB, BIDU, TTM, IBN, VIPS, ITUB, PBR.A.PFD, UMC, AMX, BILI, BBD, PBR, FMX, LFC, SHG, KB, SNP, TLK, SBSW, CX, SKM, RDY, SSL, CHT, AU, TCOM, NTCO, ASX, ABEV, GDS, PTR, GFI,

TSM, INFY, NTES, ZTO, PKX, JD, NIO, ZLAB, BIDU, TTM, IBN, VIPS, ITUB, PBR.A.PFD, UMC, AMX, BILI, BBD, PBR, FMX, LFC, SHG, KB, SNP, TLK, SBSW, CX, SKM, RDY, SSL, CHT, AU, TCOM, NTCO, ASX, ABEV, GDS, PTR, GFI, Sold Out: EDU, TAL, BEKE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA, Pinduoduo Inc, Gerdau SA, Grupo Televisa SAB, BeiGene, sells New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, TAL Education Group, KE Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund. As of 2021Q3, Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund owns 50 stocks with a total value of $187 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 332,613 shares, 19.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.68% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 216,732 shares, 17.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.05% HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB) - 160,424 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.37% Infosys Ltd (INFY) - 393,359 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.96% JD.com Inc (JD) - 105,504 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.4%

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund initiated holding in Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA. The purchase prices were between $45.44 and $57.28, with an estimated average price of $51.01. The stock is now traded at around $50.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 16,790 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund initiated holding in Gerdau SA. The purchase prices were between $4.52 and $6.13, with an estimated average price of $5.49. The stock is now traded at around $4.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 134,730 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund initiated holding in Grupo Televisa SAB. The purchase prices were between $10.98 and $14.47, with an estimated average price of $12.9. The stock is now traded at around $9.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 59,489 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund added to a holding in Pinduoduo Inc by 23.25%. The purchase prices were between $74.69 and $121.84, with an estimated average price of $97.66. The stock is now traded at around $57.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 51,569 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund added to a holding in BeiGene Ltd by 29.71%. The purchase prices were between $249.6 and $403.14, with an estimated average price of $327.28. The stock is now traded at around $268.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 6,104 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $1.7 and $7.81, with an estimated average price of $3.23.

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund sold out a holding in TAL Education Group. The sale prices were between $4.36 and $23.4, with an estimated average price of $9.01.

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund sold out a holding in KE Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.64 and $46.95, with an estimated average price of $24.64.