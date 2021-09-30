Tri-Continental Corporation Buys Capital One Financial Corp, Starbucks Corp, AutoZone Inc, Sells Lowe's Inc, Citizens Financial Group Inc, HCA Healthcare Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Capital One Financial Corp, Starbucks Corp, AutoZone Inc, Tyson Foods Inc, Darden Restaurants Inc, sells Lowe's Inc, Citizens Financial Group Inc, HCA Healthcare Inc, BlackRock Inc, Eaton Corp PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tri-Continental Corporation. As of 2021Q3, Tri-Continental Corporation owns 152 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 431,960 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.78% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 22,132 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.96% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 199,313 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.01% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 107,839 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.55% Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 72,857 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.61%

Tri-Continental Corporation initiated holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $152.46 and $177.73, with an estimated average price of $163.01. The stock is now traded at around $145.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 106,553 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tri-Continental Corporation initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $110.31 and $126.06, with an estimated average price of $117.05. The stock is now traded at around $112.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 109,795 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tri-Continental Corporation initiated holding in AutoZone Inc. The purchase prices were between $1520.65 and $1737, with an estimated average price of $1602.15. The stock is now traded at around $2014.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 5,461 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tri-Continental Corporation initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $354.72 and $419.69, with an estimated average price of $390.6. The stock is now traded at around $385.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 22,058 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tri-Continental Corporation initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $136.66 and $170.3, with an estimated average price of $151.53. The stock is now traded at around $180.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tri-Continental Corporation initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.63 and $35.64, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $30.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 165,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tri-Continental Corporation added to a holding in Tyson Foods Inc by 215.97%. The purchase prices were between $70.14 and $81.91, with an estimated average price of $75.5. The stock is now traded at around $85.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 167,462 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tri-Continental Corporation added to a holding in Darden Restaurants Inc by 88.65%. The purchase prices were between $134.82 and $159.81, with an estimated average price of $147.01. The stock is now traded at around $148.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 122,243 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tri-Continental Corporation added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 71.89%. The purchase prices were between $87.64 and $105.45, with an estimated average price of $99.05. The stock is now traded at around $99.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 191,998 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tri-Continental Corporation added to a holding in Ross Stores Inc by 129.06%. The purchase prices were between $108.85 and $127.25, with an estimated average price of $119.86. The stock is now traded at around $110.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 112,008 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tri-Continental Corporation added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 26.48%. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $50.42, with an estimated average price of $44.27. The stock is now traded at around $58.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 710,457 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tri-Continental Corporation added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 35.56%. The purchase prices were between $135.24 and $145.68, with an estimated average price of $141.69. The stock is now traded at around $160.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 105,740 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tri-Continental Corporation sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $182.26 and $210.63, with an estimated average price of $199.34.

Tri-Continental Corporation sold out a holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $149.19 and $170.21, with an estimated average price of $159.79.

Tri-Continental Corporation sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $132.43 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $136.06.

Tri-Continental Corporation sold out a holding in NortonLifeLock Inc. The sale prices were between $23.89 and $27.84, with an estimated average price of $26.07.

Tri-Continental Corporation sold out a holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $71.68 and $86.39, with an estimated average price of $79.28.

Tri-Continental Corporation sold out a holding in Energizer Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $37.15 and $43.21, with an estimated average price of $40.28.

Tri-Continental Corporation reduced to a holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc by 74.74%. The sale prices were between $41.2 and $47.99, with an estimated average price of $43.93. The stock is now traded at around $46.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.82%. Tri-Continental Corporation still held 93,591 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tri-Continental Corporation reduced to a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc by 85.26%. The sale prices were between $211.83 and $261.64, with an estimated average price of $244.16. The stock is now traded at around $252.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.75%. Tri-Continental Corporation still held 9,682 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tri-Continental Corporation reduced to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 71.45%. The sale prices were between $838.66 and $954.94, with an estimated average price of $896.7. The stock is now traded at around $913.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.69%. Tri-Continental Corporation still held 4,839 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tri-Continental Corporation reduced to a holding in The Kroger Co by 61.79%. The sale prices were between $37.41 and $47.31, with an estimated average price of $42. The stock is now traded at around $43.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.64%. Tri-Continental Corporation still held 159,747 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tri-Continental Corporation reduced to a holding in Intel Corp by 55.51%. The sale prices were between $52.01 and $56.87, with an estimated average price of $54.24. The stock is now traded at around $51.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.55%. Tri-Continental Corporation still held 120,965 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tri-Continental Corporation reduced to a holding in DTE Energy Co by 51.05%. The sale prices were between $111.43 and $122.13, with an estimated average price of $117.27. The stock is now traded at around $116.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. Tri-Continental Corporation still held 23,937 shares as of 2021-09-30.