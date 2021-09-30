Tri-Continental Corporation Buys Capital One Financial Corp, Starbucks Corp, AutoZone Inc, Sells Lowe's Inc, Citizens Financial Group Inc, HCA Healthcare Inc

- New Purchases: COF, SBUX, AZO, GS, PXD, OGN, OMF, BGEPF.PFD, QCOM, ORLY, CVS, BBWI, JCI, A, ANTM, GD, AMGN, TPR, VOYA,
- Added Positions: TSN, DRI, MS, ROST, PFE, PG, IQV, KMI, SNA, EMR, BXMT, BBY, VICI, EVRG, BDXB.PFD, DUK, IPG, PSA, BMY, UPS, JNJ, WY, IIVI, SWT, AVGO, SJIV, GLW, VRSN, MCK, KHC, MO, ADBE, NWL, ZION, STWD, SJM, HPQ, DOW, RTX, VIAC,
- Reduced Positions: CFG, HCA, BLK, KR, INTC, TGT, VZ, DTE, XOM, LEN, FB, FTNT, WBA, CSCO, MPW, EIX, MA, CLVTPA.PFD, DE, AAPL, JPM, CVX, MSFT, NRG, GOOGL, AVTRPA.PFD, PM, ADSK, PH, NEEPQ, KKR, ABBV, VLO, PHM, EVA, ACN, APTVPA.PFD, TXN, LSI, PPL, ARCC, TROW, ABT, AMD, ALL, EOG, IBM, IP, NSC, TSLA, HUM, VRTX, AJG, SPGI, DAL, GPC, XRAY, BMRN, BRK/B, NUE, REGN, RHI, LUV,
- Sold Out: LOW, ETN, KMB, PNW, NLOK, ENR, PWR, HFC, ETSY, RF, PENN, AES, CDNS, BIIB,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 431,960 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.78%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 22,132 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.96%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 199,313 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.01%
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 107,839 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.55%
- Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 72,857 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.61%
Tri-Continental Corporation initiated holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $152.46 and $177.73, with an estimated average price of $163.01. The stock is now traded at around $145.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 106,553 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
Tri-Continental Corporation initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $110.31 and $126.06, with an estimated average price of $117.05. The stock is now traded at around $112.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 109,795 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: AutoZone Inc (AZO)
Tri-Continental Corporation initiated holding in AutoZone Inc. The purchase prices were between $1520.65 and $1737, with an estimated average price of $1602.15. The stock is now traded at around $2014.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 5,461 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
Tri-Continental Corporation initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $354.72 and $419.69, with an estimated average price of $390.6. The stock is now traded at around $385.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 22,058 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)
Tri-Continental Corporation initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $136.66 and $170.3, with an estimated average price of $151.53. The stock is now traded at around $180.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)
Tri-Continental Corporation initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.63 and $35.64, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $30.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 165,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Tyson Foods Inc (TSN)
Tri-Continental Corporation added to a holding in Tyson Foods Inc by 215.97%. The purchase prices were between $70.14 and $81.91, with an estimated average price of $75.5. The stock is now traded at around $85.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 167,462 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI)
Tri-Continental Corporation added to a holding in Darden Restaurants Inc by 88.65%. The purchase prices were between $134.82 and $159.81, with an estimated average price of $147.01. The stock is now traded at around $148.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 122,243 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Morgan Stanley (MS)
Tri-Continental Corporation added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 71.89%. The purchase prices were between $87.64 and $105.45, with an estimated average price of $99.05. The stock is now traded at around $99.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 191,998 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Ross Stores Inc (ROST)
Tri-Continental Corporation added to a holding in Ross Stores Inc by 129.06%. The purchase prices were between $108.85 and $127.25, with an estimated average price of $119.86. The stock is now traded at around $110.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 112,008 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Tri-Continental Corporation added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 26.48%. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $50.42, with an estimated average price of $44.27. The stock is now traded at around $58.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 710,457 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Tri-Continental Corporation added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 35.56%. The purchase prices were between $135.24 and $145.68, with an estimated average price of $141.69. The stock is now traded at around $160.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 105,740 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
Tri-Continental Corporation sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $182.26 and $210.63, with an estimated average price of $199.34.Sold Out: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)
Tri-Continental Corporation sold out a holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $149.19 and $170.21, with an estimated average price of $159.79.Sold Out: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)
Tri-Continental Corporation sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $132.43 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $136.06.Sold Out: NortonLifeLock Inc (NLOK)
Tri-Continental Corporation sold out a holding in NortonLifeLock Inc. The sale prices were between $23.89 and $27.84, with an estimated average price of $26.07.Sold Out: Pinnacle West Capital Corp (PNW)
Tri-Continental Corporation sold out a holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $71.68 and $86.39, with an estimated average price of $79.28.Sold Out: Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR)
Tri-Continental Corporation sold out a holding in Energizer Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $37.15 and $43.21, with an estimated average price of $40.28.Reduced: Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)
Tri-Continental Corporation reduced to a holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc by 74.74%. The sale prices were between $41.2 and $47.99, with an estimated average price of $43.93. The stock is now traded at around $46.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.82%. Tri-Continental Corporation still held 93,591 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)
Tri-Continental Corporation reduced to a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc by 85.26%. The sale prices were between $211.83 and $261.64, with an estimated average price of $244.16. The stock is now traded at around $252.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.75%. Tri-Continental Corporation still held 9,682 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: BlackRock Inc (BLK)
Tri-Continental Corporation reduced to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 71.45%. The sale prices were between $838.66 and $954.94, with an estimated average price of $896.7. The stock is now traded at around $913.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.69%. Tri-Continental Corporation still held 4,839 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: The Kroger Co (KR)
Tri-Continental Corporation reduced to a holding in The Kroger Co by 61.79%. The sale prices were between $37.41 and $47.31, with an estimated average price of $42. The stock is now traded at around $43.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.64%. Tri-Continental Corporation still held 159,747 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Intel Corp (INTC)
Tri-Continental Corporation reduced to a holding in Intel Corp by 55.51%. The sale prices were between $52.01 and $56.87, with an estimated average price of $54.24. The stock is now traded at around $51.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.55%. Tri-Continental Corporation still held 120,965 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: DTE Energy Co (DTE)
Tri-Continental Corporation reduced to a holding in DTE Energy Co by 51.05%. The sale prices were between $111.43 and $122.13, with an estimated average price of $117.27. The stock is now traded at around $116.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. Tri-Continental Corporation still held 23,937 shares as of 2021-09-30.
