Puttery, Drive Shack Inc.'s Newest Golf Entertainment Concept, Is Headed to the Windy City

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Puttery, Drive Shack Inc.'s Newest Golf Entertainment Concept, Is Headed to the Windy City

Author's Avatar
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Drive+Shack+Inc. (the “Company”) (

NYSE:DS, Financial), a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses, today announced it will bring Puttery, its newest competitive socializing and entertainment golf experience, to Fulton Market in Chicago.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211227005047/en/

Located in the heart of Randolph Restaurant Row, Puttery brings a dynamic place to wine, dine, and participate in friendly competition to one of the City's hottest neighborhoods to work, live and play.

The 23,000-square-foot venue will span across two levels and feature two uniquely themed, nine-hole putting courses, two indoor bars, a rooftop/patio bar, and a chef-driven menu and incredible craft cocktail offerings. Guests will enjoy ample seating and eclectic lounge areas throughout each level.

“As the third largest city in the U.S., Chicago is both an incredible and choice market for our newest entertainment concept,” Drive Shack Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Hana Khouri said. “Known for its lively atmosphere, West Loop is the perfect neighborhood for Puttery. We know locals and tourists alike will enjoy the addition of Puttery to this area.”

A modern spin on putting, Puttery combines a lively atmosphere with innovative scoring technology and themed courses for an immersive guest experience. Puttery is currently open in The Colony, TX and Charlotte, N.C. Other Puttery venues currently under development include Washington, D.C.; Miami; Houston and Philadelphia.

Puttery Chicago will be located at 932 W. Randolph St.

About Puttery

Puttery is a modern spin on putting, re-defining the game within an immersive experience and innovative technology as guests move from one course to the next. With a high-energy atmosphere that combines plentiful curated culinary offerings and inventive craft cocktails centered around a lively bar area with great music, guests can relax and enjoy their evening before, during and after their tee time.

About Drive Shack Inc.

Drive Shack Inc. (

NYSE:DS, Financial) is a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses focused on bringing people together through competitive socializing. Today, our portfolio consists of American Golf, Drive Shack and Puttery.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211227005047r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211227005047/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus