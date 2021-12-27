Orbit acquires Euclid System Engineering

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Orbit acquires Euclid System Engineering

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image

Euclid specializes in the development of positioning systems for the defense industries, which include precise, small and lightweight positioning and tracking systems

PR Newswire

NETANYA, Israel, Dec. 27, 2021

NETANYA, Israel, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbit Communication Systems Ltd. (TASE: ORBI), a leading global provider of maritime and airborne SATCOM terminals, tracking ground station solutions, and mission-critical airborne audio management systems announced today that it has entered into an agreement to purchase 100% of the issued and repaid capital of Euclid System Engineering Ltd., which specializes in the development of smart, small and lightweight positioners & tracking systems for the defense industries.

Orbit_Communication_Systems.jpg

This transaction is part of Orbit's plans to expand and complete the portfolio of products that the company currently offers to its customers. Orbit intends to invest in maximizing the synergy between the activities and capabilities that exist in the company today and Euclid's current and future activities.

Daniel Eshchar, CEO of Orbit, said: "This transaction is in line with Orbit's strategy for both organic and inorganic growth in the company's core areas, while expanding our product portfolio and solutions to additional content worlds that require precise, small and lightweight positioners systems such as unmanned airborne and satellite applications, sea and land vehicle systems."

About Orbit Communication Systems:

Orbit Communication Systems Ltd. (TASE: ORBI), a leading global provider of airborne communications and satellite-tracking maritime and ground-station solutions, is helping to expand and redefine how we connect. You'll find Orbit systems on airliners and jet fighters, cruise ships and navy vessels, ground stations and offshore platforms. We deliver innovative, cost-effective and highly reliable solutions to commercial operators, major air forces and navies, space agencies and emerging New Space companies.

Orbit is a public company traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the control of the Fimi Investment Fund. The company's operations are spread globally, with production, marketing, sales and customer service, including a presence in the US, Europe and the Far East.

For more information, please visit http://orbit-cs.com/

About Euclid System Engineering:

Euclid System Engineering was established in 2006, developing a wide variety of solutions for the defense industry, the motion control market, and customized products.

Euclid specializes in smart positioners & tracking systems and together with Euclid Tracking System USA support a wide range of applications.

Euclid's high-quality positioning systems are ready to use on various field applications and comply with ISO-9001 standard qualified.

Euclid's state of the art positioners and tracking systems combined with RF modules and tracking controllers are in service around the world since 2007 under the most extreme weather conditions.

https://www.euclid-eng.com/

Media Contacts:

For Orbit:
Marketing Communications
[email protected]

Orbit_Communication_Systems_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=IO17167&sd=2021-12-27 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/orbit-acquires-euclid-system-engineering-301450861.html

SOURCE Orbit Communication Systems Ltd

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO17167&Transmission_Id=202112270900PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO17167&DateId=20211227
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus