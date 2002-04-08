Aterian Signs A $50 Million Credit Facility With MidCap Financial Trust

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aterian, Inc. ( ATER) (“Aterian”) announced today that it has signed an asset backed credit facility with MidCap Financial Trust (“MidCap”), which is managed by a subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, Inc. The credit facility has a three year term and gives Aterian access to up to $50 million in total credit, consisting of $40 million in commitments with an accordion facility of an additional $10 million. On the closing, Aterian has repaid in cash and satisfied all outstanding obligations under its existing $25.0 million term loan with High Trail.



Aterian’s Chief Executive Officer, Yaniv Sarig, commented, “This credit facility is a testament to MidCap’s understanding of our business, strong expertise in E-Commerce and their commitment to support growth oriented companies. We are also pleased to announce that we have repaid our remaining loan to High Trail with cash proceeds from the MidCap facility. In the past five months, our team has worked tirelessly to turn around a challenging disruption to our business caused by the impact of the supply chain crisis on our costs of shipping. We are entering 2022 with a stronger balance sheet, preferred shipping rates from our logistics partners and exciting new initiatives to resume organic and M&A driven growth.”

MidCap’s Product Head of Asset Based Lending, Garrett Fletcher, commented “We have a great deal of familiarity with Aterian stemming from financing the company at an earlier stage in its development. We have confidence in the management team and are delighted that they chose to partner with us again as we look forward to continuing to support the company’s growth and development.”

About MidCap Financial

MidCap Financial is a middle market focused specialty finance firm that was formed in 2008. As of June 30, 2021, Midcap Financial provides management or other services for over $31.6 billion of commitments, of which approximately $5.0 billion is managed by Midcap Financial Services Capital Management LLC, a registered investment adviser. MidCap Financial refers to MidCap FinCo Designated Activity Company, a designated activity company limited by shares incorporated under the laws of Ireland, and its subsidiaries, including MidCap Financial Trust. MidCap Financial is managed by Apollo Capital Management, L.P., a subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, Inc. MidCap Financial Services, LLC provides sourcing, due diligence and portfolio management services to MidCap Financial. Loans made or arranged by MidCap Financial Trust pursuant to a California Finance Lenders Law License. For more information about MidCap Financial, please visit http://www.midcapfinancial.com .

About Aterian, Inc.

Aterian, Inc. ( ATER), is a leading technology-enabled consumer products platform that builds, acquires, and partners with best-in-class e-commerce brands by harnessing proprietary software and an agile supply chain to create top selling consumer products. The Company’s cloud-based platform, Artificial Intelligence Marketplace Ecommerce Engine (AIMEE™), leverages machine learning, natural language processing and data analytics to streamline the management of products at scale across the world’s largest online marketplaces, including Amazon, Shopify and Walmart. Aterian has thousands of SKUs across 14 owned and operated brands and sells products in multiple categories, including home and kitchen appliances, health and wellness, beauty and consumer electronics.