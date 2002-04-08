O-I Glass Sells Cristar Tableware Business as Part of Its Ongoing Portfolio Optimization Program

PERRYSBURG, Ohio , Dec. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

O-I Glass, Inc. (: OI and “O-I”) today announced that a subsidiary of the company has entered into a definitive agreement to sell Cristar TableTop S.A.S. (“Cristar”) to Vidros Colombia S.A.S, an affiliate of Nadir Figueiredo S.A., a glass tableware producer based in Brazil. The sale would generate gross proceeds of approximately $95 million and is expected to close during the first half of 2022, subject to customary regulatory approvals and other closing conditions. Cristar owns a dedicated tableware manufacturing plant in Buga, Colombia, that exports tableware to approximately 40 countries around the world and generated approximately $14.6 million of EBITDA(1) during the last twelve months ended September 30, 2021.

“O-I continues to advance its strategy including the company’s portfolio optimization program which will enable future growth in the core business,” said Andres Lopez, O-I Glass CEO. “We are deploying proceeds from the sale of non-core assets to help fund our expansion plan, leveraging our exciting new MAGMA solution, that includes investment with attractive returns.”

The sale of Cristar is consistent with O-I’s ongoing portfolio optimization program to exit non-core operations and further advance its core business. Proceeds from this program are being redeployed to help fund up to $680 million of attractive growth opportunities by 2024, including the company’s revolutionary MAGMA innovation, as well as to reduce debt. Including this divestiture, O-I has entered into sales agreements approximating $1.1 billion as part of its overall $1.5 billion portfolio optimization program. O-I anticipates completing the current program in 2022, ahead of its original 2024 target.

O-I’s expansion plan includes a previously announced $100 million investment at its plant in Zipaquirá, Colombia. Following this expansion and the sale of Cristar, O-I expects to have an even stronger and more focused presence in Colombia.

In addition, the company is affirming its previously communicated business outlook, including fourth quarter 2021 adjusted earnings(1) of approximately $0.30 to $0.35 per share (at October 22, 2021 currency exchange rates) and full year 2021 cash provided by continuing operating activities of at least $660 million and free cash flow(1) of at least $260 million.

About O-I Glass

At O-I Glass, Inc. (: OI), we love glass and we’re proud to be one of the leading producers of glass bottles and jars around the globe. Glass is not only beautiful, it’s also pure and completely recyclable, making it the most sustainable rigid packaging material. Headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio (USA), O-I is the preferred partner for many of the world’s leading food and beverage brands. We innovate in line with customers’ needs to create iconic packaging that builds brands around the world. Led by our diverse team of more than 25,000 people across 72 plants in 20 countries, O-I achieved revenues of $6.1 billion in 2020. Learn more about us:

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements related to O-I Glass, Inc. (the “company”) within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”) and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933. Forward-looking statements reflect the company’s current expectations and projections about future events at the time, and thus involve uncertainty and risk. The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “may,” “plan,” “estimate,” “intend,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” and the negatives of these words and other similar expressions generally identify forward-looking statements.

