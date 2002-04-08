Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. Issues Annual Environmental, Social & Governance Report

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. ( ROIC, Financial) announced today the release of its annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report. The report is available at: https://investor.roicreit.com.



HIGHLIGHTS

7% reduction in same-center greenhouse gas emissions

5% reduction in same-center energy consumption

Awarded 2021 Green Lease Leader (“Gold” designation) by U.S. Department of Energy

Commenced comprehensive Environmental Management System program

Enhanced reporting regarding key sustainability and climate-related disclosures

100% corporate participation in annual diversity, equity and inclusion training

Continued employee community environmental engagement initiatives

Added three new, diverse independent directors to Board of Directors

Enhanced corporate governance (amended Bylaws to strengthen stockholder rights)



Stuart A. Tanz, President and Chief Executive Officer of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. stated, “Notwithstanding the challenges brought on by the pandemic, we continue to forge ahead with our ESG initiatives, achieving important goals and milestones. We continue to steadily enhance our portfolio’s environmental sustainability. Additionally, we continue to advance our employee engagement, diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, together with enhancing our Board of Directors and individual stockholder rights. We look forward to building upon our ESG achievements in the coming year.”

ABOUT RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. ( ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2021, ROIC owned 86 shopping centers encompassing approximately 9.8 million square feet. ROIC is the largest publicly-traded, grocery-anchored shopping center REIT focused exclusively on the West Coast. ROIC is a member of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and has investment-grade corporate debt ratings from Moody's Investor Services, Standard & Poor’s, and Fitch Ratings, Inc. Additional information is available at: www.roireit.net.

When used herein, the words "believes," "anticipates," "projects," "should," "estimates," "expects," “guidance” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements with the meaning of that term in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and in Section 21F of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Certain statements contained herein may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results of ROIC to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Information regarding such risks and factors is described in ROIC's filings with the SEC, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, which is available at: www.roireit.net.