4 Companies Growing Revenue Per Share Fast

The S&P 500 stocks saw their aggregate trailing 12-month real revenue per share increase at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 3.12% over the past five years. The benchmark index for the U.S. stock market closed at 4,725.79 on Thursday, up nearly 110% over the past five years through Dec. 23.

Thus, investors may want to consider the four stocks listed below, as they have outperformed the S&P 500 in terms of higher five-year revenue per share growth rates.

Apple Inc

The first company that makes the cut is Apple Inc. ( AAPL, Financial), an electronic devices giant based in Cupertino, California.

The company saw its revenue per share increase by 15.70% on average per year over the past five years.

The share price has risen 504% over the past five years to close at $176.28 on Thursday for a market capitalization of $2.89 trillion and a 52-week range of $116.21 to $182.13.

Wall Street sell-side analysts issued a median recommendation rating of overweight for this stock and have established an average target price of $175.16 per share.

The company's top fund holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 7.72% of shares outstanding, followed by BlackRock Inc. with 6.26% and Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) with 5.41%.

Danaher Corp

The second company that qualifies is Danaher Corp. ( DHR, Financial), a Washington-based manufacturer and marketer of solutions for diagnostics and research.

The company saw its revenue per share increase by 6.7% on average per year over the past five years.

The share price has risen 310.58% over the past five years to close at $320.79 on Thursday for a market capitalization of $229.23 billion and a 52-week range of $211.22 to $333.96.

Wall Street sell-side analysts issued a median recommendation rating of overweight for this stock and have established an average target price of $350.29 per share.

The company's largest fund holder is Parnassus Core Equity Fund with 61.11% of shares outstanding, followed by VANGUARD GROUP INC LLC with 6.96% and BlackRock Inc. with 6.38%.

The Blackstone Group Inc.

The third company that meets the criteria is The Blackstone Group Inc. ( BX, Financial), a New York-based asset management firm.

The company saw its revenue per share increase by 18.60% on average annually over the past five years.

The stock has risen by nearly 394% over the past five years to close at $135 per share on Thursday for a market capitalization of $95.97 billion and a 52-week range of $61.27 to $149.78.

Wall Street sell-side analysts issued a median recommendation rating of overweight for this stock and have established an average target price of $152.42 per share.

The company's top fund holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 5.57% of shares outstanding, followed by BlackRock Inc. with 4.34% and MORGAN STANLEY with 2.71%.

ASML Holding NV

The fourth company that meets the criteria is ASML Holding NV ( ASML, Financial), a Dutch developer and marketer of advanced semiconductor equipment systems for memory and logic chip manufacturers.

The company saw its revenue per share increase by 18.80% on average annually over the past five years.

The stock has risen by nearly 623.42% over the past five years to close at $801.41 per share on Thursday for a market capitalization of $331.25 billion and a 52-week range of $477.08 to $895.93.

Wall Street sell-side analysts issued a median recommendation rating of overweight for this stock and have established an average target price of $944.17 per share.

The company's top fund holder is PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with 2.72% of shares outstanding, followed by Capital World Investors with 1.73% and Capital International Investors with 1.21%.