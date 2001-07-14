Church and Dwight Completes Purchase of TheraBreath®

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. ( NYSE:CHD, Financial) has completed its previously announced acquisition of TheraBreath®, the #2 brand in the alcohol-free mouthwash category in the United States.

The transaction was completed under the original terms announced on November 29, 2021, which called for Church & Dwight to pay $580 million in cash at closing.

“Oral care is important to us strategically,” said Matthew T. Farrell, Church & Dwight Chief Executive Officer. “TheraBreath® will be the Company’s 14th power brand and represents a powerful addition to our existing oral care portfolio which includes ARM & HAMMER® toothpaste, SPINBRUSH® battery-operated toothbrushes, ORAJEL® oral analgesics and WATERPIK® water flossers. The TheraBreath® brand is a problem/solution product and one of the fastest growing brands in the mouthwash category. This acquisition gives Church and Dwight a strong position in a growing category with tailwinds as the brand skews towards younger consumers and consistently has a high level of brand loyalty and repeat purchase.”

Church & Dwight Co., Inc., founded in 1846, is the leading U.S. producer of sodium bicarbonate, popularly known as baking soda. The Company manufactures and markets a wide range of personal care, household and specialty products under recognized brand names such as ARM & HAMMER®, TROJAN®, OXICLEAN®, SPINBRUSH®, FIRST RESPONSE®, NAIR®, ORAJEL®, XTRA®, L’IL CRITTERS® and VITAFUSION®, BATISTE®, WATERPIK®, ZICAM®,FLAWLESS® and THERABREATH®. These 14 key brands represent approximately 85% of the Company’s product sales. For more information, visit the Company’s website.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211227005043/en/