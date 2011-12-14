The Outlook for Disney in 2022

The Walt Disney Company ( DIS, Financial) had a mixed year as pandemic-related challenges continued in 2021. After being closed for nearly a year, the theme parks and cruise operations reopened this year with health and safety precautions in place; nevertheless, the cost of complying with these regulations increased as well. Although the leading media and entertainment company moved its attention to the direct-to-consumer business during a period when streaming media was seeing stellar growth, cruise and theme parks still account for the majority of its revenue and profits. One bright spot for the company is Disney+, which has surpassed 100 million subscribers since its launch just over two years ago, exceeding the company's and analysts' projections.

Peak losses in the cards for 2022

In its recent earnings call, the Walt Disney Company stated that Disney+ will incur losses in fiscal 2022 and that health risks will continue to negatively impact the theme parks business. In 2022, the company plans to increase content spending for Disney+ and the direct-to-consumer business. The theme parks will also incur massive costs, according to the management, to comply with health regulations once they start operating in full capacity. Based on these developments, many analysts expect Disney’s losses to reach a peak in 2022 before showing signs of improvement.

The streaming business marches forward

On Nov. 10, Disney released its fiscal fourth-quarter 2021 financial results, and the management confirmed that they intend to boost content investments in the coming year. To support the expansion of its direct-to-consumer business, the company stated that fiscal 2022 spending on produced and licensed content will be around $33 billion.

Disney+ is the key growth driver of the DTC business segment. However, subscriber growth slowed down in the last quarter compared to the previous three quarters as relaxing wariness over the pandemic resulted in more people leaving their homes more often. Disney+ offers exclusive content from many studios including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic branded content. The company claims the current quarter's slower growth was driven by a lack of new content and that increased content spending for Disney+ will boost the DTC service's subscriber and revenue growth in the new year.

Since the launch of Disney+, the company has embraced a flexible approach to content distribution, which has resulted in notable success with its streaming business. Although classic Disney fairy tales and Pixar's Toy Story are still popular, new and original content is crucial for the long-term growth of this segment. This is exactly why the company is intending to boost content spending in 2022, with a view of sacrificing short-term profits to generate higher returns in the long run. The company has already revealed a terrific lineup of new programming that includes new Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic shows.

The company believes subscriber growth will vary from quarter to quarter and that there is no certainty that Disney+ will be able to regularly come up with big hits. The streaming service, therefore, is likely to take longer to become profitable due to higher spending to stand out from the competition. According to the company's earlier guidance revealed at its Investor Day event in 2020, Disney+ is expected to be profitable by fiscal 2024.

One of the key pieces of the puzzle that would help Disney+ become profitable is the planned expansion in international markets. The streaming service is currently available in over 60 countries and 20 languages, and in the next year, the company plans to expand Disney+ into 50 more countries with the aim of reaching 160 markets by the end of the fiscal 2023.

The theme parks segment will remain under pressure

Disney missed both revenue and earnings estimates for the last quarter, which does not come as a surprise given the difficulties the company is facing from its theme parks segment. The next fiscal year will also be a challenging year for theme parks and cruises as the fate of these businesses depend heavily on the pandemic. The company expects to continue incurring costs to comply with government regulations to implement health and safety measures. However, with the increased adoption of vaccines and developments of antiviral Covid pills, there are encouraging signs that health risks might be less severe next year. That being said, investors should ideally prepare for the worst by factoring in meager revenue and earnings growth from Disney’s parks segment.

Takeaway

Disney is moving in the right direction, and I believe 2022 is bound to be a better year in terms of top-line growth for the company in comparison to this year. However, the company will still face many challenges, which suggests investors need to be patient and focus on the long-term prospects for the company as the entertainment giant shifts its focus to the streaming business. Disney's stock is likely to remain highly volatile in the new year as well, which could provide better entry prices for those interested in the stock.