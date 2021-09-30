Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Buys Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA, Pinduoduo Inc, Gerdau SA, Sells New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, TAL Education Group, KE Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: SQM, GGB, TV,
- Added Positions: BABA, VALE, PDD, HDB, BGNE, SUZ, WIT,
- Reduced Positions: TSM, INFY, NTES, ZTO, PKX, JD, NIO, ZLAB, BIDU, TTM, IBN, VIPS, ITUB, PBR.A.PFD, UMC, AMX, BILI, BBD, PBR, FMX, LFC, SHG, KB, SNP, TLK, SBSW, CX, SKM, RDY, SSL, CHT, AU, TCOM, NTCO, ASX, ABEV, GDS, PTR, GFI,
- Sold Out: EDU, TAL, BEKE,
For the details of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/invesco+bldrs+emerging+markets+50+adr+index+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 332,613 shares, 19.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.68%
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 216,732 shares, 17.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.05%
- HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB) - 160,424 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.37%
- Infosys Ltd (INFY) - 393,359 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.96%
- JD.com Inc (JD) - 105,504 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.4%
Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund initiated holding in Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA. The purchase prices were between $45.44 and $57.28, with an estimated average price of $51.01. The stock is now traded at around $50.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 16,790 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Gerdau SA (GGB)
Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund initiated holding in Gerdau SA. The purchase prices were between $4.52 and $6.13, with an estimated average price of $5.49. The stock is now traded at around $4.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 134,730 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Grupo Televisa SAB (TV)
Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund initiated holding in Grupo Televisa SAB. The purchase prices were between $10.98 and $14.47, with an estimated average price of $12.9. The stock is now traded at around $9.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 59,489 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)
Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund added to a holding in Pinduoduo Inc by 23.25%. The purchase prices were between $74.69 and $121.84, with an estimated average price of $97.66. The stock is now traded at around $57.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 51,569 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: BeiGene Ltd (BGNE)
Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund added to a holding in BeiGene Ltd by 29.71%. The purchase prices were between $249.6 and $403.14, with an estimated average price of $327.28. The stock is now traded at around $268.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 6,104 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)
Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $1.7 and $7.81, with an estimated average price of $3.23.Sold Out: TAL Education Group (TAL)
Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund sold out a holding in TAL Education Group. The sale prices were between $4.36 and $23.4, with an estimated average price of $9.01.Sold Out: KE Holdings Inc (BEKE)
Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund sold out a holding in KE Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.64 and $46.95, with an estimated average price of $24.64.
