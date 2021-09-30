Jana Partners Llc Buys Macy's Inc, Treehouse Foods Inc, Valvoline Inc, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings,

New Purchases: M, VVV, MRCY, BKSY,

New York, NY, based Investment company Jana Partners Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Macy's Inc, Treehouse Foods Inc, Valvoline Inc, Mercury Systems Inc, BlackSky Technology Inc, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company,Llc. As of 2021Q3, Jana Partners Llc owns 11 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) - 8,051,132 shares, 21.32% of the total portfolio. Treehouse Foods Inc (THS) - 5,156,863 shares, 16.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.07% Vonage Holdings Corp (VG) - 10,070,660 shares, 12.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.39% Encompass Health Corp (EHC) - 2,001,897 shares, 11.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.34% CyrusOne Inc (CONE) - 1,737,683 shares, 10.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.63%

Jana Partners Llc initiated holding in Macy's Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.11 and $25.11, with an estimated average price of $20. The stock is now traded at around $25.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.17%. The holding were 4,625,766 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Jana Partners Llc initiated holding in Valvoline Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.76 and $32.76, with an estimated average price of $31.05. The stock is now traded at around $36.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.11%. The holding were 1,275,406 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Jana Partners Llc initiated holding in Mercury Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.31 and $67.02, with an estimated average price of $55.65. The stock is now traded at around $55.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 618,361 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Jana Partners Llc initiated holding in BlackSky Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $10 and $12.8, with an estimated average price of $10.95. The stock is now traded at around $5.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Jana Partners Llc added to a holding in Treehouse Foods Inc by 35.07%. The purchase prices were between $34.48 and $46.53, with an estimated average price of $40.91. The stock is now traded at around $39.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.18%. The holding were 5,156,863 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Jana Partners Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $47.48 and $57.32, with an estimated average price of $54.26.

Jana Partners Llc reduced to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 56.24%. The sale prices were between $423.61 and $451.74, with an estimated average price of $439.92. The stock is now traded at around $475.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -6.49%. Jana Partners Llc still held 142,934 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Jana Partners Llc reduced to a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings by 33.4%. The sale prices were between $274.82 and $308.34, with an estimated average price of $293.32. The stock is now traded at around $304.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.4%. Jana Partners Llc still held 385,369 shares as of 2021-09-30.