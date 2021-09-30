Tri-Continental Corporation Buys Capital One Financial Corp, Starbucks Corp, AutoZone Inc, Sells Lowe's Inc, Citizens Financial Group Inc, HCA Healthcare Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Tri-Continental Corporation Buys Capital One Financial Corp, Starbucks Corp, AutoZone Inc, Sells Lowe's Inc, Citizens Financial Group Inc, HCA Healthcare Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Tri-Continental Corporation (Current Portfolio) buys Capital One Financial Corp, Starbucks Corp, AutoZone Inc, Tyson Foods Inc, Darden Restaurants Inc, sells Lowe's Inc, Citizens Financial Group Inc, HCA Healthcare Inc, BlackRock Inc, Eaton Corp PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tri-Continental Corporation. As of 2021Q3, Tri-Continental Corporation owns 152 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Tri-Continental Corporation's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tri-continental+corporation/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Tri-Continental Corporation
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 431,960 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.78%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 22,132 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.96%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 199,313 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.01%
  4. Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 107,839 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.55%
  5. Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 72,857 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.61%
New Purchase: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)

Tri-Continental Corporation initiated holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $152.46 and $177.73, with an estimated average price of $163.01. The stock is now traded at around $145.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 106,553 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Tri-Continental Corporation initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $110.31 and $126.06, with an estimated average price of $117.05. The stock is now traded at around $112.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 109,795 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: AutoZone Inc (AZO)

Tri-Continental Corporation initiated holding in AutoZone Inc. The purchase prices were between $1520.65 and $1737, with an estimated average price of $1602.15. The stock is now traded at around $2014.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 5,461 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Tri-Continental Corporation initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $354.72 and $419.69, with an estimated average price of $390.6. The stock is now traded at around $385.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 22,058 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)

Tri-Continental Corporation initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $136.66 and $170.3, with an estimated average price of $151.53. The stock is now traded at around $180.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)

Tri-Continental Corporation initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.63 and $35.64, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $30.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 165,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Tyson Foods Inc (TSN)

Tri-Continental Corporation added to a holding in Tyson Foods Inc by 215.97%. The purchase prices were between $70.14 and $81.91, with an estimated average price of $75.5. The stock is now traded at around $85.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 167,462 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI)

Tri-Continental Corporation added to a holding in Darden Restaurants Inc by 88.65%. The purchase prices were between $134.82 and $159.81, with an estimated average price of $147.01. The stock is now traded at around $148.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 122,243 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Tri-Continental Corporation added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 71.89%. The purchase prices were between $87.64 and $105.45, with an estimated average price of $99.05. The stock is now traded at around $99.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 191,998 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Ross Stores Inc (ROST)

Tri-Continental Corporation added to a holding in Ross Stores Inc by 129.06%. The purchase prices were between $108.85 and $127.25, with an estimated average price of $119.86. The stock is now traded at around $110.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 112,008 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Tri-Continental Corporation added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 26.48%. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $50.42, with an estimated average price of $44.27. The stock is now traded at around $58.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 710,457 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Tri-Continental Corporation added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 35.56%. The purchase prices were between $135.24 and $145.68, with an estimated average price of $141.69. The stock is now traded at around $160.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 105,740 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

Tri-Continental Corporation sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $182.26 and $210.63, with an estimated average price of $199.34.

Sold Out: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)

Tri-Continental Corporation sold out a holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $149.19 and $170.21, with an estimated average price of $159.79.

Sold Out: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)

Tri-Continental Corporation sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $132.43 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $136.06.

Sold Out: NortonLifeLock Inc (NLOK)

Tri-Continental Corporation sold out a holding in NortonLifeLock Inc. The sale prices were between $23.89 and $27.84, with an estimated average price of $26.07.

Sold Out: Pinnacle West Capital Corp (PNW)

Tri-Continental Corporation sold out a holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $71.68 and $86.39, with an estimated average price of $79.28.

Sold Out: Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR)

Tri-Continental Corporation sold out a holding in Energizer Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $37.15 and $43.21, with an estimated average price of $40.28.

Reduced: Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)

Tri-Continental Corporation reduced to a holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc by 74.74%. The sale prices were between $41.2 and $47.99, with an estimated average price of $43.93. The stock is now traded at around $46.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.82%. Tri-Continental Corporation still held 93,591 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)

Tri-Continental Corporation reduced to a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc by 85.26%. The sale prices were between $211.83 and $261.64, with an estimated average price of $244.16. The stock is now traded at around $252.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.75%. Tri-Continental Corporation still held 9,682 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

Tri-Continental Corporation reduced to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 71.45%. The sale prices were between $838.66 and $954.94, with an estimated average price of $896.7. The stock is now traded at around $913.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.69%. Tri-Continental Corporation still held 4,839 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: The Kroger Co (KR)

Tri-Continental Corporation reduced to a holding in The Kroger Co by 61.79%. The sale prices were between $37.41 and $47.31, with an estimated average price of $42. The stock is now traded at around $43.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.64%. Tri-Continental Corporation still held 159,747 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Intel Corp (INTC)

Tri-Continental Corporation reduced to a holding in Intel Corp by 55.51%. The sale prices were between $52.01 and $56.87, with an estimated average price of $54.24. The stock is now traded at around $51.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.55%. Tri-Continental Corporation still held 120,965 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: DTE Energy Co (DTE)

Tri-Continental Corporation reduced to a holding in DTE Energy Co by 51.05%. The sale prices were between $111.43 and $122.13, with an estimated average price of $117.27. The stock is now traded at around $116.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. Tri-Continental Corporation still held 23,937 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Tri-Continental Corporation. Also check out:

1. Tri-Continental Corporation's Undervalued Stocks
2. Tri-Continental Corporation's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Tri-Continental Corporation's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Tri-Continental Corporation keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus