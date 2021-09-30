Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Buys Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA, Pinduoduo Inc, Gerdau SA, Sells New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, TAL Education Group, KE Holdings Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Buys Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA, Pinduoduo Inc, Gerdau SA, Sells New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, TAL Education Group, KE Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA, Pinduoduo Inc, Gerdau SA, Grupo Televisa SAB, BeiGene, sells New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, TAL Education Group, KE Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund. As of 2021Q3, Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund owns 50 stocks with a total value of $187 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/invesco+bldrs+emerging+markets+50+adr+index+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund
  1. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 332,613 shares, 19.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.68%
  2. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 216,732 shares, 17.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.05%
  3. HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB) - 160,424 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.37%
  4. Infosys Ltd (INFY) - 393,359 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.96%
  5. JD.com Inc (JD) - 105,504 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.4%
New Purchase: Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA (SQM)

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund initiated holding in Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA. The purchase prices were between $45.44 and $57.28, with an estimated average price of $51.01. The stock is now traded at around $50.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 16,790 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Gerdau SA (GGB)

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund initiated holding in Gerdau SA. The purchase prices were between $4.52 and $6.13, with an estimated average price of $5.49. The stock is now traded at around $4.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 134,730 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Grupo Televisa SAB (TV)

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund initiated holding in Grupo Televisa SAB. The purchase prices were between $10.98 and $14.47, with an estimated average price of $12.9. The stock is now traded at around $9.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 59,489 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund added to a holding in Pinduoduo Inc by 23.25%. The purchase prices were between $74.69 and $121.84, with an estimated average price of $97.66. The stock is now traded at around $57.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 51,569 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: BeiGene Ltd (BGNE)

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund added to a holding in BeiGene Ltd by 29.71%. The purchase prices were between $249.6 and $403.14, with an estimated average price of $327.28. The stock is now traded at around $268.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 6,104 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $1.7 and $7.81, with an estimated average price of $3.23.

Sold Out: TAL Education Group (TAL)

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund sold out a holding in TAL Education Group. The sale prices were between $4.36 and $23.4, with an estimated average price of $9.01.

Sold Out: KE Holdings Inc (BEKE)

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund sold out a holding in KE Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.64 and $46.95, with an estimated average price of $24.64.



Here is the complete portfolio of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund. Also check out:

1. Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus