"aoppella!?" Original Song "Let it snow, Let it snow, Let it snow" Music Video Premieres

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TOKYO, Dec. 27, 2021

TOKYO, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced the release of the new "aoppella!?" project original song "Let it snow, Let it snow, Let it snow" on the official YouTube channel on Thursday, December 23.

aoppella_Let_it_snow__Let_it_snow__Let_it_snow.jpg

"aoppella!?" Original Song "Let it snow, Let it snow, Let it snow" MV Premieres. The First Ballad from FYA'M'.

The new "aoppella!?" original song "Let it snow, Let it snow, Let it snow" was written and arranged by Shintaro Namioka, from the band Penthouse, and TORUS, a cappella creator and member of Rabbit Cat, and performed by the Kanadezaka Private High School a cappella club FYA'M'.

"Let it snow, Let it snow, Let it snow" is the first ballad from FYA'M'. This song will wrap you up and fill you with warmth for the one you love. Chant the words "Let it snow" three times and surely snow will fall on this world filled with icy breath, swaying streetlights, and glistening snowflakes. Enjoy a special night out with the members of FYA'M' in this music video. It's a perfect song for a romantic holiday season.

Please listen to this Christmas present from FYA'M' with your loved ones no matter how far apart you are.

Let it snow, Let it snow, Let it snow
https://youtu.be/931A1seIjV4

Singers: Kanadezaka Private High School Members
Maito Coresawa CV: Yuki Ono
Mitsuo Ayase CV: Toshiyuki Toyonaga
Akira Shigaki CV: Wataru Urata
Asaharu Soenji CV: Takuya Sato
Yui Nekoyashiki CV: Daiki Hamano
Fukami Shinkai CV: Shugo Nakamura
Lyrics, Composition, and Arrangement: Shintaro Namioka (Penthouse) and TORUS (a cappella creator/Rabbit Cat)
Movie: Shiroiro Mode(Roly,usumizu)
Movie Direction: Scotch

About "aoppella!?"

"aoppella!?" is KLab's latest original multimedia music project built on the themes of "youth" and "a cappella"!

Official Website: https://www.aoppella.com/
Official Twitter: @aoppella
Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/aoppella

Copyright: ©KLab

*All other trademarks or registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

favicon.png?sn=CN17138&sd=2021-12-27 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aoppella-original-song-let-it-snow-let-it-snow-let-it-snow-music-video-premieres-301450843.html

SOURCE KLab Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN17138&Transmission_Id=202112270430PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN17138&DateId=20211227
