IZEA Announces Engagement of Kingsdale Advisors in connection with Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Orlando, Florida, Dec. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (the “Company”) ( IZEA), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands, announced today that it has engaged the services of Kingsdale Advisors to assist the Company in obtaining adequate votes to achieve the record quorum for its annual meeting of shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”), which was adjourned on December 15, 2021 to reconvene on January 14, 2022 at 11:00 AM ET in the same location as originally scheduled.



The record date for the adjourned Annual Meeting remains the close of business on October 19, 2021. Stockholders who have already voted do not need to recast their votes. Proxies previously submitted in respect to the Annual Meeting will be voted at the adjourned Annual Meeting unless properly revoked. During the period of adjournment, the Company will continue to solicit votes from its stockholders with respect to the proposals for the Annual Meeting. The Company encourages all stockholders who have not yet voted to do so before Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 11:59 pm (Eastern Standard Time). Stockholders who have any questions or need assistance with the completion and delivery of your proxy, please contact our proxy solicitor, Kingsdale Advisors, by telephone at 1-800-775-1986 (stockholders) and 416-867-2272 (brokers, banks and other nominees), or by email at [email protected].

If the number of additional shares of common stock voted at the adjourned Annual Meeting is not sufficient to reach a quorum, the Company may determine to adjourn the Annual Meeting again, which would require the Company to incur additional costs.

Important Information

This material may be deemed to be solicitation material in respect of the Annual Meeting. In connection with the Annual Meeting, the Company filed a definitive proxy statement with the SEC on October 22, 2021 and supplemented it on November 2, 2021. BEFORE MAKING ANY VOTING DECISIONS, SHAREHOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC, BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE ANNUAL MEETING. A notice of internet availability of proxy materials containing instructions on how to access the definitive proxy statement was mailed to stockholders who are entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting to shareholders who are entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. No changes have been made in the proposals to be voted on by stockholders at the Annual Meeting. The Company’s proxy statement and any other materials filed by the Company with the SEC can be obtained free of charge at the SEC’s website at sec.gov or the Company’s website https://izea.com/investor-relations/sec-filings/.

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements” intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “hope,” “estimate,” “believe,” “intend,” "likely," "projects," “plans,” "pursue," "strategy" or "future," or the negative of these words or other words or expressions of similar meaning. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expectations concerning IZEA’s ability to increase revenue and bookings, growth or maintenance of customer relationships, and expectations concerning IZEA’s business strategy. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including, among others, the following: competitive conditions in the content and social sponsorship segment in which IZEA operates; failure to popularize one or more of the marketplace platforms of IZEA; our ability to establish effective disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; our ability to satisfy the requirements for continued listing of our common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market; changing economic conditions that are less favorable than expected; and other risks and uncertainties described in IZEA’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements made in this release speak only as of the date of this release, and IZEA assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.