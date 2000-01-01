4 Companies Growing Revenue Per Share Fast

The S&P 500 stocks saw their aggregate trailing 12-month real revenue per share increase at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 3.12% over the past five years. The benchmark index for the U.S. stock market closed at 4,725.79 on Thursday, up nearly 110% over the past five years through Dec. 23.
Thus, investors may want to consider the four stocks listed below, as they have outperformed the S&P 500 in terms of higher five-year revenue per share growth rates.
Apple Inc
The first company that makes the cut is Apple Inc. (AAPL, Financial), an electronic devices giant based in Cupertino, California.
The company saw its revenue per share increase by 15.70% on average per year over the past five years.
The share price has risen 504% over the past five years to close at $176.28 on Thursday for a market capitalization of $2.89 trillion and a 52-week range of $116.21 to $182.13.
Wall Street sell-side analysts issued a median recommendation rating of overweight for this stock and have established an average target price of $175.16 per share.
The company's top fund holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 7.72% of shares outstanding, followed by BlackRock Inc. with 6.26% and Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) with 5.41%.
Danaher Corp
The second company that qualifies is Danaher Corp. (DHR, Financial), a Washington-based manufacturer and marketer of solutions for diagnostics and research.
The company saw its revenue per share increase by 6.7% on average per year over the past five years.
The share price has risen 310.58% over the past five years to close at $320.79 on Thursday for a market capitalization of $229.23 billion and a 52-week range of $211.22 to $333.96.
Wall Street sell-side analysts issued a median recommendation rating of overweight for this stock and have established an average target price of $350.29 per share.
The company's largest fund holder is Parnassus Core Equity Fund with 61.11% of shares outstanding, followed by VANGUARD GROUP INC LLC with 6.96% and BlackRock Inc. with 6.38%.
The Blackstone Group Inc.
The third company that meets the criteria is The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX, Financial), a New York-based asset management firm.
The company saw its revenue per share increase by 18.60% on average annually over the past five years.
The stock has risen by nearly 394% over the past five years to close at $135 per share on Thursday for a market capitalization of $95.97 billion and a 52-week range of $61.27 to $149.78.
Wall Street sell-side analysts issued a median recommendation rating of overweight for this stock and have established an average target price of $152.42 per share.
The company's top fund holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 5.57% of shares outstanding, followed by BlackRock Inc. with 4.34% and MORGAN STANLEY with 2.71%.
ASML Holding NV
The fourth company that meets the criteria is ASML Holding NV (ASML, Financial), a Dutch developer and marketer of advanced semiconductor equipment systems for memory and logic chip manufacturers.
The company saw its revenue per share increase by 18.80% on average annually over the past five years.
The stock has risen by nearly 623.42% over the past five years to close at $801.41 per share on Thursday for a market capitalization of $331.25 billion and a 52-week range of $477.08 to $895.93.
Wall Street sell-side analysts issued a median recommendation rating of overweight for this stock and have established an average target price of $944.17 per share.
The company's top fund holder is PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with 2.72% of shares outstanding, followed by Capital World Investors with 1.73% and Capital International Investors with 1.21%.