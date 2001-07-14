Digi International to Showcase Innovations, Offer Demonstrations and Share Expertise During Smart Cities Panel at CES 2022

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Digi International to Showcase Innovations, Offer Demonstrations and Share Expertise During Smart Cities Panel at CES 2022

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Digi+International®, (NASDAQ: DGII), a leading global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and services, today announced it will showcase new innovations and share expertise at CES 2022,booth number 10239.

Recently named a CES%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+2022+Innovation+Awards+honoree in the Smart Cities category, Digi will unveil the new Digi+EX50+5G cellular router and demonstrate the capabilities of its interactive Digi XBee® Earth Rover robot along with its technologies developed to advance precision agriculture. Harald Remmert, Digi’s CTO, Cellular Solutions, will be part of the IMC Smart Cities panel on Jan. 6 at 12 p.m. in the CES IoT Infrastructure Pavilion.

“Connectivity has become the foundation of exciting new consumer products and industrial IoT applications that change the way we work, live and communicate,” says Remmert. “For over 35 years, Digi has been at the forefront of this evolution, developing connectivity and remote management solutions, including medical, retail, energy, transportation, agriculture and manufacturing. With CES expanding into new IoT and automation-driven categories, this is the perfect stage to present our innovative solutions and share our expertise and insights.”

Digi’s CES 2022 lineup includes:

  • Digi EX50 5G - Digi+EX50 is the 5G go-to solution with 5G/4G dual connectivity and Wi-Fi 6 for organizations requiring fast, reliable, and secure primary or backup enterprise branch office connectivity. Integrating with Digi+Remote+Manager%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3Eand Digi+TrustFence,® Digi EX50 5G with the power of 5G future-proofs the network and allows IT staff to easily deploy, monitor, and manage it.
  • Digi TX64 5G - Digi+TX64 is a high performance 5G router with dual redundant communications for complex transit, transportation and rail systems. This router combines dual 5G and 4G LTE-Advanced Pro cellular technology and dual Wi-Fi radios with enterprise-class routing, security, firewall, and integrated VPN. It also offers flexible connectivity to other onboard systems through USB, serial, Ethernet, dead reckoning GNSS and Bluetooth®.
  • Digi XBee® Earth Rover - CES attendees will have an opportunity to control Digi’s robot via their smartphones. Through the Digi XBee cellular smart module, users can connect to the robot from anywhere in the world through 4G LTE-M cellular networks. Simple text commands move the robot, and sensors on the robot provide data for remote monitoring. In 2022, the Digi XBee Earth Rover will power STEM workshops for middle and high schools, simulating the challenge of communicating and collecting information from NASA’s Mars Rover, and challenging students to explore the tools and find innovative solutions.
  • Precision Agriculture Demonstration - Increasingly, automation and IoT is entering the agriculture market, providing better information, improving crop yields and reducing the amount of farm labor required. Digi’s demonstration simulates a complete IoT ecosystem for precision agriculture powered by Digi wireless products. This end-to-end solution provides crop managers with real-time weather conditions, which they can use to provide the precise amount of water required for optimal yields, controlling many farms from a central location.

New and innovative technologies to support IoT applications have redefined how, where and when businesses, machines, and people connect, transmit data, and perform processes, and complete transactions. These technologies are only as valuable as the networks they rely on, which is why Digi continues to develop the networking software and hardware that intelligent networks require.

“This is an exciting time for Digi considering the tremendous growth we experienced in 2021,” Remmert adds. “In addition to Haxiot and Ctek, Digi acquired Ventus Holdings, a leader in Managed Network-as-a-Service (MNaaS) solutions that simplify the complexity of enterprise wide area network (WAN) connectivity. The acquisition – the largest in Digi’s history – enables us to provide software and subscription service plans and award-winning hardware to supply complete, high-value networking solutions. We envision 2022 to be even more exciting as we grow and expand into new markets.”

Stop by booth #10239 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, North Hall, Tech East, and meet the Digi team.

For more information about Digi, please visit: www.digi.com.

About Digi International

Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) is a leading global provider of IoT connectivity products, services, and solutions. It helps companies create next-generation connected products and deploy and manage critical communications infrastructures in demanding environments with high levels of security and reliability. Founded in 1985, Digi has helped customers connect more than 100 million things and counting. For more information, visit www.digi.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211227005031r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211227005031/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus