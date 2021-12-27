Logo
VEON's Beeline Partners with Yandex Plus to Launch First Joint Tariff Plan

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

AMSTERDAM, Dec. 27, 2021

AMSTERDAM, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) (Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a leading global provider of connectivity and internet services, announced today that its Beeline mobile operator in Russia is to partner with Yandex.Plus for the launch of their first joint tariff plan. The plan, branded "People closest to you with Yandex.Plus", is a single-payment tariff that includes a bundle of minutes, internet and unlimited messages, as well as giving access to Kinopoisk, Yandex Music and cashback points in Yandex services.

The joint tariff plan is built on Beeline's flagship "People closest to you 2" consumer offering that includes unlimited on-net calls, hundreds of minutes per month for voice calls to any number, unlimited access to messengers and dozens of gigabytes for general internet use. In the "People closest to you with Yandex.Plus" tariff, users of the Yandex services will not consume the main traffic package*, allowing users to watch films and TV series, and listen to music and podcasts without any limitations.

Svetlana Kirsanova, Executive Vice President of Beeline, said: "When creating this tariff we were guided by the needs of the customer. "People closest to you with Yandex Plus" is a great opportunity to offer our clients a wide range of convenient products and services, while making communication as beneficial as possible. The tariff with Yandex Plus is now a pilot for us, but we expect to be able to introduce more joint projects as early as next year."

Andrei Gevak, Head of Yandex Plus, stated: "We watch TV shows and listen to music on the way to work, correspond in messengers all day long, order one-click delivery, call our loved ones and post photos on social networks - and more every day. Our joint tariff with Beeline is a reflection of modern life, which is already unimaginable without mobile Internet and the services included in Plus. The partnership with Beeline is very important to us, and we hope that Beeline subscribers will enjoy being on Plus."

About VEON

VEON is a NASDAQ and Euronext Amsterdam-listed global provider of connectivity and digital services. Our companies are transforming lifestyles through technology-driven services that empower opportunity in some of the world's fastest-growing emerging markets. For more information, visit: https://www.veon.com

Disclaimer

This release contains "forward-looking statements", as the phrase is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and include statements relating to, among other things, the potential benefits of the tariff plan described above. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which VEON cannot predict with accuracy and some of which VEON might not even anticipate. The forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date of this release. VEON does not undertake to publicly update, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws, any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after such dates or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. 

*The traffic condition is valid for the whole territory of Russia, except the Rep. Crimea, Sevastopol and Chukotka. Sevastopol and Chukotka Autonomous District

Contact Information

VEON
Marina Levina
Group Communications Director
[email protected]
Tel: +31 20 79 77 200

favicon.png?sn=IO17169&sd=2021-12-27 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/veons-beeline-partners-with-yandex-plus-to-launch-first-joint-tariff-plan-301450852.html

SOURCE VEON Ltd

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO17169&Transmission_Id=202112270353PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO17169&DateId=20211227
