A Global First: XCMG Unveils Hybrid Truck Crane XCT_25EV at All-New C-Series Crane Product Line Launch

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

A Global First: XCMG Unveils Hybrid Truck Crane XCT_25EV at All-New C-Series Crane Product Line Launch

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

XUZHOU, China, Dec. 27, 2021

XUZHOU, China, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG has released the world's first hybrid power truck crane XCT25_EV along with the all-new C-series crane ("C-series") product line. The XCT25_EV has a 16-seconds, 0-40kms/h acceleration that takes only half the time compared to conventional fuel cranes. The model fully charges in an hour and half and has an endurance mileage of 800 kilometers and noise level in the cabin during operation is a soft 60 decibels.

The product was developed over the course of five years, followed by a year of testing and optimization. As the first hybrid truck crane in the industry, the XCT25_EV has taken the lead in breaking energy technological barriers in the global crane sector and excels in functionality, fuel consumption and intelligence, setting a new benchmark in the international market.

The XCT25_EV has a 60 percent gradeability, 85km/h driving speed, 12-speed automatic gearbox and a maximum output power of 290kw to guarantee robust power. It can operate on battery power independently for four hours consecutively and can operate while it's being charged, and the fuel drive option is available when there's no power source at construction sites.

In addition to the XCT25_EV, XCMG has also released the all-new C-series of cranes that have reached the top level across the industry in terms of lifting performance, dynamic performance, intelligence level and maneuverability:

XCA260C: a 260-ton five-axel all-terrain crane with the most robust functionality in the industry, this highly efficient model is equipped with an 82-meter main boom with maximum hoisting height of 81 meters and maximum hoisting weight of 11.4 tons.

XCA130L8C: sets the record of having the longest main boom among 100-tonnage all-terrain cranes across the industry, and has a maximum gradeability of 60 percent and a hoisting weight reaching 5.6 tons with a fully extended 85-meter boom.

XCA230C: with a 7-section main boom of 75 meters in length, this model can transfer while carrying 80 tons of parts and accessories, is equipped with a 550-HP engine and has a maximum gradeability of 67 percent.

XCA180L8C: its 8-section main boom fully extends to 80 meters, with a 36-meter fixed boom and a maximum gradeability of 65 percent.

XCA130L7C: has a 7-section main boom of 78 meters, an auxiliary boom of 34.5 meters, balancing weight reaching 56 tons and a maximum gradeability of 60 percent.

The C-series cranes are also equipped with five steering shafts, each of which is driven by two hydro cylinders. XCMG has innovated the high-response pressure compensation proportional control technology and multi-spindle coordinated steering closed-loop control system to solve the problems of fast steering wheel response and coordinated control.

For more information, please visit www.xcmg.com, or XCMG pages on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn and Instagram.

favicon.png?sn=CN17075&sd=2021-12-27 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-global-first-xcmg-unveils-hybrid-truck-crane-xct25ev-at-all-new-c-series-crane-product-line-launch-301450818.html

SOURCE XCMG

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN17075&Transmission_Id=202112270355PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN17075&DateId=20211227
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus