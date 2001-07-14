INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Arrival SA (ARVL) on Behalf of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Arrival SA (“Arrival” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ARVL) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On November 8, 2021, Arrival released its third quarter financial results, which revealed a loss of €26 million and an adjusted EBITDA loss of €40 million. The Company also revised its outlook, expecting “significantly lower vehicle volumes and revenue in 2022.”

On this news, Arrival’s stock price fell $4.33, or 24%, to close at $13.46 per share on November 10, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on November 17, 2021, Arrival announced a $200 million offering of green convertible senior notes due 2026, intended to finance the development of EVs. Arrival also announced an offering of 25 million ordinary shares, expected to raise $330 million.

On this news, Arrival’s stock price declined $0.82, or 8%, to close at $9.91 on November 18, 2021, thereby injuring investors further.

