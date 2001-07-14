Logo
NYSE Group Announces 2022, 2023 and 2024 Holiday and Early Closings Calendar

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image

NYSE Group, part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, announced today the 2024 holiday calendar and early closing dates for its cash equity markets: New York Stock Exchange, NYSE American Equities, NYSE Arca Equities, NYSE Chicago, and NYSE National, as well as the NYSE American Options, NYSE Arca Options and NYSE Bonds markets. The 2022 and 2023 holiday and early closing dates are also set forth below.

HOLIDAY

2022

2023

2024

New Year’s Day

—*

Monday, January 2
(New Year’s Day holiday observed)

Monday, January 1

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Monday, January 17

Monday, January 16

Monday, January 15

Washington's Birthday

Monday, February 21

Monday, February 20

Monday, February 19

Good Friday

Friday, April 15

Friday, April 7

Friday, March 29

Memorial Day

Monday, May 30

Monday, May 29

Monday, May 27

Juneteenth National Independence Day

Monday, June 20
(Juneteenth holiday observed)

Monday, June 19

Wednesday, June 19

Independence Day

Monday, July 4

Tuesday, July 4**

Thursday, July 4**

Labor Day

Monday, September 5

Monday, September 4

Monday, September 2

Thanksgiving Day

Thursday, November 24***

Thursday, November 23***

Thursday, November 28***

Christmas Day

Monday, December 26
(Christmas holiday observed)

Monday, December 25

Wednesday, December 25****

* No holiday observed, pursuant to NYSE Rule 7.2, NYSE American Rule 7.2E, NYSE Arca Rules 7.2-O and 7.2-E, NYSE Chicago Rule 7.2, and NYSE National Rule 7.2.

** Each market will close early at 1:00 p.m. (1:15 p.m. for eligible options) on Monday, July 3, 2023, and Wednesday, July 3, 2024. Crossing Session orders will be accepted beginning at 1:00 p.m. for continuous executions until 1:30 p.m. on these dates, and NYSE American Equities, NYSE Arca Equities, NYSE Chicago, and NYSE National late trading sessions will close at 5:00 pm. All times are Eastern Time.

*** Each market will close early at 1:00 p.m. (1:15 p.m. for eligible options) on Friday, November 25, 2022, Friday, November 24, 2023, and Friday, November 29, 2024 (the day after Thanksgiving). Crossing Session orders will be accepted beginning at 1:00 p.m. for continuous executions until 1:30 p.m. on these dates, and NYSE American Equities, NYSE Arca Equities, NYSE Chicago, and NYSE National late trading sessions will close at 5:00 pm. All times are Eastern Time.

**** Each market will close early at 1:00 p.m. (1:15 p.m. for eligible options) on Tuesday, December 24, 2024. Crossing Session orders will be accepted beginning at 1:00 p.m. for continuous executions until 1:30 p.m. on these dates, and NYSE American Equities, NYSE Arca Equities, NYSE Chicago, and NYSE National late trading sessions will close at 5:00 pm. All times are Eastern Time.

NYSE Group Markets holidays and hours can be found at: https://www.nyse.com/markets/hours-calendars.

About NYSE Group

NYSE Group is a subsidiary of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure. NYSE Group’s equity exchanges -- the New York Stock Exchange, NYSE American, NYSE Arca, NYSE Chicago and NYSE National -- trade more U.S. equity volume than any other exchange group. The NYSE is the premier global venue for capital raising. NYSE Arca Options and NYSE Amex Options are leading equity options exchanges. To learn more, visit nyse.com.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks to connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes that offer our customers access to mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and operational efficiencies. We operate exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, and clearing houses that help people invest, raise capital and manage risk across multiple asset classes. Our comprehensive fixed income data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers capitalize on opportunities and operate more efficiently. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming and digitizing the U.S. residential mortgage process, from consumer engagement through loan registration. Together, we transform, streamline and automate industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading “Key Information Documents (KIDS).”

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as filed with the SEC on February 4, 2021.

ICE-CORP

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211227005062r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211227005062/en/

Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

